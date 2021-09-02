Friday's High School Football Predictions

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference
Science Hill (1-1) at West Ridge (1-0)
Today: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: none.
The first home game for West Ridge is a big one. The senior-laden Hilltoppers are the favorites in the Big East Conference, while the Wolves are the newcomer, with this being their first game against a 6A opponent. West Ridge was impressive in taking down Volunteer, while Science Hill rebounded from a fourth straight loss to Elizabethton to defeat Anderson County 36-21 last week. West Ridge got an unexpected off week when Daniel Boone had to postpone its game with the Wolves due to COVID-19 protocols. While Science Hill likes to score through the air, led by quarterback Jaxon Diamond and receiver Cole Torbett, the Wolves did it on the ground against the Falcons, with Ethan Bergeron running for 179 yards and four touchdowns, while only throwing the ball four times. Kaleb McClain added 111 rushing yards, while Eli Topping led the Wolves on defense with six tackles. They had four sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the school’s initial game. This is must-see football tonight in Blountville.
Prediction: Science Hill 34, West Ridge 27.
Northeastern Conference
Grainger (1-1) at Sullivan East (0-2)
Today: 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Grainger 38, Sullivan East 7 (Oct. 4, 2019, at Rutledge, Tenn.)
Sullivan East returns to its new field looking for its first win of the season, having fallen to David Crockett and Pigeon Forge by a combined 59 points. Grainger, which has won three straight over the Patriots after the losing the first two meetings in 2015-16, defeated Cumberland Gap 34-14 to begin the season, but were then stomped last week 78-6 by Greeneville. Sullivan East endured a lengthy lightning delay at Pigeon Forge, falling behind 27-12 at halftime before dropping a 48-12 decision. Drake Fisher, who had 222 yards and two touchdowns in his first varsity start against David Crockett, completed a 62-yard scoring toss to Luke Hare in the first quarter against Pigeon Forge, and Dominic Cross returned a kick for a touchdown just before the lightning delay began before halftime. Grainger was led in its opening game win by quarterback Bryson Bennett and receiver Jacob Hill. Michael Manis is the first-year head coach of the Grizzlies.
Prediction: Grainger 28, Sullivan East 13.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Southwest District
Tazewell at Graham
Last meeting: Graham 20, Tazewell 19 in overtime (March 27, 2021 in Tazewell)
After ending last season with a bitter playoff loss to Union, Graham finally gets the chance to start its redemption tour. Due to COVID-19, last week’s showdown against crosstown rival Bluefield was postponed until Oct. 8. The G-Men must replace productive quarterback Jamir Blevins, but plenty of playmakers and big linemen return. …Tazewell had no answers for the big plays of Virginia High last week, but the Bulldogs received production from the new combo of 6-2 quarterback Carter Creasy (299 yards passing) and receiver Chase Noel. Of course, every Tazewell remembers that crucial 20-19 loss against Graham that came down to a failed 2-point conversion attempt.
Predictions: Graham 28, Tazewell 0
Non-District
Holston at Twin Springs
Last meeting: Holston 43, Twin Springs 6 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Damascus, Va.)
Holston is the defending VHSL Region 1D champion and the Cavaliers look poised to make another run at that title as evidenced by the way they overpowered Eastern Montgomery in a 38-0 season-opening triumph last week. … The debut of first-year head coach Chris Akers of the Cavaliers featured plenty of bright spots on both sides of the ball. “Week 1 was successful for us,” Akers said. “We played at a high level, but we still need to gain more depth. I was happy with our backs and offensive line. The backs ran hard and our linemen are improving.” … Twin Springs trailed 6-0 after three quarters last week at Northwood, but dominated the game’s final 12 minutes in earning a 14-6 victory. Overcoming a COVID-19 stoppage that had limited practice, the Titans found a way to win. Mason Elliott made a number of game-changing plays in the clutch. … “Twin Springs will be a challenge for us,” Akers said. “They have good speed and give you multiple formations. Twin Springs is a football program that is on the rise and we will have to play well Friday night in order to win.”
Prediction: Holston 26, Twin Springs 6
Castlewood at Honaker
Last meeting: Castlewood 38, Honaker 0 (Feb. 23, 2021 in Castlewood, Va.)
Doug Hubbard’s 39th and final season as head coach began in fine fashion last week as Honaker cruised to a 37-18 victory over Lebanon. “Anytime you can win week one, it helps your team’s morale after four long weeks of practice,” Hubbard said. “It also shows you where there are some spots are that you need to improve on.” … Aidan Lowe, Skylar Miller, Jax Horn, Jaxon Dye, T.J. Hubbard and Lucas O’Quinn were among the multitude of stars for the Tigers. … Castlewood committed five turnovers in a loss to North Greene last week as the Blue Devils suffered a 22-6 setback. An even larger challenge awaits the Blue Devils this Friday. “Honaker is big and physical up front,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “We need to do a good job of lining up and matching their physicality. Coach Hubbard will have his guys ready to play. We must be ready to play from the first whistle.” … This fall is a farewell tour for Hubbard and it could also be a revenge tour. Look for the Tigers to atone for that February loss to Castlewood and claim the Russell County title in the process. “For us to go 2-and-0, we will need to play a more complete game this week at home,” Hubbard said.
Prediction: Honaker 29, Castlewood 12
Chilhowie at J.I. Burton
Last meeting: Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0 (Feb. 22, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)
These teams certainly had differing experiences in Week 1. … Chilhowie earned a hard-fought 27-22 victory over Marion as quarterback D.J. Martin’s touchdown run with 2:11 remaining proved to be the game-winner. Meanwhile, J.I. Burton had few highlights in a 41-6 season-opening setback to Ridgeview. … Seth Thomas and Marcos Silverio had good games for Chilhowie on the defensives side of the ball last week. Silverio came up with a clutch interception that set up the game-winning drive. … Jaymen Buchanan and Trey Keys battled on both sides of the ball in Burton’s loss. … Chilhowie holds an 8-3 lead in the all-time series. … Look for Burton to bounce back in a big way this evening.
