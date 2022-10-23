Stout boots season-long punt as Ravens win at home

Rookie punter Jordan Stout had his most productive day as a pro on Sunday.

The former Honaker High School and Penn State University standout averaged 60.3 yards on his three punts for the Baltimore Ravens in their 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Stout unleashed a season-long 69-yard boot with 14:17 left in the second quarter, boomed a 62-yarder with 13:35 remaining in the third quarter and then recorded a 50-yard punt with 24 seconds left.

He also was the holder as Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.

Stout’s previous best average was 50.7 yards on three punts in a loss to Buffalo on Oct. 2.

He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in punting yardage (1,012) and is averaging 48.2 yards on 21 attempts in seven games.