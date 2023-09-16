Keegan Bartley got his first win as the head football coach at Grundy High School on Friday night and what a sweet victory it was.

Logan Lester threw three touchdown passes to Tristan Ellis and also rushed for a score as the Golden Wave stunned Patrick Henry for a 27-25 non-district triumph at Nelson Memorial Field.

Grundy (1-2) had opened the season with back-to-back Ls to Carroll County and Ridgeview, but following a bye week a guy with the initials L.L. helped the Wave get their first W.

“Logan Lester stepped up a in big way,” Bartley said. “We had a very specific gameplan and he orchestrated the offense very well and the entire team executed that gameplan on both sides of the ball. Tristan Ellis and Jonah Looney made a bunch of good grabs on plays that were improvised.”

Lester hooked up with Ellis on scoring strikes of 47, 16 and 13 yards. He also had an 11-yard touchdown run.

In a rematch of last year’s Region 1D finals – in which Grundy prevailed 30-19 – the Wave never trailed and built a 27-12 lead with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. Grundy got some crucial stops in the final quarter to hold on.

Carson Griffey added an interception for the Wave.

“The biggest key to the victory was the heart of the players,” Bartley said. “I have said all along that they have wanted it and worked very hard for it. And the players and staff deserve all the credit.”

Cam Goodspeed ha three touchdowns for PH (3-1), including an INT return that covered 68 yards. Alex Brown also scored for the Rebels.

Honaker 42, Holston 27

Peyton Musick threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a score during a crucial third quarter as the Honaker Tigers made a triumphant return to the Hogoheegee District.

The Tigers (4-0) trailed 21-20 at halftime in what was their first Hogoheegee football game since Nov. 6, 1987. The Tigers completed in the Black Diamond District from 1988-2022 on the gridiron.

Holston (2-2) gave Honaker a scare as the Cavs grabbed the lead heading into the break thanks to two touchdowns in the final 7:58 of the second quarter.

However, Honaker was too much as head coach Todd Tiller’s team kept its perfect record intact.

Musick established a single-game school record with 422 passing yards and finished with four touchdown passes. His 3-yard run with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Aidan Lowe (17 carries, 117 yards, one TD; four catches, 70 yards), Parker Bandy (eight catches, 128 yards, one TD) and Avery Musick (eight catches, 171 yards, three TDs) were among the stars for a Honaker squad that is averaging 48.5 points per game.

Avery Musick did leave the game with an injury.

Noah Tweed passed for 273 yards and a touchdown for Holston, while rushing for 64 yards on 19 carries and a couple of scores.

Haydn Synclair caught five passes for 57 yards and a score, while Merrick Buchanan gained 31 rushing yards on eight carries.

Honaker 20 0 14 8—42

Holston 7 14 0 6—27

Scoring Summary

Hol – Tweed 1 run (Buchanan kick)

Hon – Bandy 24 pass from P. Musick (conversion failed)

Hon – A. Musick 24 pass from P. Musick (Bandy pass from P. Musick)

Hon – A. Musick 49 pass from P. Musick (conversion failed)

Hol – Greene recovered blocked punt in end zone (Buchanan kick)

Hol – Sinclair 16 pass from Tweed (Buchanan kick)

Hon – P. Musick 3 run (conversion failed)

Hon – A. Musick 7 pass from P. Musick (A. Lowe run)

Hol – Tweed 3 run (kick failed)

Hon – A. Lowe 13 run (A. Musick pass from P. Musick)

Team Stats

First Downs: Hol 21, Hon 17; Rushing Yards: Hol 130, Hon 145; Passing Yards: Hol 272, Hon 422.

Tazewell 44, Fort Chiswell 34

It was a good week for the Tazewell Bulldogs.

Scratch that.

It was a great week for the Tazewell Bulldogs.

After rallying for a 39-36 win over Richlands on Monday in the completion of a game that was suspended at halftime due to weather, Tazewell went on the road and recorded a comeback win over the Fort Chiswell Pioneers on Friday.

The Bulldogs (2-1) trailed 34-23 with 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter before putting together a comeback.

With five minutes remaining, Fort Chiswell (2-1) held a 34-31 lead and had it third-and-goal when Ayvree Zeigler stripped the pigskin from a Pioneers’ ball-carrier and Brody Patterson recovered.

A few plays later, Carter Creasy connected on a 79-yard touchdown pass with Brody Patterson on 4th-and-4 to give Tazewell a lead it never relinquished.

