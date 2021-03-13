FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Holston takes win over Northwood, 43-7

The Holston Cavaliers relied on some familiar standbys on Friday night – a balanced offense and a hard-hitting defense.
Five different players scored touchdowns and Holston limited Northwood to 69 yards of total offense in notching a 43-7 Hogoheegee District football victory.
The Cavaliers (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight since a season-opening loss to Grayson County. Quarterback Quaheim Brooks passed for 110 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 81 yards.
Jordan Ezzell (14 carries, 94 yards) and Trent Johnson (seven carries, 73 yards) played well, while Brycen Sheets re-covered a blocked punt for a score and also had an 11-yard TD jaunt.
Tyler Waddle was responsible for Northwood’s touchdown, hauling in a scoring strike from Seth DeBusk.
Holston 14 14 0 15—43
Northwood 0 0 7 0—7
Scoring Summary
H – Ezzell 10 run (run failed)
H – Norris 10 pass from Brooks (Ezzell pass from Brooks)
H – Sheets blocked punt recovery (run failed)
H – Walden 9 pass from Brooks (Quina run)
N – Waddle 9 pass from DeBusk (Prater kick)
H – T. Johnson 19 pass from Brooks (Quina run)
H – Sheets 11 run (Allen kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 26, N 4; Rushes-Yards: H 40-321, N 30-46; Passing Yards: H 110, N 23; Comp-Att-Int.: H 14-19-0, N 7-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 1-1, N 0-0; Penalties-Yards: H 11-90, N 3-35
Eastside 40, Rye Cove 14
Nick Raymond rushed for 118 yards and was one of six different players who scored touchdowns for the Eastside Spartans in the Cumberland District road win over the Rye Cove Eagles.
Eastside improved to 3-0 for the first time in the 10-season history of the program. It was the 100th game for the Spar-tans as well.
Raymond ripped off a 68-yard TD run with 1:39 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Spartans scored the next 40 points. Nick Hayes, Ethan Hill, Bryson Shepherd, Eli McCoy and Will Stansberry also reached the end zone for Eastside. Hayes recovered a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter.
Rye Cove (0-3, 0-2) received 144 rushing yards from Mason Hardin. Andrew Jessee and Jonathan Howell accounted for the team’s touchdowns.
Eastside 7 14 19 0—40
Rye Cove 0 0 0 14—14
Scoring Summary
E – Raymond 68 run (T. Hill kick)
E – Hayes fumble recovery in end zone (T. Hill kick)
E – E. Hill 44 run (T. Hill kick)
E – Shepherd 9 run (T. Hill kick)
E – McCoy 6 pass from Stansberry (pass failed)
E – Stansberry 28 run (kick failed)
RC – Jessee 38 run (Howell run)
RC – Howell 1 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 11, RC 14; Rushes-Yards: E 25-278, RC 55-214; Passing Yards: E 58, RC 0; Comp-Att-Int.: E 2-6-0, RC 0-1-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 0-0, RC 6-1; Penalties-Yards: E 3-30, RC 2-5; Punts-Average: E 0-0, RC 0-0
J.I. Burton 40, Thomas Walker 6
It was announced on Friday that J.I. Burton’s Trevor Culbertson had earned first-team status on the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 1 all-state boys basketball squad.
On Friday night, Culbertson showed that he can play some football as well.
The senior speedster rushed for 140 yards on just six carries and scored two touchdowns as the Raiders raced past Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District win.
Burton (2-1, 2-0) led 20-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. Esau Teasley had two touchdown runs and Jaymen Buchanan passed for 138 yards and a scoring strike to Elijah Lovell for the Raiders. Burton piled up 457 yards of total offense.
TW (1-2, 1-1) was limited to 179 yards of total offense with a Zack Kidwell-to-Jaron Warf touchdown pass resulting in the lone score for the Pioneers.
Thomas Walker 0 6 0 0—6
J.I. Burton 20 6 14 0—40
Scoring Summary
JIB – Lovell 80 pass from Buchanan (kick failed)
JIB – Mink 3 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Teasley 52 run (McCurdy kick)
JIB – Culbertson 81 run (kick failed)
TW – Warf 20 pass from Kidwell (run failed)
JIB – Culbertson 9 run (Hawk pass from Buchanan)
JIB – Teasley 13 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: TW 11, JIB 13; Rushes-Yards: TW 39-102, JIB 34-319; Passing Yards: TW 77, JIB 138; Comp-Att-Int.: TW 5-13-2, JIB 4-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: TW 1-1, JIB 2-0; Penalties-Yards: TW 1-5, JIB 5-30; Punts-Average: TW 3-31.7, JIB 1-36
Abingdon 59, Lee High 3
The Cole Lambert-to-Peyton McClanahan connection continues to pay big dividends for the Abingdon Falcons.
