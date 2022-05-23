Former J.I. Burton coach Jim Adams dies

Former J.I. Burton High School football coach Jim Adams died on Monday afternoon, according to a social media post by his son, Tra.
Adams was a Burton graduate and under his watch his alma mater became a powerhouse in the Virginia High School League’s smallest classification during his tenure as head coach from 1998-2018.
The Raiders went 174-91 under his watch with six Region D championships and state runner-up finishes in 1998, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2009.
Adams earned coach of the year honors from the Bristol Herald Courier in 2009, one of many accolades achieved over the course of his career.
He also had a stint as Burton’s baseball coach and won plenty of games on the diamond as well with the Raiders reaching the 2011 Group A, Division 1 state semifinals.