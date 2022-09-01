Friday Night's High School Football Picks

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference

West Ridge at Science Hill

Last meeting: Science Hill 40, West Ridge 21 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Blountville, Tenn.)

Which version of West Ridge shows up? The dudes that walloped Volunteer in Week 1 or the group that got dominated in a 33-0 loss to Daniel Boone last week. … For that matter, which Science Hill squad will be present? The guys who opened the season with a quality victory over Elizabethton or the unit that got owned 48-6 by Anderson County last week. … West Ridge’s offense committed three turnovers and managed just 76 total yards against Boone in getting blanked for the second time in program history. … West Ridge must control the ball, sustain drives and get back to smashmouth football. If not, it could be a long night for the Wolves in Johnson City.

Prediction: Science Hill 24, West Ridge 7

Region 1-4A

Sullivan East at Grainger

Last meeting: Sullivan East 20, Grainger 6 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Bluff City, Tenn.)

Sullivan East can surpass last season’s win total and bolster its chances at making the playoffs with a victory on the road this evening. … The Patriots (1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 35-26 victory over Pigeon Forge last week. Quarterback Drake Fisher was 22-of-34 for 236 yards with one touchdown pass and one TD run, while Corbin Laisure got it done on offense (four receptions, 57 yards, one TD) and on defense (three tackles for loss, one forced fumble) for the bunch from Bluff City. … Fisher has passed for 489 yards in two games and has completed throws to nine different receivers. East is averaging 36.5 points per game, while allowing 37.5 points per contest … Grainger (1-1) opened the season with a 42-32 win over Cumberland Gap, while dropping a 35-0 decision to Greeneville last week. “Grainger is a big, physical bunch that has talented players all over the place,” said East coach J.C. Simmons. “They are always a tough team. We have to eliminate mental mistakes and play all four quarters with great effort. This conference is tough all the way around, so we have our work cut out for us every week.” … Grainger returned every starter on its offensive line with Coleman Edwards, Hayden Carroll, Reid Byrd, Jett McAnally and Avery Sutton leading the way in the trenches. The Grizzlies are averaging 153 rushing yards and 92 passing yards. Dylan Fowler and Tucker Gillette are standouts on each side of the ball for Grainger. “Sullivan East is a much-improved team,” said Grainger boss Micheal Manis. “Offensively, they are really explosive with their passing game and can be dangerous in their run game as well. Defensively, they are big across the defensive line and play very aggressive at the second level. We have to play very disciplined on offense and defense to give us a shot to compete this week.”

Prediction: Sullivan East 36, Grainger 33

Non-Conference

Tennessee High at Pulaski County

Last meeting: First meeting

This is the second of six regular-season road games for Tennessee High as the Vikings travel a total of 820 miles round-trip. … This contest was canceled last season due to COVID-19 concerns. … Tennessee High was off last week after suffering a 31-0 loss at Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 19. “We battled against a very good D-B team,” said THS coach Josh Holt. “We held on to the ball and played well on defense as long as we could.” … Marquis Phelps, Maddox Fritts, Jackson Elliott and Logan Tudor played well defensively for THS in that season-opening loss. … Cam Akers won his debut as Pulaski County’s head coach last week with a 43-0 win over Northside. He took over for former University of Virginia All-American and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Mark Dixon, who resigned after two seasons due to health concerns. … Trevor Burton (16 carries, 97 yards), Chris Gallimore (20 carries, 80 yards), Brett Jones (three carries, 51 yards), Cole Boone (three carries, 50 yards), Zach Parker (two carries, 22 yards) and Tanner Mace (four carries, 17 yards) all toted the pigskin for Pulaski in last week’s easy win. … Pulaski County has a rich gridiron tradition as the alma mater of former Washington Redskins wide receiver Gary Clark, ex-NFL Pro Bowl kicker Shayne Graham and former Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals tight end Jeff King. The Cougars won the 1992 VHSL Group AAA, Division 6 state title and currently compete at the Class 4 level. … Pulaski County is the seventh VHSL school Tennessee High has faced on the gridiron in the 21st century. Since 2000, the Vikings have played Graham, Gate City, Grundy, Virginia High, Lee High and Abingdon from the Commonwealth in regular-season matchups. … This is a compelling contest. “Tennessee High flies around on defense, has a good D-line and is a well-coached football team,” Akers said.

