The Minnesota Twins open the 2023 baseball season today at Kansas City against the Royals. One day later, the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins will open its campaign against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Former King University assistant coach Peter Larson will serve as co-pitching coach for the Saints, a former Independent League squad whose ownership group includes actor Bill Murray.

“I keep hearing nothing but good things about the first two years being in St. Paul,” said Larson, who spent the 2015-16 school year as an assistant baseball coach at King. “I know they draw really well and provide a good quality fan experience and entertainment, both on the field and off. I am excited to see what that is all about.”

The Saints became an affiliated squad in 2020 when Major League Baseball cut 40 minor league teams, including the entire Appalachian League, which was eventually transitioned into a college wood-bat league. St. Paul then became the Triple-A squad for the Twins, just a short drive from Target Field.

“Along with minor league teams getting cut like E-town (Elizabethton) and Bluefield and that league, there have been other teams that maybe wanted to get into affiliated baseball and St. Paul makes a lot of sense since the big league team is 15-20 minutes down the road,” Larson said. “I think from a transaction standpoint and call-ups, I think it made a lot of sense.”

Larson, who spent one season at King working under head coach Blaine Brown and pitching coach Luke Howard, served in a similar role the Northwoods League in Wisconsin before venturing to NCAA Division I positions at Siena, Albany and Fordham in New York. He was hired as a pitching coach by the Minnesota Twins in 2019.

He has risen through the ranks in a hurry. He missed out on coaching in Elizabethton, which was the Appalachian League affiliate of the Twins, and would have started out in Low-A Cedar Rapids if the 2020 Minor League Baseball hadn’t been cancelled due to COVID-19. He wound up with Cedar Rapids in High-A for the 2021 season and then spent last season with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge.

“We have had a really good track record of developing pitchers specifically. I have kind of been moving up each year around the same group of pitchers specifically from that 2019 draft class,” said the 36-year-old Larson, a native of the Williamsburg, Va. area. “It has been kind of cool to see them progress and move up the ladder too with them so it has been fun.”

Included in that group are Louie Varland, who is the 10th ranked prospect in the Twins’ organization, along with No. 21 Jordan Balazovic and No. 25 Brent Headrick. Simeon Woods-Richardson, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, is eighth on that list. Former big leaguers like Aaron Sanchez and Sean Nolin are also working to get back to the show.

Those players come from all levels of amateur baseball, from college to the high school ranks, and it’s Larson’s job to prepare them for the big leagues.

“It goes to our scouting department. They go and find some guys that maybe some other teams didn’t see or overlooked,” Larson said. “We have had some really nice success with maybe not the big name college guys and some Division II guys that maybe other people would say would be like a project.

“We are willing to work with them and give them all the tools that we think can help them be successful. It is starting to reflect in some guys that weren’t really prospects or highly thought of and now they are on those lists and knocking on the doors of the big leagues. I think it is pretty exciting.”

Larson is co-pitching coach with Cidney Bello, a philosophy shared by the Twins and numerous other organizations, who continue to add to their coaching staffs. The head coach of the Saints is Toby Gardenhire, the son of longtime Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire.

“I think that is why the Twins have made the investment to have multiple pitching coaches. The player-coach ratio and making sure each pitcher gets the attention and the work that they need, it just takes more manpower,” Larson said. “You will see it across professional baseball now. The traditional manager, a hitting coach, a pitching coach and maybe sometimes they would have an extra jack-of-all-trades kind of assistant coach. Now teams are having a catching coach specifically or just an infield coach along with a hitting coach, pitching coach and a manager and having staff of 4 or 5 and some organizations will have six coaches at an affiliate.

“It is all about the players and just trying to get them everything, the reps that they need just to make them better. I think it is definitely a positive, it is unique and I am happy to be a part of it.”

While Larson has climbed the ranks to what could eventually be a landing sport in the major leagues, he still harkens back to his tenure working with Brown and Howard for his development as a coach, a stint that began with Brown challenging him to improve his focus and attention to the game. Brown is still head coach at King, while Howard is the head coach at Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas.

