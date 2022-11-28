Frazier is clutch performer for Bears

Just like she had a penchant for doing at Ridgeview High School, Bailey Frazier is still coming through in the clutch.

The 5-foot-9 senior forward at the University of Pikeville had 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in Saturday’s 76-71 women’s basketball win over Midway.

“Saturday’s performance was my best performance of the season so far,” Frazier said. “I think my success came from being diligent in what our program’s plan was for the game and being able to execute that.”

She is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Her numbers have gotten better each season at the college level.

“I believe my biggest area of improvement has been my confidence and leadership on the court,” Frazier said. “I do still have one year of eligibility left if I choose to use it.”

Frazier’s younger sister, Brooklyn, is a freshman for the Bears.

“It has been awesome playing with Brooklyn again,” Bailey Frazier said. “We picked up right where we left off from high school. I believe she is a great asset to the program.”

The siblings shared the court on Nov. 2 in a 93-45 loss to the University of Kentucky Wildcats in an exhibition game at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

Bailey had five points, one rebound and a block.

Brooklyn finished with five points and two rebounds.

“It was a really cool experience to play in the exhibition against Kentucky,” Bailey Frazier said. “I would say the best part about the whole experience was the atmosphere and talking to some of their players.”

Spence shines

Lees-McRae freshman Dianna Spence had 14 points, two rebounds, one block and one steal in a 69-60 women’s basketball loss to Emmanuel on Nov. 22.

The former Virginia High standout is averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Smith vs. SEC

Gardner-Webb University’s Alasia Smith (Science Hill) had 10 points, six rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist on Sunday in an 89-60 women’s basketball loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ervin Update

Zac Ervin (Gate City) is averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the men’s basketball team at Elon University.

More on Martin

Darrin Martin recorded 12 points, two rebounds and two assists on Sunday for West Virginia Tech in a 91-78 men’s basketball loss to Ave Maria.

The Graham High School graduate is averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

VHS grad at VMI

Jake Johnston (Virginia High) had three points, two assists and one rebound on Saturday for Virginia Military Institute in a 108-58 men’s hoops victory over Regent.

It was the second game Johnston, a walk-on, has played for the Keydets in his first season with the program.

Big deal in Big Ten

Senior safety Cam Allen will be on the field for the Purdue Boilermakers in Saturday’s Big Ten Conference football championship game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The ex-Graham High School star has 41 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Keller contributes

Jaden Keller (Tennessee High) finished his second season playing football for the Virginia Tech Hokies with 25 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Davis does well

Offensive lineman Dayne Davis (Sullivan East) played well for the Tennessee Volunteers in their 56-0 vanquishing of Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Davis made the key block on Jabari Small’s 52-yard touchdown run with 12:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Horton has catches

E.J. Horton had two catches for 37 yards on Saturday in Marshall University’s 28-23 Sun Belt Conference football win over Georgia Southern.

Horton, who played his high school ball at George Wythe and Pulaski County, has 10 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown this season for the Thundering Herd.

Cooke: Big South’s best

North Carolina A&T’s Taymon Cooke (Graham) was a second-team selection at kickoff returner on the All-Big South Conference football squad.

He averaged 26.54 yards on 13 returns, the most notable being a 95-yard kickoff he took to the house in a 20-10 win over Charleston Southern on Nov. 12.