Former Greene Devils’ star haunts State Liners

Avery Collins created a quandary for the Bristol State Liners once again.

The designated hitter for the Greeneville Flyboys went 3-for-5 with five RBIs on Tuesday night in a 7-5 Appalachian League win over Bristol at Pioneer Park.

Collins hit a two-run double in the third inning, a 370-foot, two-run homer in the fifth and a RBI single in the eighth in Tuesday’s triumph.

A former standout a Greeneville High School now playing at Cleveland State Junior College, Collins is 5-for-8 with seven RBIs in two games against the State Liners this season.

Bristol (3-9) scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 6-5 lead with former Abingdon High School star Luke Francisco (Abingdon) at the center of that rally for the State Liners.

Francisco had a RBI single and scored a run in the frame. However, the advantage was short-lived for the State Liners as Greeneville (5-7) scored thrice in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead for good.

Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Blake Wood (Florida State College-Jacksonville) had three hits apiece for the State Liners, while Braxton Church (Appalachian State) added a pair of hits and boosted his batting average to .462.

Bristol has scored the fewest runs of any team in the Appalachian League (53) and is tied with Johnson City (3-9) for the league’s worst mark.

It doesn’t get any easier for the State Liners as they host West Division leader Kingsport (9-3) today at 7 p.m.