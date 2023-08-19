The Sullivan East Patriots passed their first test of the 2023 high school football season on Friday night, surviving a fourth-quarter scare in a 28-24 win over the homestanding Johnson County Longhorns.

Drake Fisher threw three touchdown passes, two to Tyler Cross, and East piled up 518 yards of total offense in the season-opening triumph.

“When we first came out I felt like we had plenty of energy and we didn’t come in thinking we were going to kill them,” Cross said. “We came in level-headed and when the offense started clicking it all started going better. There are still things to work on, we just gotta get back to practice and get better.”

Cross got behind the Johnson County secondary and it resulted in a 58-yard scoring strike from Fisher with 2:05 remaining in the second quarter to put East ahead to stay. He also hauled in a 13-yard TD pass with 10:06 left in the third quarter.

“My first one was probably my favorite, because Drake had to roll out because of pressure up the middle,” Cross said. “When I noticed I came back down to help and when I caught it I just thought don’t get caught [by the defense].”

Fisher also threw a TD pass to Corbin Laisure, while Matt Geisinger kicked two field goals. Christian Blevins recovered a fumble and Chase Bailey intercepted a pass.

East led 28-8 midway through the fourth quarter and seemingly had the game in control before Johnson County quarterback Connor Simcox led two scoring drives to draw the Longhorns of Mountain City within a score with 3:46 left.

Brayden Ringley and Donavan Smith-Peters made some clutch runs in the fourth quarter to keep the clock running and seal the win.

“When they started coming back it was scary at first, but I knew my defense could step up and make the plays that were needed,” Cross said. “And then offense came out and ran the clock out and ran the ball to slow it down.”

East (1-0) hosts Tennessee High (0-1) next Friday as the schools separated by a mere 7.1 miles on Weaver Pike clash on the gridiron for the first time since 2010.

“We’re most excited to be able to be back at our home field,” Cross said. “We are taking this season one week at a time, so the most important one is the next. We know Patriot Nation will be there to support us.”

Sullivan East 7 11 10 0—28

Johnson County 0 8 0 16—24

Scoring Summary

SE – Laisure 17 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

JC – Mejia 2 run (Mejia run)

SE – Cross 58 pass from Fisher (Laisure pass from Fisher)

SE – Geisinger 34 FG

SE – Cross 13 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

SE – Geisinger 27 FG

JC – Csillag 4 pass from Simcox (Rhudy pass from Simcox)

JC – Simcox 8 run (Simcox run)

West Ridge 40, Volunteer 0

Trey Frazier was more like Quad Frazier on Friday night.

The junior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns as his quartet of scores highlighted a resounding opening-night road win over the Volunteer Falcons.

Ethan Amyx and Bryson Horne also reached the end zone as head coach Justin Hilton’s club began a season 1-0 for the third straight season in what is the program’s third year of existence.

VHSL PRESEASON

Rural Retreat 18, Marion 7

Tucker Fontaine snagged two interceptions and Hunter Vaught led Rural Retreat’s rugged rushing attack as the Indians earned a win in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Vaught ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put Rural Retreat ahead to stay. Trever Shelton and Ely Newberry also reached the end zone.

Ten different guys carried the ball for Rural Retreat and the Indians got 258 of their 276 total yards via the rush. Vaught finished with 93 yards on five carries, while freshman Jake Rollyson notched 71 yards on six carries.

Marion had three turnovers as Fontaine picked off two passes by Reid Osborne and senior Jacob Dalton recovered a fumble.

Marion had 221 yards of total offense, all on the ground. Sean Stuart scored the touchdown for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Graham 36, James Monroe (W.Va.) 7

In a matchup of state finalists from a year ago, the Graham G-Men dominated to win a VHSL Benefit Game at Mitchell Stadium.

The defending VHSL Class 2 state champs built a 28-0 halftime lead against a squad that finished as WVSSAC Class A runner-up in 2021.

Tazewell 33, Chilhowie 19

The quarterback tandem of Carter Creasy (5-of-13, 82 yards) and Axe Compton (6-of-11, 93 yards) each threw a touchdown pass as Tazewell triumphed in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Ayvree Ziegler (eight carries, 138 yards, two touchdowns) also starred for the Bulldogs, while Kaizon Taylor and Walker Patterson caught those aforementioned TD passes. Tazewell finished with 348 yards of total offense and avenged a loss to the Warriors in last year’s preseason exhibition.

Reece Mullins intercepted a pass.

Chilhowie went up 7-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run by Ian Sturgill, but Tazewell controlled the contest the rest of the way. Jake Russell also scored for the Warriors, while Landon Hall hauled in a TD pass from Luke Mullinax.

Lebanon 23, Twin Springs 20

Toby Baker scored two touchdowns as Lebanon downed Twin Springs in a VHSL Benefit Game in Nickelsville.

Kalib Simmons also reached the end zone for the Pioneers, while Carter Dillon connected on a field goal.

