 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Scammell helps Golden Wave seal win over PH

  • 0
Patrick Henry vs Grundy Regional Football

Ian Scammell runs with the help of Ethan Roberts and Wyatt Bush. The senior had 171 yards on 22 carries for the Golden Wave Saturday in the Regional Championship game against Patrick Henry.

 Earl Neikirk

EMORY, Va. – Ian Scammell rushed for 176 yards on just 14 carries in his first-ever varsity football game for Grundy High School Aug. 30, 2019, against the Twin Valley Panthers and he’s continued to carry the ball with poise and purpose ever since.

It was only fitting then that a guy who has been so reliable, so durable and so consistent played a starring role as the Golden Wave claimed the program’s first regional football championship in 20 years with a 30-19 victory over Patrick Henry on Saturday in the VHSL Region 1D finals at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

Scammell scampered for 171 yards on 22 carries and his 1-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds remaining sealed the deal as Grundy (8-4) avenged an earlier loss to the Rebels.

A 32-yard run by the senior on that drive helped set up that score.

People are also reading…

After Grundy made a key goal-line stand in the third quarter, Scammell reeled off a 49-yard run as part of a nine-play scoring march that was capped by a TD run from Isaiah Boyd.

“When Ian had to turn it on,” Grundy coach Craig Plymal said. “He turned it on.”

Scammell is no longer just a one-man show as was the case at points earlier in his varsity career.

Grundy has a multitude of offensive weapons and the arsenal was on full display Saturday.

Boyd scored three touchdowns, while sophomore Logan Lester gained 77 yards on 10 carries.

Boyd and Lester split time at quarterback and while the Golden Wave entered Saturday averaging just 5.4 pass attempts per game, they went 6-of-9 for 75 yards through the air to keep things balanced against the Rebels.

Scammell even showcased his throwing arm as he tossed a pair of passes to Jonah Looney that resulted in successful two-point conversions.

Ryan Campbell had some important defensive stops for the Golden Wave as well. Campbell is part of an experienced offensive line alongside proven blockers like Cameron Keene, Jacob Deel, Logan Looney and Parker Snead.

 “We just knew what we had to do,” Scammell said. “The whole team wanted it so bad and I’m glad it finally got accomplished.”

Grundy has long had a history of star running backs – Scammell’s cousin, David Scammell, was among them in the 1990s – but none have compiled more yardage toting the pigskin than Ian Scammell.

His unofficial tally is now 6,782 career rushing yards after Saturday’s performance.

However, he was more proud of that long-awaited regional championship trophy the Golden Wave hoisted.

“It’s a great feeling to finally get something like this for our school and our program,” Scammell said. “Also for Coach Plymal; he’s been here a long time and he deserved this.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What does uncovered Jerry Jones photo from Little Rock tell us about the Cowboys owner?

What does uncovered Jerry Jones photo from Little Rock tell us about the Cowboys owner?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jerry Jones is a storyteller. Not in a fictional sense, though some of the stories Jones has told over the years might leave you saying, “Did this actually happen?” Jones’ stories come from 80 years worth of life experience. Many stories we know, like when Jones’ father persuaded him not to purchase the San Diego franchise of the American Football League. We know he was in ...

More than athletes: Dolphins players find off-field success with business ventures

More than athletes: Dolphins players find off-field success with business ventures

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The bye week is a good opportunity for Miami Dolphins players, after playing 10 games in 10 weeks, to take some well-deserved time off, relax, be with family and maybe take a quick vacation. And for some Dolphins, they can catch up on business they’ve had to put on the back burner during the arduous grind of an NFL season. Several Dolphins players are involved in business ...

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts