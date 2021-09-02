Friday's High School Football Predictions

Twin Valley is looking to build off the 4-2 record compiled in the truncated spring campaign, which happened to be the first winning season for the Panthers since 2016. … Quarterback Lane Stiltner will lead the Twin Valley offense in the season-opener. Dustin Jones, Jeighkob Cooper, Matthew Lester, Isaac Cooper, Garrett Horton, Dalton Griffey and Kenneth Justice are other guys to keep an eye on for the home team tonight. “Preseason has been very productive for us,” said TV coach Jeremy Ward. “We have been able to move personnel around and find what we think is the right combination of guys on both offense and defense.” … Montcalm made a statement in the Mountain State last week, rolling to a 74-0 win over Hundred. The Generals established a single-game record for points scored and margin of victory. Quarterback Kevin Robertson threw for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 54 yards and a score. Wide receiver Devin Green (five receptions, 88 yards, three touchdowns; 50 rushing yards; 75-yard interception return for a score) were the standouts for the Generals. … Twin Valley has won 10 of the 14 meetings between the programs, but Montcalm might have more mojo this time around. “Twin Valley is very well-coached and seem to be very physical,” said Montcalm coach Adam Havens. “They have great size and their defense is very disciplined and they get to the ball. I think this is a great measuring stick type of game for us. It should be a very competitive game.”