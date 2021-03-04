Friday high school football predictions

High School Football Predictions
Cumberland District
J.I. Burton at Castlewood
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0 (Nov. 15, 2019 in Wise, Va.)
The two teams that finished tied for the top spot in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll collide tonight in Russell County. … J.I. Burton suffered a 9-0 season-opening loss at Chilhowie on Feb. 22 as the Raiders had a 146-144 edge in total offense, but committed two turnovers. “Physically, the effort was there and toughness was there, but we just weren’t mentally ready to play a football game and that’s on me,” said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill. … Castlewood had no such problems in its season-opener on Feb. 23 as the Blue Devils blasted Honaker, 38-0. It was the first shutout since 2017 for the Blue Devils as Ben Neece and Brad Steffey combined for 26 tackles to lead the way. … Castlewood hasn’t beaten Burton since 1971 as the Raiders have won the last 19 meetings – all by double digits. … It should be much closer this time around and J.I. Burton defensive stalwarts like Caleb McCurdy, Johnny Williams, Kaleb Mink, Seth Huffman, Jaquan Frazier, Adran Smith, Austin Jones, Cameron Sergent, Camden Kennedy and Elijah Lovell will be counted on heavily to contain Castlewood’s power rushing attack.
Prediction: J.I. Burton 16, Castlewood 14
Hogoheegee District
Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 31, Rural Retreat 0 (Oct. 4, 2019 in Rural Retreat, Va.)
Patrick Henry suffered a 20-12 season-opening setback to Holston last Saturday, snapping an 11-game regular-season win streak for the Rebels. … Rural Retreat recorded a 12-6 season-opening victory over Fort Chiswell on Feb. 22 as Wyatt Sage tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Crouse with 3:57 remaining to seal the deal. “I thought we tackled well and we played hard against Fort Chiswell,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “We got contributions from everyone to be honest. I was very pleased with our linebackers on defense, and I thought our offensive line did a solid job with run-blocking.” … Defending Hogoheegee District champion Patrick Henry will have to respond in a big way against a Rural Retreat team that last beat the Rebels in 2015. “PH has a lot of talent and experience,” Hughes said. “They made a few mistakes in game one, but I expect those will be cleaned up this week.”
Prediction: Patrick Henry 18, Rural Retreat 12
Northwood at Chilhowie
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Chilhowie 48, Northwood 6 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Saltville, Va.)
The Panthers and Warriors usually collide in the Apple Bowl since the annual contest is held in the fall during Chilhowie’s Apple Festival. Which team will be ripe for a win tonight? … Chilhowie opened the season with a 9-0 win over J.I. Burton, but committed five turnovers in a 14-5 setback to Marion as the Warriors coughed up five turnovers. … The VHSL Region 1D playoff picture is as muddied as some of the area’s playing surfaces at the moment. “The playoff race in Region 1D is a jumbled mess,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Most of the early-season favorites have lost a game already. With the shortened season, each week is almost like a playoff game if you’re hoping to earn one of the four postseason bids.” … Northwood suffered an 18-13 loss to Grundy on Feb. 23 as Michael Frye scored two touchdowns in the loss. Tyler Waddle, Gage Hogston, Robert Burkett and Zach Puckett impressed Northwood coach Tim Johnson in the season-opener. …Chilhowie held a 402-106 edge in total offense the last time the two teams played. The Warriors have won 27 of the 33 gridiron meetings between the programs.
Prediction: Chilhowie 20, Northwood 13
Mountain 7 District
Abingdon at Wise County Central
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Abingdon 42, Wise County Central 19 (Oct. 4, 2019 in Abingdon)
This is one of the marquee games of the young season. Wise Central is favored to win the Mountain 7, with Abingdon next in line. … The running back matchup between seniors C.J. Crabtree (Wise Central) and Martin Lucas of Abingdon should be interesting. … The experience and rugged defense of Wise Central makes the difference here. … Lucas generated 182 yards rushing and five scores in the 2019 meeting against Wise Central, while the Warriors rushed for a total of 231 yards.
Prediction: Wise Central 21, Abingdon 14