Former Lebanon golfer Adam Hooker heads to U.S. Amateur

Adam Hooker has sank many memorable putts in all the years he’s played golf, but the one that found the bottom of the cup on June 30 at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina, held some major significance.

That’s because it assured the Lebanon High School graduate one of 312 spots available for the U.S. Amateur, which begins today in Paramus, New Jersey.

“I came in on the last hole knowing if I made par I was going to make it,” Hooker said. “Definitely just blocked all that out and just played it one shot at a time and made par. Once that putt went in I just couldn’t stop smiling. It was just a huge lift off my shoulders knowing all the hard work I’ve been putting into this game and it was definitely one of my biggest golf accomplishments.”

Hooker carded rounds of 70 and 68 in tying for second place with a six-under par score at the U.S. Am qualifying tournament and is playing some of his best golf at the moment.

He finished tied for 10th at the Tennessee Amateur on Aug. 2-5 (70, 69, 68, 73) in Knoxville, tied for 18th at the Eastern Amateur July 21-24 (70, 69, 70, 71) in Portsmouth, Virginia, and tied for 19th at the Tennessee Open on June 7-9 (74, 69, 70) in Chattanooga.

“I’ve had some pretty solid finishes and rounds this summer, but this one will definitely be the one where I soak it all in,” Hooker said.

Hooker made an important decision in regards to his collegiate career, joining the Western Carolina University Catamounts as a graduate transfer after previously playing at High Point University.

“I can’t thank High Point enough for taking a chance on me and letting me play four years of college golf,” Hooker said. “With my COVID year, I decided to go ahead and get my master’s degree and play one more year of college golf. So I can’t thank Coach [Tim] Eckberg of Western Carolina enough for giving me an opportunity to play one more year. The campus feels like home and the guys on the team are really cool and make you feel welcome. I’m kinda coming in as the oldest on the team, so hopefully I can bring in some leadership and experience and help the team in any way I can. I also look forward to playing in the Southern Conference this year as well against East Tennessee State and other teams.”

Before he gets to campus in Cullowhee, North Carolina, he has business to take care of in New Jersey.

“It’s a tremendous honor playing in the U.S. Amateur,” Hooker said. “When you think of the U.S. Amateur, it’s like the second-biggest golf event in the U.S. besides the U.S. Open. When I think of the U.S. Amateur, I think of the big names like Tiger Woods playing here and winning.”

Hooker will tee off at 2:30 p.m. on the first hole at The Ridgewood Country Club and he is paired with Australia’s Jack Buchanan and Alex Scott from Henderson, Nevada.

“My main goal for this event is for sure to try and win it,” Hooker said. “You always go into an event thinking you can win. I think a huge accomplishment though would be to make the cut after Tuesday and advance to match play. I would say that’s my biggest goal here.”

As he showed in qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, he can handle pressure moments.

“Of course you are going to feel nerves, especially on the first tee shot on Monday,” Hooker said. “I’m just going to take some deep breaths, relax and execute the shots and just take it one shot at a time and that’s all I can do.”