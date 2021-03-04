Friday high school football predictions

The Panthers and Warriors usually collide in the Apple Bowl since the annual contest is held in the fall during Chilhowie’s Apple Festival. Which team will be ripe for a win tonight? … Chilhowie opened the season with a 9-0 win over J.I. Burton, but committed five turnovers in a 14-5 setback to Marion as the Warriors coughed up five turnovers. … The VHSL Region 1D playoff picture is as muddied as some of the area’s playing surfaces at the moment. “The playoff race in Region 1D is a jumbled mess,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Most of the early-season favorites have lost a game already. With the shortened season, each week is almost like a playoff game if you’re hoping to earn one of the four postseason bids.” … Northwood suffered an 18-13 loss to Grundy on Feb. 23 as Michael Frye scored two touchdowns in the loss. Tyler Waddle, Gage Hogston, Robert Burkett and Zach Puckett impressed Northwood coach Tim Johnson in the season-opener. …Chilhowie held a 402-106 edge in total offense the last time the two teams played. The Warriors have won 27 of the 33 gridiron meetings between the programs.