Tobias Reed's 22-yard field goal with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Abingdon defeated Gate City 17-14 for its first win of the season on Friday night at Legion Field.

Owen Barr ran for 104 yards, caught two passes — one for a touchdown from Luke Honaker — and also led the Falcons (1-2) with seven tackles on defense. Luke Honaker threw for 118 yards, while also running for 71 yards and a score.

Abingdon finished with 303 yards of total offense.

"I am really proud of our team bouncing back, when nobody believed in them," said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. "We coach to teach our young men resilience and that’s what our players showed. This game was a total team effort. We made some big plays defensively and our offensive line played really well. We took care of the football and Luke Honaker and Owen Barr made some big plays."

Aiden Woods led the Falcons with three receptions for 37 yards. Honaker and Baylee Blevins add four tackles apiece.

Gate City (2-1), which scored late in the fourth quarter to pull within three points, will host Marion next Friday.

Abingdon 0 7 7 3 - 17

Gate City 0 0 7 7 - 14

Team Stats

First downs: AB 18; GC 12. Rush yards: AB 185; GC 168. Pass yards: AB 118; GC 113. Comp-Att-Int: AB 8-12-0; GC 4-12-0. Fumbles-lost: AB 0-0; GC 1-1. Penalty-yards: AB 4-30; GC 10-71. Punts-Avg.: AB 1-32.0; GC 2-41.5.

Ridgeview 44, Wise County Central 7

Ryan O'Quinn threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one other score to lead the Wolfpack to a Mountain 7 District road win over the Warriors.

Seven of O'Quinn's passes went to Hayden "Shake and Bake" Baker for 147 yards, including touchdowns of 34 and 78 yards. That duo also combined on a two-point conversion pass. O'Quinn added a touchdown run from 42 yards.

O'Quinn was 16-of-21 through the air, while Baker had six catches.

Jaalan Deel scored on a 33-yard touchdown run and Branson Honaker scored twice from 2 and 4 yards for the Wolfpack (3-0), which will visit Virginia High next Friday.

Jude Davis scored on a 1-yard fourth quarter run to help the Warriors (1-2), which had just 134 offensive yards, while also committing nine penalties for 91 yards.

London Horne had 74 yards on 16 carries for the Warriors.

Wise Central visits Letcher County (Ky.) next Friday.

Ridgeview 6 22 16 0 - 44

Wise Central 0 0 0 7 - 7

Scoring summary

RV-Baker 34 pass from O'Quinn (run failed)

RV-Deel 33 run (O'Quinn run)

RV-Baker 78 pass from O'Quinn (Baker pass from O'Quinn)

RV-Honaker 2 run (pass failed)

RV-O'Quinn 42 run (Deel run)

RV-Honaker 4 run (Mullins run)

WC-Davis 1 run (Greear kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RV 12; WC 8; Rush-yards: RV 19-141; WC 30-64; Pass yards: RV 229;WC 70; Comp-Att-Int RV 16-22-0;WC 3-15-1; Fumbles-lost: RV 2-2;WC 3-1; Penalties-yards: RV 6-45;WC 9-91; Punts-Avg: RV 1-44;WC 4-34.0

Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15

Asher Chapman threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, but turnovers and penalties doomed Chilhowie late in a 34-15 non-district loss at Narrows.

The game was called due to lightning with 3:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Chilhowie (2-1) pulled within 21-15 in the third quarter before the Green Wave took advantage of opportunities to pull away from the Warriors.

Levi Smith had six receptions for 114 yards, including a 19-yard pass from Hunter Owens, who finished with 152 yards and two scores through the air. Cooper Helvey scored on runs of 2 and 19 yards, while Matt McGlothlin scored on an 8-yard pass and also converted five extra point conversion attempts.

Elijah Knoezti put Narrows on the board in the first quarter with a 70-yard interception return.

Chapman throw scoring passes to Ezra Taylor from 31 yards and 11 yards to Noah Hill.

Chilhowie 0 7 8 0 - 15

Narrows 7 14 7 6 - 34

Scoring summary

N-Knoezti 70 int return (McGlothlin kick)

N-Helvey 2 run (McGlothlin kick)

N-McGlothlin 8 pass from Owens (McGlothlin kick)

C-Taylor 31 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

C-Hill 11 pass from Chapman (Hill pass from Chapman)

N-Smith 19 pass from Owens (McGlothlin kick)

N-Helvey 19 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First downs: C 14; N 13. Rush-yards: C 26-103; N 23-104. Comp-Att-Int: C 19-26-1; N 12-20-0. Passing yards: C 177; N 152. Fumbles-lost C 2-1; N 0-0. Penalty-yards: C 10-75; N 9-76. Punts-Avg: C 3-21; NR 3-28.7.

Hurley 39, Van (W.Va.) 14

Peyton Hurley ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Landon Bailey added 110 yards and two more scores as the Rebels drove past Van in the first win of the season for Hurley.

