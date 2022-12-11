 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stout has busy day, Mitchell doesn't get a catch as Ravens, Lions both win

Ravens Jaguars Football

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) runs off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jordan Stout had a busy and productive day for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Honaker High School graduate punted three times and served as the holder on four plays in the battle between archrivals.

Stout averaged 41.3 yards on his boots with a long of 46 yards. One pinned the Steelers inside their 20-yard line.

Stout had a hand in history in holding for Justin Tucker, who was 3-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points. Tucker became Baltimore’s career scoring leader on Sunday and has now contributed 1,473 points.

The game held some significance in Honaker as both franchises have employed players who once starred for the small Russell County school.

Heath Miller was a tight end for Pittsburgh from 2005-2015 and won two Super Bowls, while Stout in his rookie season with the Ravens after being selected in the fourth round.

Rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) played but did not have a catch for the Detroit Lions on Sunday in their 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

