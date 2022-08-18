Four teams chasing Greene Devils, Cyclones in Region 1-4A football

Since Elizabethton joined Greeneville in Region 1-4A in 2016, those clubs have always finished among the top two in what is now called the Northeastern Conference.

Not surprisingly, the Cyclones and Greene Devils are expected to do the same in 2022.

Greeneville won state titles in 2017-18 and Elizabethton did the same in 2019-20, and the Cyclones missed a three-peat when Tullahoma survived a two-overtime thriller last December against Elizabethton.

The Greene Devils (12-1, 5-0) rolled through everyone last season until falling to Elizabethton 12-7 in the 4A quarterfinals. Prior to that game the Greene Devils had rolled through 12 games without a loss, scoring as many as 88 and 76 points in games.

While Ja’Kobi Gillespie is now at Belmont, the Greene Devils are plenty talented, led by receiver Adjatay Dabbs and quarterback Brady Quillen. Damien Short is expected to see carries in the backfield.

Expect Greeneville be right there with Elizabethton once again.

Elizabethton (12-2, 4-1) head coach Shawn Witten has plenty of faces to replace, including quarterback Bryson Rollins and receiver Jake Roberts, but the Cyclones may just reload this season.

Among those to watch are running back Cade Russell and receivers Nate Stephens and Dalton Mitchell. Four offensive linemen return, along with much of its defense. Gib Maupin is expected to fill Rollins’ huge shoes at quarterback.

For Witten, the expectations remain the same: “Always, Best is the standard,” he said.

As for reaching those standards, that doesn’t change either: “Stay healthy, team chemistry and overcoming adversity,” he added.

What about the other four teams?

Sullivan East head coach J.C. Simmons is pretty sure there isn’t a better football conference in Tennessee. The Patriots won just one game last season, but improvement is certainly expected.

“If I had to vote I would say this is the toughest conference in the state,” Simmons said. “Everybody knows the front end, but with Grainger, Volunteer and Seymour, it is a tough conference.

“Every game matters. We have no off weeks.”

Four Northeastern Conference teams will earn playoff spots. Simmons is hoping the Patriots can advance forward for the first time since the 2014-16 seasons.

“Everybody wants to win every game. At the end of the year only one team is really truly happy, but I think our goal right now that we come out and play a one-week season,” Simmons said. “At the end of the season we are looking for a shot at the playoffs.”

Volunteer (6-5, 3-2) had a turnaround season with head coach Jesse McMillan, as the Falcons had their first winning record and playoff berth since 2007.

Several veterans were lost to graduation, including quarterback Garrison Barrett, receiver Heath Miller and defensive lineman Ethan Rimer, but the Falcons shouldn’t have to wait until 14 years for a postseason berth.

“We didn’t lose many seniors from last year, but we lost a lot of production,” McMillan said. “We feel good about the guys we got back. They have tried to do things right and play hard in our scrimmages so far. I believe we got a group of guys that are going to compete no matter who we play. It has been a great group to work with.

“They’re motivated because all they have heard in the offseason is how we’re going to struggle because of what we lost and I believe they have a chip on their shoulder because of that.”

McMillan does like what returns, including linemen Jackson Barrett and Thomas Galloway, wide receivers Andrew Knittel and Colby Lawson and Riley Littleton could replace Garrison Barrett behind center.

“We have to go out and compete and get better every single day and our staff thinks we are doing a pretty good job of that,” McMillan said. “We are going to be breaking in some guys that have not gotten to play much on Fridays. But, our guys know what our program’s expectations are and those are not going to change no matter the year.”

Grainger (5-5, 0-5) had an unusual 2021, winning every one of its non-conference games and losing all of the league contests.

Head coach Michael Manis has several key returnees to watch out for, including linemen Avert Sutton and Hayden Carroll, wide receivers and defensive backs Dylan Fowler and Jake Hill and linebacker Tucker Gillette.

Grainger needs a fast start with Greeneville up next after Cumberland Gap. The Greene Devils put 78 on them last season. They scored 88 later in the season against Sullivan East.

“Our expectations this year is to put our team in a postseason game at the end of the season,” Manis said. “Offensively we are going to rely on an experienced offensive line, and also we have to value the football. We lost the turnover battle in too many games last season.

“Defensively we have to play assignment football. We are replacing our whole secondary and have two new starters at inside linebacker this season.”

Seymour (6-5, 2-3) was much improved last season, winning six games and advancing to the postseason after finishing winless in 2020.