“Blaine instilled a lot of the fundamentals and the work ethic. Our thing then, and I am sure Blaine is still holding true to it and I am sure Luke is, is the blue-collar mindset,” Larson said. “Working hard, putting in the time. I will never forget the hours spent and working with those guys every single day, whether they were on the varsity or the developmental JV program team that we ran. Guys worked, they came to practice ready to get after it.”

Larson, who played Independent league ball in the Coastal Plains League before serving as an assistant at the high school level, got his college coaching start when Matt McGuire, who was an assistant at Ferrum and recently stepped down as head coach at Roanoke College, recommended him to Brown at King.

Coaching at small colleges means lots of responsibilities and Larson was able to delve into nearly all of those during his tenure with the Tornado.

“It is not just show up at practice time. There is a lot more that goes into it. Luke Howard taking me on the road recruiting for the first time and picking his brain and seeing through his eyes what recruiting looked like for King and guys that we could get in our system and get in our program I thought was really impactful,” he said. “Just the direction Blaine, with his really diverse background at different levels too, I thought was extremely beneficial for me and to pick his brain and just to see it again through someone else’s lens and a different perspective.

“He gave me some free rein with some things I wasn’t that familiar with coming up as a pitcher. I obviously helped Luke Howard as an assistant pitching coach, but also helped Blaine with the hitters, worked with the outfielders, coached bases during games. That really gave me a really good perspective being a baseball coach specifically and putting my hands in different areas that I was a little more unfamiliar with and giving me those opportunities I thought was extremely valuable and stuff I still carry with me today.”

Larson played for a Virginia legend at Ferrum. Abe Naff won 643 games and numerous conference titles, in addition to several NCAA Division III playoff berths, while also helping to develop former Tazewell standout Billy Wagner, who had a brilliant 16-year major league career as one of the top closers in the game.

“That was the main reason I went to that school. I had a couple of options, but I really enjoyed Abe Naff, a legendary coach there, at one point was one of the winningest college coaches in the state when I was going through high school and going through the recruiting process,” Larson said. “That was a big key for me, I wanted to go to a winning program and something that had some tradition.

“It has some former big league talent come through there, particularly with Billy Wagner. He would come back and he would talk to us and he was very present and around having played for Coach Naff and having been with a couple of the other coaches there too. It was a really cool experience. Ferrum is very similar to Bristol, very small, middle of nowhere, off the path a little bit, but going to Bristol wasn’t too extreme or different for me having been to Ferrum. I enjoyed it there.”

He felt the same about his one year spent in Bristol.

“It is a small town, a small school, but there is that continuity,” Larson said. “If you go to a basketball game all the teams from other sports are there and it is a family environment. I enjoyed the area, quiet, slow, not far from Johnson City if you need something. I really enjoyed my time there. Things to reflect on are simply, baseball is baseball, no matter where you are at. The players get better, some guys might throw harder and hit better, but the fundamentals are still there. You are just instilling that and seeing it a different level as you go up in professional baseball.

“I think baseball is still baseball, but a lot of things that were instilled there, hopefully some of the alums and former players there, still remember and I am sure it will reflect on a positive experience from there. I learned a lot and I am a better coach having been at King and working with Blaine and Luke for that year.”

Hopes are high in Minnesota this season, with the Twins having made numerous offseason changes, from bringing back free agent shortstop Carlos Correa to adding such Christian Vazquez, Joey Gallo and talented hurler Pablo Lopez. There is also plenty of talent in St. Paul, all of whom are just a phone call away from achieving their dreams.

“There has been a lot of buzz and excitement, not only from the fans, but at these workouts and seeing everybody up close and how they interact, it seems like a really good vibe this year and everyone is excited to get back to it,” Larson said. “We had some success the first couple of years I was with the organization and I think signing some really impactful starting players, it is going to make any team and any fan base excited. It is really cool to be part of it.”