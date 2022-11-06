Mitchell's first TD gives Lions a win over the Packers

James Mitchell scored the first touchdown of his NFL career Sunday afternoon and it was a clutch catch.

The former Union High School and Virginia Tech star hauled in a 3-yard scoring strike with 14:51 remaining for the Detroit Lions in their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers. It turned out to be to be the difference-making TD.

Jared Goff fired a pass to Mitchell in the end zone on a third-down play to expand Detroit’s lead to nine points. The score proved vital as the Lions (2-6) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Detroit got a desperately-needed win after defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired and standout tight end T.J. Hockenson was traded.

“I’m exhausted," coach Dan Campbell, who won for the fifth time in 25 games in Detroit, said. “I want to go home, put my feet up and drink a beer."

Goff was 14 of 26 for 137 yards with touchdown passes to Shane Zylstra and Mitchell, a pair of tight ends that took advantage of an increased role after Detroit dealt Hockenson to Minnesota.

Mitchell finished with two grabs for eight yards, catching a third-down pass later in the fourth quarter.

He had his first NFL reception the week before against the Miami Dolphins.

Fellow tight end Brock Wright was the first to celebrate with the rookie following Sunday’s score, while several of his Lions teammates followed suit.

Mitchell’s parents, Jimmy and Marcia, were in attendance at Ford Field to see the milestone moment. James Mitchell’s first varsity touchdown came on Aug. 29, 2014 for the Union Bears against the Clintwood Greenwave at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. His first college TD occurred Aug. 31, 2019 for the Virginia Tech Hokies against Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Mitchell’s last touchdown had come for Tech against the University of North Carolina on Sept. 3, 2021, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury the following week against Middle Tennessee State University.

After a lengthy and strenuous rehabilitation process, Mitchell was selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He has slowly and surely worked his way into the lineup.

Now, the 23-year-old pass-catcher has gotten on the board at the game’s highest level.

He became the first local player to score a touchdown in a NFL regular-season game since Jason Witten (Elizabethton) of the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22, 2020.

It was the first NFL TD for a player from far Southwest Virginia since Heath Miller (Honaker) reached the end zone for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3, 2016.

Like Mitchell does now, those guys played tight end.

There’s some more history.

He became the fourth player from the area to score a touchdown in a Detroit Lions uniform as former Graham High School star “Bullet” Bill Dudley (24 TDs from 1947-49), ex-Tazewell High School standout George Grimes (one TD in 1948) and Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Bobby Cifers (four touchdowns in 1946) had also experienced what Mitchell did on Sunday for the team from the Motor City.

The other local player currently on a NFL roster is Baltimore Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout, a Honaker High School graduate who will play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.