Lambert fired scoring strikes of 19, 42 and 51 yards to McClanahan and also rushed for two touchdowns in Abingdon’s Mountain 7 District lambasting of Lee High.
Lambert was 7-of-14 for 193 yards, while McClanahan finished with four receptions for 129 yards.
Abingdon (3-0, 3-0) led 33-0 after one quarter and 46-3 at halftime.
Bishop Cook (three carries, 85 yards), Martin Lucas (four carries, 56 yards) and Reese Jones (six carries, 58 yards) supplied TD runs for the Falcons as well. Lucas returned an interception 59 yards for a score while Jake Johnson was among the defensive leaders for AHS.
Lee High (0-3, 0-3) was limited to 84 yards of total offense, but the Generals did score their first points of the season when sophomore Ethan Dinsmore kicked a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Lee High 0 3 0 0—3
Abingdon 33 13 13 0—59
Scoring Summary
A – R. Jones 1 run (Jessee kick)
A – McClanahan 19 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
A – Lambert 5 run (kick failed)
A – Lucas 18 run (Jessee kick)
A – Lucas 59 INT return (kick failed)
L – Dinsmore 23 FG
A – McClanahan 42 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
A – Lambert 5 run (kick failed)
A – McClanahan 51 pass from Lambert (Jessee kick)
A – Cook 75 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 6, A 20; Rushes-Yards: L 71, A 193; Passing Yards: L 71, A 193; Comp-Att-Int.: 5-19-2, A 7-14-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-2, A 1-1; Penalties-Yards: L 3-29, A 13-117; Punts-Average: L 5-35.8, A 1-28
Wise Central 44, Gate City 12
Wise County Central senior C.J. Crabtree rushed for 165 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Warri-ors whipped Gate City for a Mountain 7 District victory.
After scoring just 21 points combined in its first two games Central (2-1, 2-1) led 23-6 at halftime on Friday.
Ethan Mullins rushed for a score and also threw a 48-yard TD pass to Ben Brickey, while Noah Bolling and Dustin Sturgill got in on the scoring surge as well.
Gate City (0-4, 0-4) received touchdowns from Eli Starnes and Matthew Gose. The Blue Devils committed five turno-vers.
Gate City 0 6 0 6—12
Wise Co. Central 7 16 7 14—44
Scoring Summary
WCC – Crabtree 70 run (Onate kick)
GC – Starnes 45 fumble return (kick failed)
WCC – E. Mullins 41 run (kick failed)
WCC –Brickey 48 pass from E. Mullins (Onate kick)
WCC – Onate 24 FG
WCC – Bolling 67 run (Onate kick)
WCC – Crabtree 1 run (Onate kick)
GC – Gose 27 pass from Bledsoe (kick failed)
WCC – Sturgill 1 run (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 7, WCC 14; Rushes-Yards: GC 24-61, WCC 56-443; Passing Yards: GC 144, WCC 75; Comp-Att-Int.: GC 10-27-3, WCC 2-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 6-2, WCC 4-3; Penalties-Yards: GC 3-30, WCC 6-65; Punts-Average: GC 3-29, WCC 1-49
LATE THURSDAY
Castlewood 31, Twin Springs 16
Jeremiah Allen rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns as the Castlewood Blue Devils improved to 2-1.
Castlewood 6 7 12 6—31
Twin Springs 0 0 8 8—16
Scoring Summary
C – Allen 25 run (kick failed)
C – Allen 1 run (Gibson kick)
C – Allen 47 run (kick failed)
TS – McCoy 21 run (Kilgore run)
C – Taylor 9 run (kick blocked)
TS – Dorton 15 run (Ford run)
C – Taylor 37 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 13, TS 13; Rushes-Yards: C 39-297, TS 48-220; Passing Yards: C 40, TS 47; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 3-7-1, TS 1-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 6-3, TS 1-1; Penalties-Yards: C 4-30, TS 3-35; Punts-Average: C 1-26, TS 2-34.5