Francisco, State Liners snap four-game skid

  • Updated
Bristol State Liners logo

Bristol State Liners logo 

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Luke Francisco tallied his first hit of the season and Cohen Feser pitched well once again as the Bristol State Liners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 Appalachian League victory over the homestanding Danville Ottberbots on Thursday night.

Francisco, a former Abingdon High School star who is a freshman at Carson-Newman University, collected a RBI single off Ryan Slaten (Central Alabama Community College) to cap a five-run sixth inning.

Feser did not allow an earned run over five innings and the right-hander from Texas Christian University struck out six to improve to 2-0. He has a 0.00 ERA over his first 10 innings.

Drew Rudsinski (St. Leo) got the final four outs to notch the save, ending the game by inducing a double play.

Missouri’s Hector Mangual had three hits for Bristol (3-5) to raise his batting average to .333.

Jeremy Garcia (Bethune-Cookman), Will Spears (Arkansas Little-Rock) and Chryan Cruse (St. Charles Community College) supplied two hits apiece to the win.

The State Liners host the Elizabethton River Riders today at 7 p.m.

