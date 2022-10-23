 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
featured top story

Stouts boots season-long punt as Ravens win at home

  • 0
Browns Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates with holder Jordan Stout (11) after kicking a field goal in the first half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday in Baltimore.

 Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP

Rookie punter Jordan Stout had his most productive day as a pro on Sunday.

The former Honaker High School and Penn State University standout averaged 60.3 yards on his three punts for the Baltimore Ravens in their 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Stout unleashed a season-long 69-yard boot with 14:17 left in the second quarter, boomed a 62-yarder with 13:35 remaining in the third quarter and then recorded a 50-yard punt with 24 seconds left.

He also was the holder as Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.

Stout’s previous best average was 50.7 yards on three punts in a loss to Buffalo on Oct. 2.

He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in punting yardage (1,012) and is averaging 48.2 yards on 21 attempts in seven games.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts