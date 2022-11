Rookie tight end James Mitchell played, but did not have a catch for the Detroit Lions in their 31-18 road win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit (4-6) won its third straight game.

Mitchell, a former star at Union High School and Virginia Tech, has four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown this season.

He’ll play in front of a national television audience on Thursday when the Lions host Buffalo in their annual Thanksgiving game.