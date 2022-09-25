Stout kicks two punts more than 50 yards in Baltimore's win over New England

For the second straight week, Baltimore rookie Jordan Stout got more reps as a holder than as a punter.

The former Honaker High School star averaged 44.3 yards on three punts and held six times for the Ravens in their 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

Stout unleashed a 55-yard punt with 13:34 left in the first quarter, a 52-yard boot with 13:05 remaining in the second quarter and a season-low 23-yard punt with 6:43 left.

The dynamic Baltimore offense has given Stout plenty of opportunities as a holder. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was 4-for-5 on extra points and nailed a 56-yard field goal with Stout putting the ball down.