Creasy finished 37-of-53 for 466 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, while gaining 59 yards on the ground and scoring twice via the rush.

Eight different Tazewell players caught passes with Zeigler (eight catches, 89 yards), Logan McDonald (seven catches, 98 yards, one touchdown) and Brody Patterson (five catches, 145 yards, one TD) leading the way.

Zeigler also had 17 carries for 101 yards and a score.

In total, the Bulldogs ran 101 offensive plays and racked up 678 yards of total offense

Fort Chiswell received 214 rushing yards and three TDs from Mikey Melton.

Tazewell 13 3 7 21—44

Fort Chiswell 6 7 14 7—34

Scoring Summary

FC – Melton 68 run (kick failed)

T – Creasy 9 run (kick failed)

T – Zeigler 5 run (Dagout kick)

FC – Kennedy 44 run (Billings kick)

T – Dagout 28 FG

FC – Alley 1 run (Billings kick)

T – Creasy 11 run (Dagout kick)

FC – Melton 18 run (Billings kick)

FC – Melton 28 run (Billings kick)

T – Safety, Rizo tackled FC player in end zone

T – Alley 8 run (kick failed)

T – B. Patterson 79 pass from Creasy (kick failed)

T – McDonald 36 pass from Ceasy (Dagout kick)

Team Stats

Rushes-Yards: T 48-212; FC 35-315; Passing Yards: T 466, FC 91.

George Wythe 28,

Carroll County 21

The tandem of Tandom Smith and Laden Houston proved to be too tough for the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Houston caught a 59-yard scoring strike from Smith with 5:39 remaining to seal the deal for the Maroons as they posted their first win of the season.

Smith finished with 158 passing yards, while rushing for 132 yards on 21 carries and a score.

Houston had four catches for 120 yards, while carrying the ball 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

GW (1-2) scored just seven points in its first two games, but erupted for 445 yards of total offense on Friday.

Carroll County (1-3) had tied the game with 9:20 left when Isaiah Tester caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Cody Reece. Easter finished with three catches for 81 yards, while Noah Manning (15 carries, 85 yards) and Bryce Smoot (14 carries, 56 yards, two TDs) also had notable performances.

George Wythe coach Brandon Harner is a Carroll County graduate and remained unbeaten against his alma mater as a head coach.

Carroll County 7 0 7 7—21

George Wythe 7 7 0 14—28

Scoring Summary

CC – Smoot 31 run (Burnette kick)

GW – Smith 1 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Houston 18 run (Mitchell kick)

CC – Smoot 2 run (Burnette kick)

GW – Houston 6 run (Mitchell kick)

CC – Easter 74 pass from Reece (Burnette kick)

GW – Houston 59 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: CC 10, GW 18; Rushes-Yards: CC 36-229, GW 46-287; Passing Yards: CC 89, GW 158; Comp.-Att.-Int.: CC 4-6-0 GW 10-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: CC 2-2, GW 3-2; Penalties-Yards: CC 5-35, GW 10-63.5; Punts-Average: CC 2-38.5, GW 1-33.

Hurley 40,

River View (W.Va.) 27

Hurley coach John Paul Justus had hoped to get his passing game going this week and the Rebels did put on an air show in a win over the River View Raiders.

Landon Bailey passed for 164 yards and threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Payton Hurley and a 73-yard scoring strike to Kevin Looney. Bailey also had a 63-yard touchdown run to seal the deal for the Rebels.

Looney also had TD runs of 6 and 3 yards. Hurley (2-2) also got a touchdown from Canan Shafer in winning its second straight.

Lebanon 49, Castlewood 6

Seven different players scored Lebanon’s seven touchdowns as the Pioneers pounded the Castlewood Blue Devils for their first win of the season.

Luke Garrett, Dalton Long, Maddox Nuckles, Peyton Mabry, Kalib Simmons, Toby Baker and Jordan Johnson all reached the end zone for the winners.

The big plays were made by Garrett, who caught a 52-yard scoring strike from Mike Reece, and Long who picked off a pass and took it 90 yards to the house.

Reece had five carries for 95 yards to go along with his four touchdown passes for the Pioneers (1-3), while Johnson gained 79 rushing yards on five carries. Lebanon led 42-0 at halftime.

Castlewood (0-4) got its only score on a touchdown pass from Brayden Houchins to Forrest McConnell. Seth Farmer and Seth Sifford recovered fumbles for the Blue Devils.

Lebanon boss Darrell Taylor was the head coach at Castlewood from 2013-2018 as he returned to his old stomping grounds on Friday.

