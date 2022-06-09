Francisco, State Liners snap four-game skid

Luke Francisco tallied his first hit of the season and Cohen Feser pitched well once again as the Bristol State Liners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 Appalachian League victory over the homestanding Danville Ottberbots on Thursday night.

Francisco, a former Abingdon High School star who is a freshman at Carson-Newman University, collected a RBI single off Ryan Slaten (Central Alabama Community College) to cap a five-run sixth inning.

Feser did not allow an earned run over five innings and the right-hander from Texas Christian University struck out six to improve to 2-0. He has a 0.00 ERA over his first 10 innings.

Drew Rudsinski (St. Leo) got the final four outs to notch the save, ending the game by inducing a double play.

Missouri’s Hector Mangual had three hits for Bristol (3-5) to raise his batting average to .333.

Jeremy Garcia (Bethune-Cookman), Will Spears (Arkansas Little-Rock) and Chryan Cruse (St. Charles Community College) supplied two hits apiece to the win.

The State Liners host the Elizabethton River Riders today at 7 p.m.