It's a weekend of rematches in regional championship games

Far Southwest Virginia squads playing for regional football championships will need no introduction to their opponents as rematches rule the day in Round 3.
Graham and Ridgeview meet for the Region 2D title at historic Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield for the second straight year.
Behind two touchdowns from Cannon Hill, Ridgeview built a 14-0 lead on the G-Men early in the second quarter of the 2021 regional finals. However, Graham soon seized control and posted a 49-21 victory en route to finishing as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up.
Plenty of guys who competed in that game are back for both sides.
“Graham was a really, really talented team,” said Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn. “They had some athletes that were insane too. One of the fastest [Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw] and one of the biggest [Brody Meadows] and both those guys are at Virginia Tech now. We still held our own for a little while. They put a lot of hurt on us to end the season and we’ll come out with a lot of motivation.,”
The Region 1C and Region 1D clashes are rematches of regular-season showdowns.
George Wythe hosts Mountain Empire District rival Grayson County, a team the Maroons held off for a 27-22 win on Oct. 28, with the Region 1C crown at stake.
Patrick Henry posted a 28-20 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave on Aug. 26 in the season-opener for both teams and the small-school foes will meet in November with their seasons on the line in the Region 1D finals.
The following is a brief look at each of this weekend’s three contests involving local teams. Dates and times will be finalized on Monday:
Region 1C
Grayson County (10-2) at George Wythe (8-3): Grayson County head coach Stephen James is a 1989 George Wythe graduate.
Region 1D
Patrick Henry (9-3) vs. Grundy (7-4) at Emory & Henry College: Patrick Henry is trying to keep the Region 1D championship in the hands of the Hogoheegee District. Chilhowie (2017, 2018), PH (2019), Holston (Spring 2021, Fall 2021) have won the previous five titles while representing the league.
Region 2D
Ridgeview (11-1) at Graham (12-0): Graham is one of 12 unbeaten VHSL teams still standing. Essex (Region 1A), Lunenburg Central (Region 1B), Phoebus (Region 3A), Kettle Run (Region 4C), Loudoun County (Region 4C), King George (Region 4B), Dinwiddie (Region 4B), Green Run (Region 5A), Highland Springs (Region 5C), Fairfax (Region 6C) and Freedom-Woodbridge (Region 6B) are the others.