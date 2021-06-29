Former Bristol White Sox hurler Hector Santiago and ex-Bristol Pirates pitcher Max Kranick made different kinds of MLB history on Sunday

The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced against a Cardinals lineup that included All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.

Kranick struck out three and threw only 50 pitches, 36 for strikes. The Pirates led 7-0 when the rain forced a halt, ending the perfect-game bid by the 11th-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Kranick exhibited some impressive pitching in two starts he made for the Bristol Pirates of the Appalachian League in the summer of 2017. He was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in two starts.

“He came right out executing his fastball and went right after a good lineup,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “It was very impressive. It was unfortunate that the rain stopped him.”

Duane Underwood Jr. relieved to begin the sixth. He quickly set the side down before giving up a leadoff double to Dylan Carlson to begin the seventh.

Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut, the Elias Sports Bureau said. He did so in front of 18 friends and family members.

Pittsburgh outfielder Ben Gamel was impressed.