Lebanon 21 21 7 0—49

Castlewood 0 0 0 6—6

Scoring Summary

L – Garrett 52 pass from Reece (C. Dillon kick)

L – Long 90 INT return (C. Dillon kick)

L – Nuckles 26 pass from Reece (C. Dillon kick)

L – Mabry 13 pass from Reece (C. Dillon kick)

L – Simmons 8 run (C. Dillon kick)

L – Baker 23 pass from Reece (C. Dillon kick)

L – Johnson 28 run (C. Dillon kick)

C – McConnell 11 pass from Houchins (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: L 21, C 9; Rushes-Yards: L 34-280, C 10-21; Passing Yards: L 198, C 144; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 11-14-0, C 19-38-2; Fumbles-Lost: L 4-2, C 1-1; Penalties-Yards: L 8-60, C 3-25; Punts-Average: L 0-0, C 3-29.

Letcher Central (Ky.) 48,

Wise Central 6

The Wise County Central Warriors managed just 105 yards of total offense and six first downs in losing to Letcher County Central.

The Warriors (1-3) got their only points with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter when Sincere Haggins tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Collins.

Wise Central is averaging just 9.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Letcher (3-2) piled up 517 total yards of total offense as Gunner Holbrook was the trigger man with three touchdown passes and a TD run.

Wise Central 0 0 6 0—6

Letcher Central 14 6 13 15—48

Scoring Summary

LC – B. Smith 65 pass from Holbrook (Adams kick)

LC – B. Smith 28 pass from Holbrook (Adams kick)

LC – Matthews 3 run (kick failed)

LC – Brown 47 pass from Holbrook (Adams kick)

WC – E. Collins 28 pass from Haggins (run failed)

LC – Holbrook 1 run (run failed)

LC – Williams 43 run (B. Smith run)

LC – Isaac 8 run (Adams kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 6, LC 18; Rushes-Yards: WC 28-44, LC 29-321; Passing Yards: WC 61, LC 196; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 4-14-0, LC 7-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: WC 3-1, LC 1-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 6-50, LC 11-106; Punts-Average: WC 4-28.8, LC 0-0.

Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 0

Rye Cove beat Thomas Walker in double overtime in 2022.

There was no drama between the teams in the rematch.

In fact, not even an iota of drama.

The Eagles simply overwhelmed their opponents in Ewing.

Rye Cove limited Thomas Walker to 17 yards of total offense and two first downs in rolling to a Cumberland District victory.

The Eagles (3-1) recorded their third shutout of the season and bounced back from last week’s 40-32 defeat at the hands of Honaker.

Carter Roach-Hodge (seven tackles), Jacob Jessee (two interceptions) and a seeming cast of thousands starred on defense for the crew from Clinchport.

Offensively, quarterback Landon Lane rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Will Rollins rolled his way to two rushing touchdowns, Blake Goins also reached the end zone and Diego Dortch connected on a 32-yard field goal.

Thomas Walker (2-2) committed four turnovers and completed just one pass.

Rye Cove 14 21 3 6—44

Thomas Walker 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

RC – Rollins 4 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Lane 2 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Rollins 3 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Lane 20 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Lane 50 run (Dortch kick)

RC – Dortch 32 FG

RC – Goins 7 run (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: RC 20, TW 2; Rushes-Yards: RC 43-293, TW 22-8; Passing Yards: RC 85, TW 9; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RC 7-15-1, TW 1-7-2; Fumbles-Lost: RC 1-0, TW 5-2; Penalties-Yards: RC 9-59, TW 5-56; Punts-Average: RC 1-41, TW 6-32.8

Northwood 43, Twin Valley 6

Homecoming was happy for Northwood as the Panthers trounced Twin Valley for the first win of the season.

Brody Waddle and Eli Williams each scored two touchdowns, while Kaleb Havens scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.

Northwood (1-3) had scored a combined 30 points in its first three games, but the offense exploded on Friday night in Saltville.

Twin Valley (1-2) got its lone touchdown via Nathaniel Deel.

Sevier County 28,

Tennessee High 7

The Tennessee High Vikings fell to 1-3 with a road loss at Sevier County as their chances at hosting a home playoff game took a major blow.

The lone score for THS came in the first half on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Phipps to Donnie Thomas.

Sevier County quarterback Cooper Newman threw three touchdown passes as the Smoky Bears improved to 4-1.