Prediction: Tennessee High 21, Pulaski County 20

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Hogoheegee District

Patrick Henry at Lebanon

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 36, Lebanon 14 (Sept. 2, 2021 in Emory, Va.)

This is one of the marquee games on the docket as the winner moves to 2-0, gets early ownership of first place in the Hogoheegee District and gains some important points on the VHSL playoff rating scale. ... Both teams collected quality victories last week. Patrick Henry posted a 28-20 win over Black Diamond District favorite Grundy, while Lebanon overcame an early 13-point deficit to notch a 19-13 win over the Honaker Tigers. … J-Kwon McFail, Connor Kausch and Ben Belcher led the way for Patrick Henry’s offense in the win over Grundy, while Bobby Cline was his usual run-stopping self at linebacker with a dozen tackles. … Toby Baker (10 catches, 71 yards) was a reliable target for freshman quarterback Mike Reece in Lebanon’s win over Honaker. … PH held a 478-150 edge in total offense in last season’s beatdown of the Pioneers. It will be much closer this time around. “Lebanon is much-improved from last year,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “They have an explosive offense with one of the best quarterbacks in the area and several dynamic skill players who can score anytime they touch the ball.”

Prediction: Patrick Henry 20, Lebanon 17

Mountain Empire District

Fort Chiswell at George Wythe

Last meeting: George Wythe 14, Fort Chiswell 7 (Sept. 2, 2021 in Max Meadows, Va.)

Both teams lost their season-openers in which they led. George Wythe was up 8-7 at halftime before suffering a 29-15 loss to Radford last Thursday. Colton Green and Leyton Fowler played well on defense for the Maroons. “I believe we played a great game,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “We held Radford to just 188 total yards on offense. You have to win those games. We made too many mistakes on offense and gave up three big plays on defense.” … Fort Chiswell held a 9-7 lead against Rural Retreat in the second quarter of an eventual 27-9 season-opening setback. “Disappointing,” said Fort Chiswell coach Robert “Spider” Thompson. “Played well at times, but made critical errors late.” … Layton Kennedy (53 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards) and Jacob Goins (10 tackles) were leaders for the Pioneers. … Fort Chiswell has lost 13 straight with the last win coming on March 29, 2021, against George Wythe when the VHSL played a spring season and former Holston boss Chris Akers was at the helm of the Pioneers. “We have to stop beating ourselves,” Thompson said. “Turnovers in the most inopportune times and missed tackles.” … George Wythe will honor its 2002 and 2012 state championship squads on what will be a special night at Pendleton Field. That will add extra motivation for the Maroons, as if they need another reason to get fired up against an archrival.

Prediction: George Wythe 33, Fort Chiswell 8

Southwest District

Graham at Tazewell

Last meeting: Graham 34, Tazewell 6 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Bluefield, W.Va.)

It’s been a while since such a highly-anticipated matchup occurred between these Tazewell County rivals. In fact, the last time both teams entered the annual clash undefeated was 1985. ... To say the Bulldogs and G-Men earned quality wins last week would be an understatement. … Tazewell sprinted out to a 21-0 lead in last week’s 46-21 over Virginia High as Cassius Harris and Kaizon Taylor combined for 285 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Carter Creasy – not to be confused with University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy (Abingdon) as has been a typo in this newspaper in the past; forgive us though as the guys with familiar names excel in sports featuring long expanses of green grass – passed for 157 yards and rushed for 52 more. “I was glad our kids came out and took control of the game right away,” said Tazewell coach J’me Harris. “I was real proud of them. We asked them to come out, play hard, play physical, play Bulldog football and they did.” … Graham held off the Bluefield Beavers for a 29-25 triumph last week with Ty’Drez Clements (27 carries, 235 yards) and Brayden Meadows (66 passing yards, 42 rushing yards) leading the way for the G-Men. “Graham is a state runner-up team from last year who appears to have improved their overall depth and talent from last year,” J’me Harris said. “They have one of the best defensive teams that we will face all season.”

Prediction: Graham 30, Tazewell 14

Non-District

J.I. Burton at Chilhowie

Last meeting: Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Norton, Va.)

