Former Bristol White Sox hurler Hector Santiago and ex-Bristol Pirates pitcher Max Kranick made different kinds of MLB history on Sunday

Hector Santiago of the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Max Kranick both spent a summer in the Appalachian League and called Bristol’s DeVault Stadium home.
On Sunday, the two made some MLB history in completely different ways.
Santiago became the first player ejected and disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday.
Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago also was fined an undisclosed amount.
He appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.
Santiago, a 33-year-old left-hander, is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners. He made his professional debut for the Appy League’s Bristol White Sox in 2017 and pitched to the tune of a 1.65 ERA in 17 relief appearances.
Under a crackdown that started June 21, all pitchers are being checked by umpires during games and Santiago was examined as he exited in the fifth inning.
Crew chief Tom Hallion said then that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The pitcher said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.
Santiago started this season at Triple-A and made his big league season debut with the Mariners on June 1. He is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in nine games.
Seattle will not be allowed to fill Santiago's spot on its 26-man roster roster during a suspension and will play a man short while a penalty is served.
Baseball officials, concerned about offense that dropped to its lowest level in 50 years, first mentioned the crackdown on June 3, and Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the start date on June 15.
“It has become clear that the use of foreign substance has generally morphed from trying to get a better grip on the ball into something else — an unfair competitive advantage that is creating a lack of action and an uneven playing field,” he said.
The average spin rate of pitches has declined since June 3.
The only thing that got in Kranick's way on Sunday was the weather.
Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.
“Crazy feeling, incredible feeling,“ Kranick said. ”I’ll remember this day forever.”
In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching performance of all-time.
The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced against a Cardinals lineup that included All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.
Kranick struck out three and threw only 50 pitches, 36 for strikes. The Pirates led 7-0 when the rain forced a halt, ending the perfect-game bid by the 11th-round pick in the 2016 draft.
Kranick exhibited some impressive pitching in two starts he made for the Bristol Pirates of the Appalachian League in the summer of 2017. He was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in two starts.
“He came right out executing his fastball and went right after a good lineup,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “It was very impressive. It was unfortunate that the rain stopped him.”
Duane Underwood Jr. relieved to begin the sixth. He quickly set the side down before giving up a leadoff double to Dylan Carlson to begin the seventh.
Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut, the Elias Sports Bureau said. He did so in front of 18 friends and family members.
Pittsburgh outfielder Ben Gamel was impressed.
“His tempo, he was making (great) pitches. How do you not rally behind that?” Gamel said. “He was quick, 1-2-3, 1-2-3. If you blink, you miss it.”
St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar homered off Kranick earlier this month in a Triple-A contest. Nootbaar flied out in his only at-bat on Sunday.
Nootbaar complimented Kranick, adding, "we missed some balls that maybe we could have hit.”
Pittsburgh optioned Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, a day after his winning MLB debut.
The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.