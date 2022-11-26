Strong ground game leads Grundy to first regional championship in 20 years

EMORY, Va. – Grundy High School’s rugged rushing attack was relentless.

It came full speed ahead for four quarters, never ceasing, wearing down the opposition and seemingly getting stronger as it chewed minutes off the clock.

In other words, it was typical Golden Wave.

After all, you can’t spell Grundy without run.

“That’s what we do best and we have multiple weapons to be able to do so,” Grundy senior Isaiah Boyd said.

The vaunted ground game of the Golden Wave piled up 324 yards and the team made every key play that needed to be made in the second half in posting a 30-19 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels Saturday afternoon at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium in the Region 1D football finals.

The Golden Wave (8-4) won its first regional championship since 2002 and travels to George Wythe (9-3) for a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal game on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. Grundy beat GW, 42-28, on Oct. 7.

Boyd had three touchdown runs and Ian Scammell scampered for 171 yards and a score as the Wave avenged a 28-20 season-opening loss to PH.

“I couldn’t ask for much more,” Boyd said. “To be able to come here and win this game, something you dream of when you are a little kid. This is so special.”

Grundy averaged 5.6 yards per carry and was 8-for-13 on third-down conversions.

The Golden Wave lost yardage on first-down plays just twice and one of those came via the quarterback kneel down the final play of the game.

Time of possession – Grundy: 32:21, Patrick Henry: 15:39.

By staying ahead of the chains, Grundy kept PH on its heels.

“We could never get off the field on third down,” Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett said. “They have a lot of guys who can run the football. … We talked all week about tackling and wrapping up, but we didn’t do a good job of that. You don’t have the ball, you can’t score.”

Still, Grundy didn’t have the game in hand until the final two minutes.

The bunch from Buchanan County led 8-6 at halftime, but PH appeared to seize the momentum entering the second half after a 23-play drive by the Golden Wave that ate up the final 20 seconds of the first quarter and the first 10:47 of the second quarter netted nada on the scoreboard as the Rebels came up with a goal-line stand.

Just 75 seconds into the second half, Patrick Henry took its first lead of the day on a 75-yard touchdown run by J-Kwon McFail.

“That was a big mistake there,” Scammell said. “We knew we could drive the field on them, we just had to step up and make some big plays.”

Grundy produced a goal-line stand of its own in the third quarter and the teams swapped scores and the lead some more – the Golden Wave went up 16-12 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter, Patrick Henry regained the advantage with 8:37 remaining in the game and the Grundy took the lead for good on Boyd’s 2-yard run with 3:50 left.

Patrick Henry failed to respond one final time as Grundy senior defensive lineman Ryan Campbell dropped quarterback Ben Belcher of the Rebels for a 13-yard loss on fourth down with 2:28 remaining

“We knew they were going to throw the ball, so I had to get back and get a good push so we could win the game,” Campbell said.

What was the biggest difference between the first meeting between the teams and the rematch?

“The defense,” Campbell said. “We actually started tackling. The last time we played them we missed a lot of tackles.”

PH (9-4) was limited to 209 yards of total offense and 119 of that came courtesy of McFail’s rushing total.

That was down from the 405 yards of total O and 221 rushing yards for McFail in those categories during the first meeting between the teams.

Cam Goodspeed scored two touchdowns for the Rebels, but was limited to 33 yards on 11 carries.

McFail missed some time in the fourth quarter while being tended to by a trainer on the sidelines.

“He got a little dehydrated and was cramping,” Padgett said. “We still scored, but him not being out there on defense definitely hurt us more. He does a lot on both sides of the ball.”

Grundy’s record was just 2-3 after a loss to Tazewell on Sept. 30, but the Golden Wave survived a rigorous schedule and now stand alongside George Wythe, Riverheads and Essex as the final four teams still playing in the state’s smallest classification.

“We got off to a shaky start,” Boyd said. “We were able to keep working and knew what we were capable of. We wanted to come out and prove people wrong.”

Scammell’s 1-yard plunge with 51 seconds remaining sealed the deal for the Golden Wave and Logan Lester picked off a pass in the final moments to put the finishing touches on a victory that was a long time in the making.

“They showed first and foremost what they had in heart,” Grundy coach Craig Plymal said. “They got down and didn’t give up. Our physicality and conditioning paid off.”

Grundy 8 0 8 14—30

Patrick Henry 6 0 6 7—19

Scoring Summary

G – Boyd 1 run (J. Looney pass from Scammell)

PH – Goodspeed 2 run (kick failed)

PH – McFail 28 run (run failed)

G – Boyd 1 run (Scammell run)

PH – Goodspeed 15 run (Buchanan kick)

G – Boyd 2 run (pass failed)

G – Scammell 1 run (J. Looney pass from Scammell)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 22, PH 13; Rushes-Yards: G 58-324, PH 38-198; Passing Yards: G 75, PH 11; Comp.-Att.-Int: G 6-9-0, PH 1-6-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-1, PH 0-0; Penalties-Yards: G 4-30, PH 3-30; Punts-Average: 1-27, PH 1-49.