West Ridge 49,

William Blount 38

Trey Frazier, Chase Gill and Sawyer Tate scored two touchdowns apiece as West Ridge won on homecoming and knocked William Blount from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Ethan Amyx also got in on the fun for the Wolves, who capitalized on several costly turnovers.

William Blount is 4-1.

William Blount 7 10 15 6—38

West Ridge 7 14 14 14—49

Scoring Summary

WR – Frazier 5 run (Burton kick)

WB – Crotez 5 run (Plemons kick)

WB – Cortez 3 run (Plemons kick)

WR – Gill 15 run (Burton kick)

WR – Tate 58 pass from Frazier (Burton kick)

WB – Plemons 39 FG

WB – Cortez 16 run (Plemons kick)

WR – Amyx 80 run (Burton kick)

WR – Tate 9 pass from Frazier (Burton kick)

WR – Frazier 44 run (Burton kick)

WB – Francesa 17 pass from Cortez (pass failed)

WR – Gill 26 run (Burton kick)

Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 12

The Twin Springs Titans took care of business in keeping their record unblemished.

The trio of Abel Dingus, Colten Kilgore and Colten Gilmer were among the stars in a Cumberland District triumph.

Dingus passed for 150 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 101 yards and two scores.

Kilgore needed just 13 carries to rack up 180 yards on the ground and register three TDs.

Gilmer got 114 receiving yards on three grabs and six points.

Twin Springs (3-0) joins Ridgeview and Honaker as far Southwest Virginia’s only remaining unbeaten squads.

J.I. Burton (0-4) got touchdowns from Braylon McConnell and Jayce Coleman. Tyson Welch had 101 passing yards and 42 rushing yards for the Raiders.

Twin Springs 7 21 14 7—49

J.I. Burton 6 0 0 6—12

Scoring Summary

TS – Ju. Pascual 3 run (Myers kick)

JIB – McConnell 45 pass from Welch (kick failed)

TS – Dingus 5 run (Myers kick)

TS – Dingus 1 run (Myers kick)

TS – Gilmer 22 pass from Dingus (Myers kick)

TS – Kilgore 42 run (Myers kick)

TS – Kilgore 6 run (Myers kick)

TS – Kilgore 20 run (Myers kick)

JIB – Coleman 11 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: TS 20, JIB 14; Rushes-Yards: TS 32-327, JIB 36-176; Passing Yards: TS 150, JIB 101; Comp.-Att.-Int.: TS 5-7-0, JIB 6-11-1; Fumbles-Lost: TS 0-0, JIB 1-0; Penalties-Yards: TS 11-97, JIB 8-75; Punts-Average: TS 0-0, JIB 1-53.

Sullivan East 35, Grainger 0

Sullivan East’s highly-touted Air Raid offense was excellent as always on Friday night, but a dandy defense stole the show this time around.

The Patriots forced two turnovers and limited Grainger to 206 yards of total offense in posting their first shutout since Oct. 23, 2020 against Sullivan North.

East (4-1) moved a step closer to a playoff berth and will host the Elizabethton Cyclones (4-0) on Friday.

As for the offense, quarterback Drake Fisher passed for 255 yards with touchdown passes to four different receivers. Corbin Laisure (five catches, 84 yards) was the top target, while Will Alley, Kaden Roberts and Tyler Cross also snagged scoring strikes

Dawson Fowler led Grainger (2-3) with 125 rushing yards.

Grainger 0 0 0 0—0

Sullivan East 14 14 7 0—35

Scoring Summary

SE – Cross 15 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

SE – Roberts 24 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

SE – Smith-Peters 1 run (Geisinger kick)

SE – Alley 34 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

SE – Laisure 16 pass from Fisher (Geisinger kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 9, SE 18; Rushes-Yards: G 36-192, SE 11-91; Passing Yards: G 14, SE 255; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 7-13-2, SE 17-30-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, SE 0-0; Penalties-Yards: G 9-102, SE 4-32

Gate City 20, Marion 7

Corey Byrd took a pass from Luke Bledsoe and took it 90 yards to the end zone with 5:11 left in the first quarter and that set the tone as the Blue Devils earned a non-district victory over Marion.

Gate City (3-1) bounced back from the previous week’s surprising loss to Abingdon. Mason Hickman and Walker Hillman also had TDs for the Blue Devils.

Marion (2-2) had its two-game winning streak snapped. The lone touchdown for the Scarlet Hurricanes came with 10:22 left in the third quarter as Jordan Miller scored on a 3-yard scamper.

Lee High 56, Pineville (Ky.) 28

The Generals improved to 2-1 with the road win.