It isn’t far-fetched to say this is a must-win game for both clubs as falling to 0-2 to start the season would be detrimental to a team’s confidence. … Eight turnovers and just 112 yards of total offense doomed Chilhowie in last week’s 29-0 loss at Marion. The Warriors have lost five straight dating back to last season. … J.I. Burton dropped a 42-8 decision to Ridgeview in a Week 1 game that could have been worse. The contest was halted after two quarters when heavy fog rolled in following a lengthy delay due to lightning. Burton had just 17 yards of total offense. “We made some early mistakes, but Ridgeview has a really good football team and will make other teams make mistakes and look bad,” said Raiders coach Jacob Caudill. “They’re a really athletic bunch that will win a lot of ballgames this fall. We have to regroup, get back on track and go to Chilhowie this week and play our game.” … Which team will be able to generate some point production after last week’s lack of execution? Offense was abundant the previous time the teams tangled as Chilhowie overcame a 22-10 halftime deficit. … The Warriors have beaten Burton in nine of the last 11 meetings. “Chilhowie is a well-coached football team as always,” Caudill said. “They have good team speed on defense and are pretty disciplined in what they like to do on offense, defense and special teams. We will have to be mentally and physically prepared this week going up there.”

Prediction: J.I. Burton 20, Chilhowie 19

Northwood at Rye Cove

Last meeting: Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Saltville, Va.)

Rye Cove won its first game since Oct. 25, 2019 last week with a thrilling 26-24 victory over Hurley as the Eagles overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. … Payton Darnell’s third and final touchdown was the game-winner with 1:46 remaining. Quarterback Landon Lane was efficient, going 7-of-10 through the air for 104 yards and a touchdown. … Will the Eagles have a letdown or will they win back-to-back games for the first time since beating Unaka and Twin Valley consecutively in Oct. 2019? … Northwood managed just 147 yards of total offense in last week’s 28-8 loss at Twin Springs. It was the ninth straight loss for the Panthers. … Northwood ventures to Scott County for the second straight week. “Rye Cove plays hard and they get after you on defense,” said Northwood coach Greg Prater.

Prediction: Rye Cove 22, Northwood 20

Twin Springs at Holston

Last meeting: Holston 41, Twin Springs 16 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Nickelsville, Va.)

This game will be televised as part of WCYB’s Friday Night Rivals series and these teams have proven they are ready for primetime. … Holston is the two-time defending Hogoheegee District and Region 1D champs, owning a 16 game regular-season win streak. … Twin Springs won its first Cumberland District title since 1995 last season and won a playoff contest for the first time in 17 years. … Both teams got it done with their defense last week in season-opening victories. Holston blanked Eastern Montgomery, 21-0, while Twin Springs topped Northwood, 28-8. … Abel Dingus passed for 115 yards and Ryan Horne rushed for 113 yards to lead the Titans in their triumph. “Their tailback [Ryan Horne] is a fantastic football player and they have dynamic guys around him,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. … These small schools will play on the big stage tonight. “I’m excited for the opportunity that our kids have this week,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “It’s going to be a fun atmosphere.”

Prediction: Twin Springs 20, Holston 10

Marion at Wise County Central

Last meeting: Wise County Central 42, Marion 7 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Marion, Va.)

After dandy 2022 debuts, each of these teams will try to avoid a letdown and move to 2-0. … Marion dominated in a 29-0 win over Chilhowie in Jack Ginn’s first game as the head coach of the Scarlet Hurricanes. Brody Taylor led the rushing attack from the new flexbone formation and the defense capitalized on eight turnovers. ... Wise County Central whipped Eastside, 41-7, as Nate West returned two interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Braeden Church ran the offense well behind a cohesive offensive line. “Wise Central looks very good,” Ginn said. “They have good size and some impressive athletes. It will be a challenge for our team, no doubt.” … After overpowering Class 1 opponents last week, we’ll learn much more about the Warriors and ‘Canes tonight. “Marion has several good athletes, so we will have to be more disciplined on defense and continue clicking on offense,” said Central coach Jason Mullins.

Prediction: Wise County Central 16, Marion 14

Union at Richlands

Last meeting: Union 49, Richlands 27 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Big Stone Gap, Va.)

