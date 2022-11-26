Scammell helps Golden Wave seal win over PH

EMORY, Va. – Ian Scammell rushed for 176 yards on just 14 carries in his first-ever varsity football game for Grundy High School Aug. 30, 2019, against the Twin Valley Panthers and he’s continued to carry the ball with poise and purpose ever since.

It was only fitting then that a guy who has been so reliable, so durable and so consistent played a starring role as the Golden Wave claimed the program’s first regional football championship in 20 years with a 30-19 victory over Patrick Henry on Saturday in the VHSL Region 1D finals at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

Scammell scampered for 171 yards on 22 carries and his 1-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds remaining sealed the deal as Grundy (8-4) avenged an earlier loss to the Rebels.

A 32-yard run by the senior on that drive helped set up that score.

After Grundy made a key goal-line stand in the third quarter, Scammell reeled off a 49-yard run as part of a nine-play scoring march that was capped by a TD run from Isaiah Boyd.

“When Ian had to turn it on,” Grundy coach Craig Plymal said. “He turned it on.”

Scammell is no longer just a one-man show as was the case at points earlier in his varsity career.

Grundy has a multitude of offensive weapons and the arsenal was on full display Saturday.

Boyd scored three touchdowns, while sophomore Logan Lester gained 77 yards on 10 carries.

Boyd and Lester split time at quarterback and while the Golden Wave entered Saturday averaging just 5.4 pass attempts per game, they went 6-of-9 for 75 yards through the air to keep things balanced against the Rebels.

Scammell even showcased his throwing arm as he tossed a pair of passes to Jonah Looney that resulted in successful two-point conversions.

Ryan Campbell had some important defensive stops for the Golden Wave as well. Campbell is part of an experienced offensive line alongside proven blockers like Cameron Keene, Jacob Deel, Logan Looney and Parker Snead.

“We just knew what we had to do,” Scammell said. “The whole team wanted it so bad and I’m glad it finally got accomplished.”

Grundy has long had a history of star running backs – Scammell’s cousin, David Scammell, was among them in the 1990s – but none have compiled more yardage toting the pigskin than Ian Scammell.

His unofficial tally is now 6,782 career rushing yards after Saturday’s performance.

However, he was more proud of that long-awaited regional championship trophy the Golden Wave hoisted.

“It’s a great feeling to finally get something like this for our school and our program,” Scammell said. “Also for Coach Plymal; he’s been here a long time and he deserved this.”