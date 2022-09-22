FOUR STRAIGHT: Jones accounts for 5 TDs as Bearcats claw past Pioneers

LEBANON, Va. – It appeared it might be a long night for Virginia High.

Lebanon took the opening kickoff and patiently drove down the field for a score, but the next six touchdowns belonged to the Bearcats.

Led by quarterback Brody Jones, Virginia High took a 42-7 decision over Lebanon at Harry Stuart Field in a Thursday night encounter, winning their fourth game in a row.

“Excited to get a win, we never want to take those for granted,” Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson said. “We’re still striving for more consistency. I think we can be a really good football team, but we have a long way to go, but we’ll take this one.”

Jones scored four touchdowns rushing and threw for another score.

“I’m glad he’s on our team,” commented Patterson. “Brody is very special. I can’t say it enough, he’s worked so hard, he’s a phenomenal young man and a great football player.”

Lebanon took a 7-0 lead when freshman quarterback Mike Reece connected with Luke Taylor for a 24-yard touchdown with 7:29 to play in the first.

After their first drive stalled and they punted, Virginia High answered with a couple of quick three-play drives. Jones scored on an eight-yard rush to tie the game. After a short Lebanon punt, they took a 14-7 lead when Keshawn Smith scored on a four-yard rush. They added another TD before the half when Jones scored from 13-yards out to go up 21-7 at intermission.

“Honestly, I think we could have started much stronger,” Jones said. “After halftime, we really came together and brought it to them. That’s what we should have done from the beginning.”

Lebanon couldn’t slow Virginia High in the third quarter. On the fourth play of the opening possession, Jones tackles on his way to a 35-yard TD scamper.

Next possession, a two-play drive, Jones tosses a 46-yard scoring strike to Dante Worley. Their final TD came on their longest drive of the game, lasting eight plays, with Jones busting into the end zone from eight yards out.

“Consistency was the key,” remarked Jones. “In the first half, we just weren’t on the same page. In the second half, we put everything together.”

Jones was 8-of-13 passing for 135 yards with the touchdown. He rushed seven times for 90 yards and four TDs.

Lebanon will travel to Gate City next week.

“I told my team, we got beat by a good football team,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “Virginia High will win a lot of games.”

Virginia High (4-1) will enjoy a bye week before hosting Honaker on Oct. 7.

“I’m happy to be going into the open week on a win,” Patterson said. “Main thing, staying healthy and striving to get better and better every day. If we can do that, I feel we can have a special season.”

VirginiaHigh;14;7;21l;0;—;42

Lebanon;7;0;0;0;—;7

Scoring Summary

LEB—Taylor 24 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

VHS—Jones 8 run (Dean kick)

VHS—Smith 4 run (Dean kick)

VHS—Jones 13 run (Dean kick)

VHS—Jones 35 run (Dean kick)

VHS—Worley 46 pass from Jones (Dean kick)

VHS—Jones 4 run (Dean kick)