Union has won the last five matchups in this series, which has lost a tad bit of its luster from of the earlier classic contests between the Bears and Blue Tornado. However, it still remains one of the better Week 2 games on the schedule. … If you like big boy football, this one is for you. Union threw just two passes and rushed for 413 yards in a 48-7 win over Lee High in its opener. Meanwhile, Richlands had just five aerial attempts and gained 382 grounds on the yard in last Friday’s 27-13 gouging of Gate City. … Peyton Honeycutt rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns to lead Union, while Dylan Brown gained a school-record 353 yards for Richlands. … “Richlands is a big and physical football team,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “They do a great job up front with their defensive line. They got off to a fast start in week one with big plays. Brown is an excellent football player. He is one of the best running backs in Southwest Virginia.” … The previous two Richlands head coaches are having success in other states. Greg Mance has the Loris Lions of South Carolina 2-0, while Thad Wells has guided Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, Tennessee, to wins in its first two games. … Ernie Hicks Stadium will be roaring tonight as current head coach Jeff Tarter tries to move his team to 2-0. “Playing at Richlands is always a challenge,” Turner said. “They play extremely well at home. A great high school football environment.”

Prediction: Union 26, Richlands 13

John Battle at Virginia High

Last meeting: Virginia High 63, John Battle 0 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Bristol, Va.)

After Tennessee High and Abingdon vanished off Virginia High’s schedule following the 2019 season, John Battle became the longest running continual rivalry for the Bearcats. … The teams have met every season since 1963 and Virginia High owns a commanding 47-12-1 edge in the series. … Virginia High stumbled out of the gates in a 46-21 loss at Tazewell last week. “Tazewell has a good football team,” said VHS coach Derrick Patterson. “They played really well. We were one step behind all night long. We had many opportunities to make plays on both sides of the ball and we just didn’t make nearly enough of them. We will get better.” … Conner Davidson performed well on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats, the offensive line showed signs of improvement, Brody Jones played solid at middle linebacker, while Donnie Thomas and Alijah Burks ran the ball hard. … Battle dropped a 47-6 decision to Abingdon last week. Broadie Bailey (two catches, 28 yards) scored the lone touchdown for the Trojans on a scoring strike from Noah Sills, while Elijah Childress had two catches for 44 yards. “Battle is a much-improved team from last year,” Patterson said. “They have some good athletes and play hard up front. The QB does a good job of getting rid of the ball quickly to put pressure on the defense. And defensively they do a great job of running to the ball.” … Battle might be better, but the Bearcats will be too tough for the Trojans tonight at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

Prediction: Virginia High 38, John Battle 12

Honaker at Castlewood

Last meeting: Honaker 49, Castlewood 7 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Honaker, Va.)

The team entering this contest 1-0 is not the one most prognosticators would have pegged a week ago … Castlewood surprised some by notching a 49-20 win at North Greene as Bubba Edwards was victorious in his debut as the gridiron boss of the Blue Devils. … Castlewood had three scoring drives that went for more than 80 yards, including one that covered 99 yards. …Kaden Lasley (149 rushing yards), Slade Castle (210 receiving yards), Austin Kiser (four touchdowns) and Kaden Taylor (16 tackles) led the way for Castlewood. … Honaker couldn’t hold a 13-0 lead in suffering a 19-13 loss to Lebanon last week in spoiling Todd Tiller’s debut as the head coach of the Tigers. “We were sloppy and had too many self-inflicted miscues,” Tiller said. “Turnovers and penalties hurt us.” … Jax Horn had 10 tackles, while Aidan Lowe, Parker Bandy and Avery Musick snagged interceptions in the loss. … Tiller and Edwards were teammates at now-defunct Haysi High School and coached together last year at Ridgeview. The longtime friends know each other well and that adds intrigue to this Russell County showdown.

Prediction: Honaker 31, Castlewood 15

Gate City at Radford

Last meeting: Radford 21, Gate City 17 (Sept. 4, 2021 in Gate City, Va.)

