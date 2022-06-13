Ravens sign Honaker's Stout to 4-year contract

Jordan Stout officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
The former Honaker High School and Penn State University punter inked a four-year deal with the team that selected him in the fourth round with the 130th overall pick in April’s National Football League Draft.
Terms of the deal were not released, but spotrac.com projected the deal being worth $4,357,836 with a signing bonus of $697,836.
Stout left Penn State as the program’s career leader in punting average with 44.5 yards on 100 attempts. He began his collegiate career was a walk-on at Virginia Tech, but transferred after two seasons and flourished for the Nittany Lions.
Prior to that, Stout was an all-state performer in both football and soccer at Honaker.