Former Appalachia High School, King University athlete Forrest Stuart now a star for his TV ads

Carrying bags of crinkle fries and burritos he had picked up from the frozen foods section, Forrest Stuart was strolling through Food City in Boones Creek, Tennessee, a couple of months ago when a stranger excitedly approached him and asked to snap a selfie.

“He said his wife was obsessed with me and he wanted to prove that he had met me,” Stuart said.

There was a time when Stuart was recognized as one of Southwest Virginia’s top athletes, a member of Appalachia High School’s final graduating class in 2011 who competed in basketball, football, baseball and track for the Bulldogs.

He later played a key role on successful hoops and track teams at King University, but he’s gained a greater level of notoriety for the series of 13 local television commercials he’s starred in for Eastman Credit Union since 2017.

You’ve surely been flipping the channels and caught a glimpse of Stuart in the spots that air frequently and they have even run during the Super Bowl.

In the ads filmed at various spots in Northeast Tennessee, Stuart has ridden on a boat, held an infant, ate a sundae, marched with members of a high school band — among other activities — while making a pitch for the company.

“My favorite one would probably be the one with the boat,” Stuart said. “That was a pretty fun commercial.”

This isn’t some trained actor with an extensive audition reel. The 29-year-old Stuart opens accounts, processes loans and gets people’s retirement accounts started in his job at Eastman Credit Union’s Blountville, Tennessee, branch and Aug. 8 will mark his six-year anniversary with the company.

How did he end up becoming the face of Eastman Credit Union?

“It was more of a group discussion from the marketing team. I’m not sure who brought my name up for it though,” Stuart said. “I assume that they liked me because I’ve been doing them ever since.”

Turns out, he’s comfortable in front of the cameras with his natural charisma and charm.

“I tell people all the time what you see in the commercial is how he is all the time,” said former high school rival, college teammate and current co-worker Josh Smith. “So many [ECU] members request to see him and only him. That shows that even after sports he is making a major impact not only at this company, but in people’s lives.”

Count Smith’s parents – Richard and Patty Smith – among Forrest’s fans.

“Till this day my mom and dad always make sure to remind me to tell Forrest they love seeing him in those commercials,” Josh Smith said.

Of course, there is some good-natured ribbing from Stuart’s pals.

“It’s funny,” Smith said. “If we all are out with a group of our friends and he comes on the commercial we always say as loud as we can “Forrest, hey hey isn’t that you on the TV.’ ”

Stuart hasn’t gotten a big ego from his local celebrity status.

“It’s very weird seeing myself on TV,” Stuart said. “I notice how big my teeth are actually. I’ve never done TV work or acting, I just know how to be dumb on TV.”

Lights, camera, action used to have a different meaning for Stuart.

There were the Friday night lights at historic Riggs Stadium in Appalachia during his gridiron glory days and he threw a touchdown pass to Cody Carter in November 2010 in what turned out to be the final score in the history of the tradition-rich program.

There were those intense Lonesome Pine District basketball games in packed gymnasiums against rivals such as Powell Valley, J.I. Burton and J.J. Kelly.

“He was always a team-first guy,” said Tyler Hall, a high school teammate of Stuart’s. “Every time he stepped onto the court or the field, he was one of – if not the most – athletic guy out there. But he would always do what was best for the team. There was a game against Lee High in which they double-teamed him the whole game, and he was content to play defense and let us take care of the scoring. I don’t remember the exact score but we won handily. … I think his best sport was basketball, but I may be biased. We won a lot of games together.”

Stuart was the star on a basketball squad that reached the VHSL state semifinals in 2010.

“I grew up playing with the same people my whole life on and off the field and court,” Stuart said. “So, it was literally like playing with extra brothers. We would fight and argue, but it was all to try to be the best. The best memory I think I have was my freshman year playing with both of my brothers [Mason Stuart and Devin Brickey]. And the other starters were Josh and Bud Allen, who were brothers also. Being on the court with them was pure chemistry, because we knew what we were going to do, no matter what.”

Stuart became Appalachia’s final state champion in 2011, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 14.44 seconds at the VHSL Group A state track and field meet on the campus of Radford University.

He defended his title from the season before, but the second one held a little extra significance.

“I just remember the race felt smooth from start to finish,” Stuart said. “Crossing the finish line and looking over seeing my family freaking out. It’s more of a blur now, but I know it was a pretty special moment.”

He competed in two sports at King – track and field and hoops – and provided a spark off the bench for the Tornado in a win over Barton in the finals of the 2016 Conference Carolinas basketball tournament, a triumph that propelled the Tornado to the NCAA Division II national tournament. He played for legendary head coach George Pitts during his days at the school in Bristol.

“The experience under Coach Pitts was great,” Stuart said. “It humbled me quite a bit. And to this day I am never late for anything because of that man. My favorite memory of college days was between winning indoor conference for the track team or that conference championship on our home court in basketball.”

Smith played at Twin Valley when Stuart was pouring in points at Appalachia, the two became teammates at King and the friends now work together.

“Forrest just had the gift of building that chemistry with all his teammates to where everyone wanted him to be the point guard for their team,” Smith said.

Stuart’s sports conquests are not completely a thing of the past.

“I play in a couple of men’s basketball leagues now, but nothing too crazy,” Stuart said. “My body is falling apart so I’ve actually been trying to pick up golf these last couple of years.”

He’s also picked up plenty of admirers for his skills on the small screen, “I thoroughly believe that Forrest was the perfect selection for the commercials,” said co-worker Reggie Warren. “Forrest has a natural acting ability. It’s almost like he’s not acting he’s just relaxed and being himself in front of the camera. ... Forrest is almost a natural when it comes to having a camera on him.”