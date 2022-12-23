Former champ Trinity Catholic returns to Arby's Classic

The time is right for Trinity Catholic to return to the Arby’s Classic.

The Mike Szabo-coached Shamrocks won the event in 2016, with help from NBA second round draft choices David Johnson (Orlando) and Jay Scrubb (Toronto), both of whom are now playing in the G League.

Johnson was the MVP that season, while Scrubb was on the all-tournament team.

“We just had a really good team,” Szabo said. “We had a good group of seniors and we had some really good young talent like David and Jay.”

They returned in 2017, but with Louisville commit Johnson hurt, the results weren’t as good.

“Our best player got hurt and did not travel with us,” said Szabo, who had another player, Ray Spalding, selected in the NBA’s second round in 2018 by the Philadelphia 76ers. “We won the first game and we lost two real close games after that.”

They’re back, with Szabo deciding that the Shamrocks were ready for another week at the Arby’s Classic. Trinity Catholic, located in Louisville, will play two-time defending Class 3 state champion Greeneville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Viking Hall.

“I think I probably know, anytime I have a good enough team, a team that I think can at least compete,” said Szabo, who started his coaching career 30 years ago at Washington College Academy in Limestone. “There is no question about it, the talent level of the tournament is just outstanding. I told [tournament director Richard Ensor] I will let you know when we have got a good team and he has been great working with us and he gave us the invitation.”

Szabo, who followed former Tennessee head coach Kevin O’Neill as an assistant at Northwestern, eventually returned to the prep sidelines, having been at Trinity now for 22 years. He won championships in 2012 and ‘19 in one of the few states have crowns just one champion at the end of each season.

“There are no classes in Kentucky. There are basically 300 high schools competing for one trophy,” Szabo said. “It is a special tournament. If you love basketball you should try to go some time. It is played at Rupp Arena and you will play in front of 15,000 or 20,000. The tournament is absolutely nuts, it really is the way people turn out for this thing.”

He has a similar affection for the Arby’s Classic, which his entering its 39th year next week.

“We just love coming. I think it is just so well run. Coach [Ensor] does such a great job, and all the people — I know it is not one person -it takes a lot of people to run a tournament like that. They do just an outstanding job of all the details,” he said. “It is just first class to what they provide to the teams coming in and how they are treated and just the community in general.

“The fact that so many people come out and support the Arby’s Classic and will sit there all day and watch great games. It just makes it fun because it is a beautiful high school gym and they have great crowds with people that love basketball. Everybody is just real accommodating and real friendly and it is a fun vibe, it honestly is.”

Trinity enters with an 8-2 record, losing a pair of leads in the final minute in the two losses.

“This team does a good job. I think they compete pretty well and I think they defend well and they rebound pretty well. We are continuing to try to improve offensively with ball movement, player movement and shot selection,” Szabo said. “That is kind of what we are working on and some of the things I think we have been pretty good at.”

He certainly has the talent, led by junior Andrae Vasser, who is averaging a double-double as a 6-foot-1 point guard. He leads the Shamrocks in scoring at 19.2 points a game.

“I am not sure if I have had a point guard, certainly at his size, rebound the ball so well. He is just so aggressive and he competes so hard, his motor is just off the charts,” Szabo said. “He is having a great year so far and he is an excellent leader too.”

Senior 6’2 guard Cam McClain averages 12.9 points and has a team-leading 20 3s, while 6’ foot senior C.J. Walls contributes 9.3 points a game. David Pfeiffer is a 6’8 big man for the ‘Rocks.

“Cam is an outstanding scorer, can really shoot it, another excellent leader and just a great kid,” Szabo said. “C.J. is the kind of kid that will just play anywhere you want him to play and he is just a tough kid. He just makes winning plays.”

Another player to watch is 6’5 Jayden Johnson, who is rated as one of the top freshman in the nation, currently averaging 9.8 points per game.

“He is continuing to improve every week. He is an extremely talented young man, great kid, really coachable, very talented, pretty athletic for his age. He is learning a lot and improving all the time,” Szabo said. “He has had some really good games and he has had some games where he has struggled a bit, but his attitude has been really good and he continues to come back with a willingness to learn and to improve and with an attitude like that he I just going to continue to get better and better.

“There is no doubt about it, I think he has got a chance to be a special, special player.”

All will be tested by a tourney field that Szabo said will provide a challenge every game.

“It is tough, there is no doubt about it,” said Szabo, who has been watching film on Greeneville, along with possible second round foes Myers Park (N.C.) and Knox Fulton. “In a tournament like that whether you win or lose, you are going to be playing great competition, you just can’t avoid it so there is going to be no easy games and that is what I think everybody wants when they go to something like that.

“It is good for you, it forces your team to play at a high level and be focused.”

Szabo is anxious to learn more about his team and then return to Kentucky focused on the goals at the end of the season.

“As a coach obviously from the basketball side of it, it is a great time to take your team out of town and bond and put them up against great competition and then practice and get better,” Szabo said. “We will find out a little bit more about our team over the course of the week at the Arby’s and then come back to Louisville.

“We will try to work on some of our deficiencies and do more of some of the good things that we are doing and continue to work on things that have helped us be successful.”