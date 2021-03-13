FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Holston takes win over Northwood, 43-7

Abingdon 59, Lee High 3

The Cole Lambert-to-Peyton McClanahan connection continues to pay big dividends for the Abingdon Falcons.

Lambert fired scoring strikes of 19, 42 and 51 yards to McClanahan and also rushed for two touchdowns in Abingdon’s Mountain 7 District lambasting of Lee High.

Lambert was 7-of-14 for 193 yards, while McClanahan finished with four receptions for 129 yards.

Abingdon (3-0, 3-0) led 33-0 after one quarter and 46-3 at halftime.

Bishop Cook (three carries, 85 yards), Martin Lucas (four carries, 56 yards) and Reese Jones (six carries, 58 yards) supplied TD runs for the Falcons as well. Lucas returned an interception 59 yards for a score while Jake Johnson was among the defensive leaders for AHS.

Lee High (0-3, 0-3) was limited to 84 yards of total offense, but the Generals did score their first points of the season when sophomore Ethan Dinsmore kicked a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Lee High 0 3 0 0—3

Abingdon 33 13 13 0—59

Scoring Summary

A – R. Jones 1 run (Jessee kick)