These teams played a highly-entertaining game last season on a sweltering September Saturday afternoon in Scott County. Virginia Tech commit Marcell Baylor capped an eight-play, 65-yard drive with a short touchdown run with 4:57 remaining to give Radford the lead for good in that contest. … Gate City suffered a 27-13 loss to Richlands last week. “We got off to a slow start, but give Richlands a lot of credit,” said Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “I thought we fought and got better as the game went on. I like the way our guys responded in the second half.” … Seniors Brendan Cassidy, Cameron Dolan, Malachi Carrico and Ethan Fleming showed leadership on defense last week for the Blue Devils. … Radford recorded a 29-15 victory at George Wythe last Thursday as the Bobcats relied on some big plays to prevail. Michael Crist has won nine of his 13 games as Radford’s head coach since taking over after an eight-year stint at Virginia High. …”Radford is good up front and they have a lot of ballplayers on the perimeter that can hurt you in a hurry,” Houseright said. “They are fast and athletic. Defensively, they will get after you and they are very sound. Coach Crist and his staff are doing a great job with those kids.” … Radford has had only three head coaches since 1970, while Gate City’s program has been led by just five men since 1960. … Baylor was held in check for the most part last week by GW. Look for the ball to end up in his hands more often this evening.

Prediction: Radford 30, Gate City 13

Thomas Walker at Hurley

Last meeting: Thomas Walker 30, Hurley 16 (April 9, 2021 in Hurley, Va.)

Both of these teams probably had a long weekend pondering what might have been. … Hurley couldn’t hold a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in a 26-24 loss at Rye Cove as the well-balanced Eagles scored 20 fourth-quarter points. “We made some mistakes down the stretch to lose the game,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “If we are going to move to the next level we must learn how to win a close football game.” … Meanwhile, Thomas Walker was on the losing end of a 50-36 shootout with Cumberland Gap. “We struggled handling their misdirection and they did some unorthodox things that we did not adjust to very well,” said Tanner Hall, TW’s rookie head coach. “They outcoached us, but our defense has been a bright spot in the preseason and we still feel confident in those guys moving forward.” … Darrin Gulley (162 passing yards, 132 rushing yards), Jordan Bertram (nine catches, 87 yards) and Dylan McCurry (nine carries, 58 yards, three touchdowns) were strong in defeat for the Pioneers. … Alex Duty and Logan Hopkins played well on both sides of the ball last week for Hurley. “Hurley is a physical football team that is going to get after it,” Hall said. “We have to be better prepared in relation to last week.”

Prediction: Thomas Walker 35, Hurley 22

Ridgeview at Grundy

Last meeting: Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Rose Ridge, Va.)

The preseason favorite in the Class 2 Mountain 7 District squares off with the preseason favorite in the Class 1 Black Diamond District. The former is heavily-favored tonight. … Lightning and fog prematurely ended Ridgeview’s 42-8 rocking of J.I. Burton after two quarters last week, but not before Brandon Beavers of the Wolfpack put on a show. He touched the ball three times from scrimmage and scored all three times. He rushed for a touchdown and caught a pair of scoring strikes from Ryan O’Quinn. … Grundy dropped a 28-20 decision to Patrick Henry last week. Jonah Looney showed some impressive receiving skills for the Golden Wave. … It won’t get any easier for the home team tonight. “Ridgeview is in playoff form,” said Golden Wave coach Craig Plymal. “O’Quinn is dangerous with the ball in his hands every play and the receivers are extremely talented.”

Prediction: Ridgeview 48, Grundy 14

Twin Valley at Montcalm (W.Va.)

Last meeting: Twin Valley 52, Montcalm 6 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Keen Mountain, Va.)

Twin Valley is the last team from far Southwest Virginia to open the 2022 season after what was an eventful offseason … Devastating floods in the community, a coaching change and the loss of several talented players to graduation cast some doubt on if Twin Valley would be able to field a team this season. Tommy Crigger, in his second stint as head coach, has built a squad ready to take the field. …. Reigning Black Diamond District defensive player of the year Isaac Cooper and rugged running back Matthew Lester are among the returnees for the Panthers. First-year players such as Hayden Fuller, Chandler Cooper, Kenny Thompson and Lukas Dotson will also contribute. … Montcalm opened the season with a 42-6 pounding of the Phelps Hornets from Kentucky last week … “It’s been a long two weeks,” Crigger said. “I really don’t know what to expect Friday. We have several starters that have never played a down of football and some that have never played in a varsity game. But one thing about it is I admire these kids for coming out and working their tails off so Twin Valley High School could have a football team. I don’t know what the season holds for us, but I what I do know is these kids are pulling together and working their butts off.”

Prediction: Montcalm 18, Twin Valley 6