It was a rematch of Lebanon’s 51-49 first-round playoff win over the Titans the season before.

Castlewood 18, Twin Valley 6

Brayden Houchins passed for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the Castlewood Blue Devils topped visiting Twin Valley in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Houchins threw scoring strikes to Kaleb “Scooter” Taylor and Gabe Jones, the latter of which covered 40 yards with 1:28 remaining and sealed the deal. John Battle transfer Seth Farmer added a touchdown run for Castlewood.

Twin Valley got its TD from Nathanial Deel, while Connor Clevinger was among the defensive leaders for the Panthers.

Twin Valley 6 0 0 0—6

Castlewood 6 6 0 6—18

Scoring Summary

C – Taylor 18 pass from Houchins (pass failed)

TV – N. Deel 1 run (pass failed)

C – S. Farmer 6 run (pass failed)

C – Jones 40 pass from Houchins (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: TV 11, C 8; Rushes-Yards: TV 45-112, C 15-16; Passing Yards: TV 0, C 149; Comp.-Att.-Int. TV 0-9-1, C 9-23-0; Fumbles-Lost: TV 3-0, C 1-0; Penalties-Yards: TV 0-0, C 7-60.

Ridgeview 35, Eastside 6

Gabe Hackney carried the ball four times and scored on three of those totes of the pigskin as the Ridgeview Wolfpack overpowered Eastside for a victory in a VHSL Benefit Game on Rose Ridge.

Hackney scored on runs of 8, 15 and 17 yards in the first quarter to set the tone. He finished with 43 yards on four carries.

Chace Fuller and Tanner Hill also had TD runs in the win, while quarterback Ryan O’Quinn completed all four of his pass attempts for 118 yards. The Wolfpack held a 230-124 edge in total offense.

Eastside went ahead 6-0 on a TD run by Payton Adkins with 5:47 left in the first quarter before Ridgeview rattled off 35 unanswered points.

Eastside 6 0 0 0—6

Ridgeview 21 14 0 0—35

Scoring Summary

E – Adkins 5 run (kick failed)

R – Hackney 8 run (C. Smith kick)

R – Hackney 15 run (Honaker pass from O’Quinn)

R – Hackney 17 run (pass failed)

R – C. Fuller 63 run (run failed)

R – Hill 1 run (Stevens pass from Brockhoff)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 8, R 15; Rushes-Yards: E 41-124, R 32-230; Passing Yards: E 26, R 150; Comp.-Att.-Int.: 3-4-0; R 7-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 3-1, R 1-0; Penalties-Yards: E 3-15, R 7-65; Punts-Average: E 4-30.5, R 2-11.5

John Battle 14, Fort Chiswell 7

Braxton Emerson intercepted a pass on defense and reached the end zone on offense as the John Battle Trojans downed Fort Chiswell in a low-scoring VHSL Benefit Game.

Defensive end Noah Sills and outside linebacker Gavin Chappell played well on defense for Battle. Broadie Bailey also reached the end zone in the win.

Fort Chiswell got its lone touchdown with 18 seconds remaining via Brady Kelly.

Honaker 35, Lee High 26

It was just the preseason, but Honaker’s trifecta of playmakers was in regular-season form on Friday night.

Peyton Musick threw three touchdown passes, while Aidan Lowe and Parker Bandy scored two TDs apiece as the Tigers won a VHSL Benefit Game at Lee High.

Musick was 12-of-16 for 127 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He hooked up with Bandy (five catches, 68 yards, two TDs) and Lowe (four catches, 15 yards, one TD) through the air.

Lowe also returned a kickoff 90 yards to the house.

Brayden Marsh added a touchdown run and two-point conversion with 2:38 remaining in the contest to seal the deal.

Lee was led by Brynnen Pendergraft’s 130 passing yards, Grayson Huff’s 88 rushing yards and Konnor Early’s 105 receiving yards.

Holston 13, Auburn 7

Merrick Buchanan scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and Landon Sanders hauled in a 15-yard TD pass from Noah Tweed as Holston prevailed in a VHSL Benefit Game.

J.I. Burton Jamboree

Hurley 7, J.I. Burton 7

Rye Cove 21, Hurley 0

Rye Cove 13, Patrick Henry 0

Thomas Walker 14, Patrick Henry 14

Wise County Central 20, Thomas Walker 6

Wise County Central 28, J.I. Burton 13

George Wythe Jamboree

Union 19, George Wythe 7

George Wythe 14, Northside 0

Northside 7, Union 6

Scrimmage

Northwood 21, Bland County 0

VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee High 2, Stone Memorial 0

Erin Littleton had six kills and a block as Tennessee High opened the Showdown at the Sunsphere tournament in Knoxville with a 25-14, 25-17 triumph.

Sophie Stallcup, Sophie Meade and Ashton Blair added four kills apiece, while Stallcup recorded four blocks. Bree Adams added 19 assists for the Vikings (3-1), who play Knoxville West at 8 a.m. and Siegel at 10 a.m. today.