Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. — It’s fair to call Richlands Blue Tornado basketball player Annsley Trivette a freshman sensation.

Entering Thursday’s non-district game against Grundy, the 6-foot-1 forward was averaging 28 points and double figure rebounds.

With a mix of perimeter and post skills, Trivette collected 22 points as Richlands posted a 55-34 win over the Golden Wave.

How good is Trivette?

“Annsley is a very unique talent, and she’s an even better person than she is a player,” Richlands coach Tom Rife. “Ansley has the ability to play every position and do different things on the court, and she also has the ability to make everyone around her better.”

The basketball adventure for Trivette began in the second grade. Since then, she’s followed a basic blueprint and devotion.

“I just practice every day,” Trivette said. “That’s how I reached this point by grinding on my game all year.”

Trivette joined the travel circuit in the fifth grade, competing with a variety of squads before joining her current West Virginia Thunder team based in Charleston.

“I’ve played in tournaments and attended camps all over,” Trivette said. “My mother and father didn’t play basketball but they have driven me to different states and I appreciate that. My father (Joseph) has also spent many late nights with me in the gym.”

By facing quality competition and handling different roles, Trivette has become comfortable driving the ball with both either hand.

“I like taking jumpers and driving to the basket as well,” Trivette said. “Teams have used different defenses against me, but I have good teammates and coaches that support me. Coach Rife has been great to work with.”

As Trivette has rattled off eye-catching numbers, Richlands (8-1) has won seven straight games behind five seniors and two juniors.

“I feel pretty good with where we’re at,” Rife said. “I’m a demanding coach who always wants more.”

Rife relied on a man-to-man defense in his earlier coaching stint at Richlands. He now favors a varied approach based around an up-tempo transition offense.

“With the style we play, you have to do it in spurts,” Rife said. “We got a little spurt to the start this game and another spurt at the end of the second quarter. We ran the ball tonight and we just kept pushing because that’s who we are.”

Richlands connected on eight 3-pointers, as Addy-Lane Queen (13) and junior center Arin Rife (10) reached double figures.

“We’ve been looking for other players to hit some outside shots when Ansley gets double-teamed, and that happened tonight,” Rife said. “I think this is most 3-pointers we’ve had in a game.”

What is the long-range potential for Trivette, who scored 39 points against J.I. Burton earlier this season.

“Annsley works extremely hard in practice, and basketball is a big part of her life,” Rife said. “When you’re dealing with a player like that, you have to make it a big part of your life.”

While the spotlight grows bigger for Trivette, she’s focused on the moment.

“Yes, I’m just taking things day-by-day, staying level-headed and having fun,” Trivette said. “I’m committed to the sport.”

Jessi Looney led the Golden Wave (3-7) with 13 points, while freshman Kate Bostic added eight.

BOYS

Richlands 66, Grundy 63

Seniors Coltan Mullins and Lane Reynolds both scored 19 points late Thursday as the Blues (3-7) held on for the win in front of the large crowd.

“This was one of the better games we’ve played all season on offense and defense,” first-year Richlands coach Ronnie Davis said. “We limited our turnovers, made some shots and hit a lot of free throws at the end.”

Landon Johnson topped Black Diamond District co-favorite Grundy with 22 points. The Golden Wave scored 24 points in the fourth quarter.

“Grundy has a really good team and their coach does a great job,” Davis said. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but our guys have been working hard since the off-season. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re getting better.

The versatile Mullins averages 24 points, while Reynolds was coming off a career-best 30-point performance.

“We haven’t played many home games. The crowd makes a difference here and our kids responded tonight,” Davis said.