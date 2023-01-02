Stout's good night punting overshadowed by disappointing final score

Rookie Jordan Stout had a good night punting the pigskin for the Baltimore Ravens, but that was overshadowed in a tough loss to a longtime rival.

The Ravens hadn't allowed a touchdown for the entire game, yet still needed one more defensive stand to beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and stay on course to win the AFC North.

Forced to carry the load on a team with an offense that has struggled for weeks to get into the end zone, Baltimore's overworked defense wilted down the stretch against Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

After going 59 minutes without reaching the end zone, Pittsburgh took its first lead of the game Sunday night when Pickett connected with Najee Harris with 56 seconds remaining to provide the Steelers with a 16-13 victory.

“Poor performance by us. Didn’t get the job done,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Very disappointed. We’ve got to play better than that.”

Stout, a Honaker High School graduate, averaged 44.8 yards on four punts and two of those pinned Pittsburgh inside its 20 yard line.

He also held flawlessly for Justin Tucker, who was 2-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points. He got praise from Sunday Night Football announcer Mike Tirico for the work he put in.

Stout is averaging 45.9 yards on 54 punts this season after being a fourth-round draft choice out of Penn State University.

Sunday’s morale-crushing defeat left the Ravens looking for help in their bid to enter the postseason as division champions.

Sure, Baltimore (10-6) has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, for now as a wild-card entrant. But the path to the Super Bowl would have been a whole lot easier as AFC North champions.

If Cincinnati beats Buffalo on Monday night, then the Ravens will be eliminated from the division race and next week's game on the road against the Bengals will be virtually meaningless.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, the first touchdown they allowed at home since Oct. 23 will likely deprive them from playing at home when the playoffs begin.

Tyler Huntley started a fourth straight game for injured quarterback Lamar Jackson. He's not to be compared with Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, but the backup threw for only 130 yards and heaved a late interception that ended any hope the Ravens had of making a comeback.

His target on that pass?

“Somebody,” Huntley said. “Somebody to make a play.”

The Ravens frittered away a 13-3 lead and had two straight three-and-outs to start the fourth quarter. The first time, Baltimore lost two yards after Justice Hill took a kickoff 56 yards to the Pittsburgh 40.

“Very disappointing,” Harbaugh said. “That was a big drive for us right there. We could have put the game away.”

Baltimore got just one first down over the final 15 minutes. The team has lost many a lead in the fourth quarter this season, mostly because the defense collapsed. In this one, the offense had an opportunity to keep the defense off the field, but couldn't get it done.