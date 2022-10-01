 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ETSU Football

Ford carries Chattanooga past ETSU

Chattanooga Illinois Football

Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to lift the Mocs past ETSU on Saturday.

 Brian Woodson

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga’s three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.

Tyler Keltner’s 31-yard field goal pulled ETSU (2-3, 0-3) to 17-16 with 7:10 remaining before Ford sealed it with his 1-yard scoring run that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive for the Mocs.

Ford carried 28 times for 101 yards.

Jacob Saylors had 93 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Buccaneers. Keltner made three of his four field goal attempts.

