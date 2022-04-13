 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former J.J. Kelly standout Gipe promoted to assistant coach at Richmond

  • 0
Will Gipe

Assistant coach Will Gipe, right, hugs a Richmond player during the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

 Richmond Spiders Photo

Through 17 years as the University of Richmond basketball coach, Chris Mooney regularly promoted from within when it came to staff appointments.

Mooney on Tuesday continued that trend by elevating Will Gipe to assistant coach. Gipe, 28, has been at UR working under Mooney in various capacities for six years, most recently as director of program development.

He steps into the assistant’s job that opened when Kevin Hovde on March 29 left the Spiders after one year, moving to the staff of new Florida coach Todd Golden. Hovde, a former Spiders guard, previously worked for Golden at the University of San Francisco.

Gipe, a native of Wise, Virginia, joined the UR program as video coordinator in 2016 following three years as a student manager and two as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, his alma mater. Among his responsibilities, he will supervise Richmond’s scheduling efforts. As an assistant, Gipe joins Rob Jones (associate head coach) and Maurice Joseph.

Richmond also announced that former Spiders guard Mark McGonigal, the director of operations, will now spearhead UR’s internal recruiting, taking over a role held by Gipe. Darius Stokes shifts to director of program development, from video coordinator.

People are also reading…

“Will, Mark, and Darius were integral to our success last season and have more than earned their new roles and responsibilities,” Mooney, whose Spiders won the 2022 A-10 title and then upset Iowa in the NCAA tournament, said in a school release.

“Will has played a significant role in our program since he arrived at Richmond six years ago and I am confident he is going to be a tremendous coach.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Belcher powers Lebanon past Virginia High

PREP ROUNDUP: Belcher powers Lebanon past Virginia High

Plenty of area athletes has big games on diamonds and soccer pitches on Thursday night. That includes Nick Belcher (Lebanon) and Tyson Mitchell (Sullivan East) in baseball, and softball standouts Carrie Patrick (Virginia High) and Rachel Rife (Richlands). Elliott Walters (Abingdon) and Matthew Cardosa (Tennessee High) starred in boys soccer. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Holston, John Battle throw no-hitters

PREP ROUNDUP: Holston, John Battle throw no-hitters

Jordan Ezzell and Brycen Richardson (Holston) and Evan Hankins, Gavin Ratliff, Broadie Bailey and Nolan Sailor (John Battle) combined for no-hitters in prep baseball on Wednesday night. That is just a few of the standouts on the baseball and softball diamonds in the region. 

Prep Roundup for April 12

Prep Roundup for April 12

J.I. Burton’s Clay Hart outdueled Ryan Salyers of Castlewood for a 5-1 Cumberland District baseball victory on Tuesday night.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts