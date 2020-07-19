The East Tennessee High School Baseball League has given players a chance to make up for lost time.
Recoup some of the chances that were taken from them in March when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down the season for schools in both Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
An opportunity to share the field with the friends they’ve competed with, and against, since Little League and make some more memories in the process.
Perhaps no player on any of the league’s 16 teams has relished the experience more than Dylan Cunningham, an outfielder for the Express from Bristol, Virginia.
His senior season of football at John Battle High School was cut short when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Holston Cavaliers in the third game of the season.
“My injury came in the fourth quarter,” Cunningham said. “It was a very devastating event for me. I had just taken the handoff up the middle and was going to make a cut move into the hole when I was hit in the side of my [right] knee and the snap sounded like a gunshot. I remember [Battle teammate] Zane Poe telling me he could hear it across the field. It made me realize nobody is invincible. It ended up being an ACL and MCL tear, finishing my season.”
Surgery soon followed, as did the rigorous rehabilitation.
“The rehab process was a very painful and tiring journey,” Cunningham said. “I would constantly go in and at the start it was like learning how to walk again. I remember the pain with it just trying to move. But after a while it became normal and I was able to pass my return-to-play test with flying colors.”
He readied for a return to the baseball field, but scrimmages with Grayson County and Fort Chiswell were the only thing the Trojans got to play as the pandemic led to the cancellation of the season before it had even really begun.
Cunningham has gotten another chance in the ETHSBL and the Express (6-4-1) can more than likely clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Volunteers (3-8) from Church Hill, Tennessee, today at 5 p.m. at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field.
“The biggest thing I have taken from this is always try to be the best,” Cunningham said. “No matter if it’s high school ball or a summer league.”
That approach has served him well as Cunningham has batted .355 with seven RBIs in playing all 11 games for the Express.
“We weren’t sure how much he would get to play due to limitations of his injury,” said Express coach Bryce Bowman. “We started off unsure, but it’s been cool to see him come from limited mobility to really being a crucial part of our lineup night in and night out. Especially with the experience he brings both at the plate and in the outfield. I no doubt believe that some of our younger players have gotten to learn from him this summer.”
Cunningham reports to Bluefield College on July 31 to begin football practice with the Rams. He’ll also play baseball at the NAIA school.
“I have been told constantly that it’ll be very difficult,” Cunningham said. “I’m always up to the challenge though. Like my high school [football] coach Bradley Ricker told me, you can do anything you put your mindset to. And that really encouraged my decision in playing two sports.”
Ricker knows of what he speaks since he played both football and baseball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The offensive coordinator at UVa-Wise when Ricker played football for the Highland Cavaliers was Dewey Lusk, who now leads the gridiron program at Bluefield.
Lusk likes what Cunningham has to offer.
“His grades, toughness, work ethic and determined attitude to get back healthy after his injury impress me,” Lusk said. “He reminds me of the typical hard-nosed Southwest Virginia football player.”
Today, Cunningham’s focus will be on helping his summer-league team close out the regular season with a crucial victory.
He’ll be locked in as he concentrates on each pitch thrown his way and he’ll appreciate each at-bat.
Over the last few months, Cunningham has certainly learned not to take things for granted and perseverance and patience have helped him handle the adversity.
“I’d remind every athlete in high school that anything is possible and never give up,” Cunningham said.
East Tennessee High School Baseball League
Standings
1. A-Town Falcons (Abingdon, Va.): 10-1
2. Demons (Greeneville, Tenn.): 9-2
3. Vikings (Bristol, Tenn.): 9-3
4. Home of Daniel Norris (Johnson City, Tenn.): 7-4
5. (tie) Braves (Johnson City, Tenn.): 6-4-1
Express (Bristol, Va.): 6-4-1
7. (tie) Wahoos (Rogersville, Tenn.): 6-5
Team Whited (Kingsport, Tenn.): 6-5
9. Raiders (Kingsport, Tenn.): 5-7
10. The Boro (Jonesborough, Tenn.): 5-5
11. Patriots (Bluff City, Tenn.): 4-5-1
12. Cyclones (Elizabethton, Tenn.): 3-5-1
13. (tie) Volunteers (Church Hill, Tenn.): 3-8
Red Wings (Johnson City, Tenn.): 3-8
15. Pirates (Johnson City, Tenn.): 1-8
16. Bulldogs (Hampton, Tenn.): 1-11
Schedule
Monday
At Cardinal Park (Johnson City)
Team Whited vs. Redwings, 5 p.m.
A-Town Falcons vs. Patriots, 7:30 p.m.
At Joe O’Brien Field (Elizabethton)
Cyclones vs. Patriots, 2:30 p.m.
Volunteers vs. Express, 5 p.m.
Pirates vs. Braves, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
At Cardinal Park (Johnson City)
No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 5 p.m.
No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At Cardinal Park (Johnson City)
No. 1 seed vs. 4-5 seed winner, 5 p.m.
No. 2 seed vs. 3-6 seed winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Cardinal Park (Johnson City)
Finals, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Finals, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
