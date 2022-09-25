 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
featured top story

Stout kicks two punts more than 50 yards in Baltimore's win over New England

Baltimore Ravens' Jordan Stout prepares to hold the ball for place kicker Justin Tucker before a field goal attempt during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

For the second straight week, Baltimore rookie Jordan Stout got more reps as a holder than as a punter.

The former Honaker High School star averaged 44.3 yards on three punts and held six times for the Ravens in their 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

Stout unleashed a 55-yard punt with 13:34 left in the first quarter,  a 52-yard boot with 13:05 remaining in the second quarter and a season-low 23-yard punt with 6:43 left.

The dynamic Baltimore offense has given Stout plenty of opportunities as a holder. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was 4-for-5 on extra points and nailed a 56-yard field goal with Stout putting the ball down.