Hurley, who also had seven tackles, scored on runs of 7 and 3 yards, while Bailey scored on a 20-yard run and threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Canaan Shaffer. Eddlie Hurley scored on a 30-yard run and Shelton Matney added a 2-yard scoring run for the Rebels, who will host River View (W.Va.) next Friday.

Jaymie Stacey led Hurley with eight tackles. Shaffer added six for the Rebels.

Van scored on a 14-yard pass from Mark Meadows to Gavin Branham and an 80-yard fumble recovery by David Moore.

Scoring summary

H-Bailey 20 run (Shaffer run)

H-P.Hurley 7 run (run failed)

V-Branham 20 pass from Meadows (pass failed)

H- E.Hurley 30 run (run failed)

H-Shaffer 10 pass from Bailey (kick failed)

H-Matney 2 run (Adkins kick)

V-Moore 80 fumble recovery (run failed)

H-P.Hurley 3 run (kick failed)

Sullivan East 26, Unicoi County 13

Donovan Smith-Peters rushed for 66 yards on nine carries and also caught seven passes for 89 yards as the Sullivan East Patriots improved to 3-1.

Drake Fisher was 22-of-36 for 271 yards with four touchdowns.

Tyler Cross (six carries, 104 yards, two TDs), Kaden Roberts (four carries, 41 yards; two catches, 13 yards, one TD) and Corbin Laisure (four receptions, 41 yards, one TD) also played well for head coach J.C. Simmons’s squad.

Patrick Henry 60, J.I. Burton 7

The Patrick Henry Rebels have strength, speed and size.

They showcased their power on Friday night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.

PH (3-0) rolled up 380 rushing yards and built a 35-0 first-quarter lead in posting yet another win.

Camron Goodspeed rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns, also returned an interception for a score and took a punt back to the house in continuing his stellar start to his senior season.

Eli Delp (five carries, 75 yards), Jebediah Stewart (twwo carries, 67 yards) Michia Blazer (two carries, 66 yards) and Alex Brown (three carries, 21 yards) also rushed for TDs for the winners.

Burton (0-3) had two turnovers and yielded three sacks. Jayce Coleman’s 48-yard scoring jaunt with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter got the Raiders on the board.

Patrick Henry 35 13 0 12—60

J.I. Burton 0 0 0 7—7

Scoring Summary

PH – Brown 5 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed INT return (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 55 punt return (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 27 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Delp 12 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Goodspeed 9 run (kick failed)

PH – Goodspeed 6 run (Buchanan kick)

PH – Blazier 51 run (kick failed)

JIB – Coleman 45 run (kick good)

PH – Stewart 65 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: PH 17, JIB 10; Rushes-Yards: PH 29-380, JIB 36-156; Passing Yards: PH 18, JIB 20; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 2-2-0, JIB 4-14-2; Fumbles-Lost: PH 0-0, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: PH 5-35, JIB 2-15; Punts-Average: PH 2-29, JIB 6-30.3

Radford 43, Virginia High 3

It wasn’t homecoming for Virginia High on Friday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium, but Radford coach Michael Crist certainly had a memorable return to his old stomping grounds.

The former VHS head coach directed his Bobcats (3-0) to a blowout non-district win as senior quarterback Landen Clark and a dominant defense led the way.

Clark rushed for four scores and also threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Max Kanipe. Radford had a 23-point second quarter to put the game away.

Crist has won 21 of his 26 games as Radford’s boss after going 33-49 as the boss of the Bearcats from 2013 through the spring of 2021.

Virginia High (1-2) managed just 35 yards of total offense, 27 of which came via Alijah Burks on the ground. The Bearcats got their only score on a 22-yard field goal via Dexter Barrett in the second quarter.

Graham 37, George Wythe 0

Dalton Roberts starred in the latest dominant victory for the Graham G-Men.

Roberts passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns as Graham (3-0) rolled to a quality non-district win over the George Wythe Maroons at Pendleton Field.

In a matchup between the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions (Graham) and the 2022 VHSL Class 1 state runner-up (George Wythe), the G-Men were once again in a class of their own as they won their 32nd consecutive regular-season game.

Blake Graham caught two TD passes from Roberts, while Chris Edwards had the other. The signal caller was 10-of-17 through the air.

Edwards finished with five catches for 95 yards.

Sophomore Daniel Jennings (17 carries, 125 yards) added two TDs of his own, while Dylan Nash kicked a 31-yard field goal. Graham welcomes Union (2-1) to Mitchell Stadium next week in a highly-anticipated showdown between Region 2D powers.

George Wythe (0-2) managed just 138 yards of total offense in being blanked for the first time since Oct. 15, 2021. Trey Rainey had five carries for 46 yards, while quarterback Tandom Smith gained 39 yards on 14 carries was he was pressured all night by Graham’s relentless defense.

The game was halted due to a thunderstorm with 8:01 remaining and did not resume.

Graham 14 6 17 0—37

George Wythe 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

G – Graham 60 pass from Roberts (Nash kick)

G – Jennings 41 run (Nash kick)

G – Graham 56 pass from Roberts (kick failed)

G –Nash 31 FG

G – Jennings 1 run (Nash kick)

G – Edwards 25 pass from Roberts (Nash kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 13, GW 7; Rushes-Yards: G 24-145, GW 28-112; Passing Yards: G 228, GW 26; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 10-17-0, GW 4-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-1, GW 3-2; Penalties-Yards: G 8-65, GW 4-25; Punts-Average: G 3-37.7, GW 6-43.5

Science Hill 27, Union 6

Union hung tight with the Hilltoppers from Johnson City, Tennessee, for 3 ½ quarters before two late touchdowns allowed the visitors to pull away for a win at Bullitt Park.

Union (2-1) trailed just 13-6 after three quarters and was driving for a potential game-tying score, but Science Hill (2-2) was able to get a stop and scored with 7:02 remaining and 5:34 left to seal the deal.

Science Hill finished with 399 yards of total offense (161 passing, 238 rushing), while Union finished with 251 yards, 133 through the air and 118 on the ground.

Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson threw for 133 yards, while rushing for 44 yards and the only touchdown for the Bears with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

William Lowery added 43 rushing yards on 11 carries, Kam Bostic had four catches for 68 yards and Paul Huff batted yet another interception.

Jayshan Schwartz (161 passing yards) and Jaevon Emile (22 carries, 162 yards, two TDs; one catch, 63 yards, one TD) were tops for the ‘Toppers.

According to Bluefield historian Rick Baker’s database at www.fourseasonsfootball.com, it was Science Hill’s first game in far Southwest Virginia since a 1935 game with Virginia High at Tenneva Field, which is located near what is now the Strongwell Corporation Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

The Hilltoppers also played a game at Saltville in 1928 according to Baker’s excellent research.

Marion 40, Lebanon 20

Make it another win for Jack Ginn and his Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

The second-year head coach guided the ‘Canes to a Southwest District victory as they improved to 2-1 and surpassed last season’s win total.

Ethan Campbell had two rushing touchdowns to lead the way, while Reid Osborne, Jalen Miller and Brody Whitt also used their legs to get in the end zone.

JB Carroll had a receiving TD.

Lebanon is 0-3.

Eastside 14, River View (W.Va.) 6

The Eastside Spartans won just once during the 2022 season.

You could already say this season has been twice as nice for the crew from Coeburn.

The rushing duo of 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman Keldan Hamilton (20 carries, 127 yards) and 6-foot, 170-pound junior Luke Trent (13 carries, 103 yards) scored Eastside’s touchdowns in a win over the River View Raiders in Bradshaw, West Virginia.

Eastside (2-1) finished with 278 yards on the ground, averaging 5.79 yards per carry, in surpassing last season’s victory total.

Hamilton got the Spartans on the board with 6:24 remaining in the first quarter. Trent scored with 2:07 left before halftime and Hamilton had the two-point conversion.

River View (1-2) was held to 147 yards of total offense and narrowly avoided a shutout when Jackson Danielson scored on a 24-yard touchdown run with 6:43 remaining.

Hamilton also had a dozen tackles as he continues a fine start to his freshman campaign. Colton Yates and Steven Moore also played well defensively and Dayton Stanley had a sack.

Eastside plays at Chilhowie (2-1) next week in a contest that will have plenty of VHSL Region 1D playoff power rating points at stake.

Eastside 6 8 0 0—14

River View 0 0 0 6—6

Scoring Summary

E – K. Hamilton 6 run (run failed)

E – Trent 16 run (K. Hamilton run)

RV – Danielson 24 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 15, RV 8; Rushes-Yards: E 48-278, RV 31-93; Passing Yards: E 10, RV 54; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 2-3-1, RV 4-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 3-3, R 1-0; Penalties-yards: E 6-40, RV 16-120; Punts-Average: E 2-36, RV 6-35.5

Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16

The Mustangs got their first-ever win against a team from the Hogoheegee District and their first win of 2023 to boot on Friday night in Elliston.

Northwood (0-3) got its touchdowns from freshman Brody Waddle.

Grayson County 7, Rural Retreat 0, susp.

Parker Dowell scored for Grayson County, which led Rural Retreat 7-0 with 33 seconds left in the first half.

Weather forced the suspension of the Blue Devils and Indians until Saturday at noon.

Rural Retreat was driving when the game was halted.

Richlands 30, Tazewell 19, susp., lightning

Richlands controlled the first half in building a lead on Tazewell in the “Backyard Brawl,” but lightning halted the Southwest District showdown at halftime and it will resume on Monday at 7 p.m. in Tazewell.

Andrew Boyd, Collin Adkins, Ryan Perkins and Kaden Dupree scored touchdowns to stake the Blue Tornado to the lead.

Both teams are winless on the season.

West Ridge vs. Lakeway Christian, ccd.

The West Ridge Wolves had their trip to White Pine to face head coach Thad Wells’ Lions was canceled due to thunderstorms in the region.