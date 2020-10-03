Former Bristol White Sox, MLB pitcher sought in woman's killing

SCOTTSALE, Ariz. — The unoccupied vehicle of a former professional baseball player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found Saturday found near Flagstaff in northern Arizona, police said.

Police have probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday, said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.

A knuckleball pitcher, Haeger played for the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox in the summer of 2004 – going 1-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 10 starts – and reached the big leagues two years later.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Though the vehicle was discovered near Flagstaff, “Haeger is still outstanding,“ Hoster said. “We are coordinating with law enforcement in northern Arizona as we continue to search for the suspect.”

Flagstaff is 118 miles (190 kilometers) north of Scottsdale.

Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, Haeger he played 83 innings in the major leagues, going 2-7 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in 34 appearances. His career included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodges organizations.