Prediction: J.I. Burton 24, Chilhowie 21
Rye Cove at Northwood
Last meeting: Northwood 34, Rye Cove 0 (Aug. 24, 2012 in Clinchport, Va.)
This matchup will feature teams with two of the smallest rosters in the Virginia High School League. Northwood is at 18 strong, while Rye Cove has 16 players at the moment. … Rye Cove had a limited preseason due to COVID-19 issues and this is the season-opener for the Eagles. “We really don’t know much about ourselves at this point,” said Rye Cove coach Cheyenne Osborne. “We have a solid core that are dedicated and that is all we can ask for at this point. We have no clue what’s gonna happen from one day to the next, so we just do what we can. Our guys are very excited about finally being able to play.” … Northwood led 6-0 after three quarters last Saturday against Twin Springs, but eventually dropped a 14-6 decision. “Overall, we played with a lot of effort,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “We just need to clean up any and all mental mistakes.” … Denim Kirk played an excellent game defensively for Northwood in the opener. … Rye Cove holds a 4-3 edge in the all-time series against the Panthers. That record will be even after tonight.
Prediction: Northwood 18, Rye Cove 8
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley
Last meeting: Twin Valley 28, Montcalm 7 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Montcalm, W.Va.)
Twin Valley is looking to build off the 4-2 record compiled in the truncated spring campaign, which happened to be the first winning season for the Panthers since 2016. … Quarterback Lane Stiltner will lead the Twin Valley offense in the season-opener. Dustin Jones, Jeighkob Cooper, Matthew Lester, Isaac Cooper, Garrett Horton, Dalton Griffey and Kenneth Justice are other guys to keep an eye on for the home team tonight. “Preseason has been very productive for us,” said TV coach Jeremy Ward. “We have been able to move personnel around and find what we think is the right combination of guys on both offense and defense.” … Montcalm made a statement in the Mountain State last week, rolling to a 74-0 win over Hundred. The Generals established a single-game record for points scored and margin of victory. Quarterback Kevin Robertson threw for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards and a score. Wide receiver Devin Green (five receptions, 88 yards, three touchdowns; 50 rushing yards; 75-yard interception return for a score) were the standouts for the Generals. … Twin Valley has won 10 of the 14 meetings between the programs, but Montcalm might have more mojo this time around. “Twin Valley is very well-coached and seem to be very physical,” said Montcalm coach Adam Havens. “They have great size and their defense is very disciplined and they get to the ball. I think this is a great measuring stick type of game for us. It should be a very competitive game.”
Prediction: Montcalm 16, Twin Valley 14
Christiansburg at Abingdon
Last meeting: Abingdon 21, Christiansburg 0 (Sept. 13, 2018 in Abingdon)
The final score will be secondary tonight at Falcon Stadium. Abingdon players, coaches and fans have been in mourning since the death of beloved assistant coach Robb Ratcliff on Monday due to COVID-19 complications. AHS helmets will be adorned with stickers in honor of Ratcliff, while a variety of tributes are planned before the game. … Christiansburg opened the season last week with a 33-0 win at Floyd County. Kenyon Johnson-Buchanan led the Blue Demons with 89 yards rushing, while Casey Graham passed for 163. With 17 returning starters, fifth-year coach Alex Wilkens is looking for a breakthrough season.
Prediction: Abingdon 21, Christiansburg 7
Virginia High at John Battle
Last meeting: Virginia High 40, John Battle 21 (April 7, 2021 in Bristol, Tenn.)
The Derrick Patterson era at Virginia High style last week as the Bearcats stormed to a 37-14 home win against Tazewell. The offensive barrage included 193 yards rushing and 174 passing, as senior running back Stevie Thomas and 6-3 quarterback Brody Jones flourished. Look for more big numbers tonight in this long running city vs. county rivalry. … Like many teams across the region, John Battle was forced to compete without several players last week for various reasons. Sophomore quarterback Braxton Emerson showed potential as a runner, while senior lineman Deven Musser and senior linebacker/running back Zack Moore competed with their usual grit.
Prediction: Virginia High 28, John Battle 6
Wise County Central at Marion
First meeting
Wise Central authored one of most impressive debut performances of week one. Just days after accumulating over 400 yards of total offense en route to a 56-0 Benefit game win over Lebanon, the Warriors collected 492 total yards in a 49-0 win against Eastside. First-year quarterback Braeden Church passed for 104 yards and three scores … Marion must recover from a 27-22 loss against Smyth County rival Chilhowie in a game that was shown on regional television. Behind the arm of sophomore Reid Osborne and the hustle of running back Brody Taylor, the Scarlet Hurricanes led 22-21 midway through the final quarter.
Prediction: Wise Central 31, Marion 7
Saturday
Non-District
Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Gate City 27, Radford 17 (Dec. 4, 2010 at Radford)
Gate City allowed over 370 total yards last week in a 38-13 loss at Richlands. The good news is that the Blue Devils rushed for 208 yards, with senior Carson Jenkins collecting 116. Jenkins will need to create more magic today to counter Radford’s speed. … Radford is led by new coach Michael Crist, who formerly worked at Virginia High. The Bobcats returned eight starters from a 4-2 team. Six-foot-three junior Marcel Baylor and 206-pound junior Tyrell Dobson compiled 170 yards rushing last week as Radford defeated George Wythe 35-6