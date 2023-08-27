Donnie Pruitt, the winningest coach in the history of George Wythe High School’s football program and the man who guided the Maroons to their first state championship on the gridiron, passed away on Sunday morning.

Pruitt compiled a 79-24 record from 2000-2008 with six Hogoheegee District titles, two Region C crowns and 2002 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state gold.

He spent 32 total seasons teaching football at GW – 23 seasons as an assistant and nine as a head coach

“I couldn’t have found a better place,” he told the Bristol Herald Courier in the spring of 2009 upon his retirement.

A Chilhowie High School graduate, Pruitt became a record-breaking wide receiver from 1965-68 at Emory & Henry College and finished his career with the Wasps with 161 receptions. He once had 19 catches in a 1967 game against Carson-Newman.

After graduating from E&H, he embarked on a coaching career and found success in multiple sports.

He was an assistant coach at Abingdon and Powell Valley before arriving in Wytheville.

Pruitt was on head coach Burrell Paye’s boys basketball staff at Powell Valley in 1974 when the Vikings went unbeaten en route to the VHSL Group A state championship.

He directed Powell Valley to a state runner-up finish in track and field in 1975 and his track teams at GW won 11 district titles and three regional championships under his watch.

Bill Kidd, Paul Wheeler, Billy Haun, Jim Dotson and Larry Russell were the football coaches Pruitt served under as an assistant at George Wythe. A dandy defensive coordinator, he took over at the helm of the Maroons as a new century dawned after paying his dues.

He never had a sub-.500 record as head coach and the crowning achievement came in 2002 when George Wythe went 13-1 and raised the state title trophy in December with a 26-12 victory over Buckingham County at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium.

Memorable playoff triumphs over Radford, Floyd County and Gate City preceded the ultimate victory in what was a memorable run to the championship.

“It was just go out, play hard and see what happens,” Pruitt said of that ’02 team in a 2012 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “That was just a team that played really well together and wasn’t going to lose.”

His 2007 squad won the Region C, Division 2 title with a memorable overtime win over Giles before losing at Gate City in the state semifinals. The Maroons went 9-1 in 2004 and didn’t make the playoffs as the VHSL postseason was much harder to crack at that time than it is now.

This story will be updated.