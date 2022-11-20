 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stout has busy day for victorious Ravens

Panthers Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) is greeted by Jordan Stout (11) after making a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday in Baltimore.

 Terrance Williams - freelancer, FR171754 AP

Jordan Stout got plenty of work on Sunday afternoon for the Baltimore Ravens.

The rookie punter unleashed a season-high seven boots and also served as the holder on three plays in his team’s 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Stout averaged 35.9 yards on those punts, four of which pinned Carolina inside its own 20-yard line. The Honaker High School graduate’s longest kick traveled 52 yards.

His previous best for punt attempts was six in his NFL debut against the New York Jets back in September. He is averaging 46.3 yards on 36 punts this season.

Justin Tucker made two field goals and an extra point with Stout doing the holding.

The Ravens (7-3) lead the AFC’s North division and play at Jacksonville next Sunday.

