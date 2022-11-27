Grundy looking for first trip to championship game

Grundy High School’s football team has reached the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals and is in search of a breakthrough victory.

The Golden Wave suffered tough losses the three previous times it made it to this point in the modern playoff era and is one of the best programs in far Southwest Virginia never to play in a state championship game.

Grundy went 8-1-1 in 1963 (the lone loss was a forfeit to E.C. Glass of Lynchburg after the Golden Wave used an ineligible player in a 28-0 win) and finished third in the joint poll released by the Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch that crowned state champs at the time. Lane High of Charlottesville won it all that year.

That Grundy team was coached by Brownie Cummins (the brother of legendary Clintwood coach Ralph Cummins) and was led by stars such as Roger Deel, Ronnie Davis, Mike Holland, Ralph Coleman and Charles Brown.

The Wave made its first playoff appearance in 1980 with Larry Bradley as head coach and lost to Giles in the first round. Bradley’s son, Brad Bradley, has coached Heritage-Lynchburg to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals this year.

Grundy reached the state semifinals for the first time in 1995 and suffered a 34-8 loss to Amherst.

The Golden Wave fell to Salem, 7-0 in overtime, in a Group AA, Division 4 semifinal game the following year that was played in the rain at Tazewell High School.

In 2002, Grundy dropped a 37-8 decision to Liberty-Bedford in a Group AA, Division 3 semifinal.

Craig Plymal was an assistant coach on all three of those previous state semifinal squads at Grundy and is now the head coach of the Golden Wave.

Far Southwest Virginia is guaranteed of at least one school in the state title game, however, since Grundy tangles with George Wythe in an all-area VHSL Class 1 semifinal on Saturday.

GW is in the state semifinals for the seventh time and first since 2016. The Maroons finished as Group AA state runner-up in 1983, while winning the Group A, Division 2 title in 2002 and the Group A, Division 1 championship in 2012.

Meanwhile, Region 2D champion Graham is in the state semifinals for the second straight season and 12th time overall.

The G-Men won state championships in 1989, 1995 and 2018 (also in 1962 during the pre-playoff era), while being runner-up in 2001 and 2021.

The following is a brief look at Saturday’s two VHSL state semifinal football games involving local teams:

Class 1

Grundy (8-4) at George Wythe (9-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.: Isaiah Boyd (11 carries, 238 yards, four touchdowns) and Ian Scammell (23 carries, 168 yards, two TDs) led the way as Grundy ran all over GW en route to a 42-28 win on Oct. 7.

Class 2

Appomattox (10-3) at Graham (13-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.: Appomattox beat Graham in the 2019 state semifinals, while Graham did the same to the Raiders in 2021. This is the rubber match between the two powerhouse programs.

Semifinal Struggles

The following is a look at high school football programs from far Southwest Virginia that have reached the state semifinals three or more times in the modern playoff era (1970-present) without a win:

Rural Retreat: 0-7 (1988, 1993, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006)

*Haysi: 0-5 (1991, 1993, 2005, 2013, 2014)

Holston: 0-4 (2008, 2009, Spring 2021, Fall 2021)

Grundy: 0-3 (1995, 1996, 2002)

Union: 0-3 (2015, 2017, Spring 2021)

*Closed in 2015.