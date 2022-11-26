George Wythe takes advantage of opportunities to advance

WYTHEVILLE, Va. –– On this busiest travel weekend of the year, George Wythe got the most of what little distance it did need to venture in the first half of the Region 1C championship game. As such, the Maroons extended their playoff journey at least one more week.

Generating 28 points with just five first downs in the opening two periods of play, George Wythe maintained a two-touchdown lead over Grayson County for most of the afternoon and grabbed the region title with a 48-28 win at Pendleton Field.

“That’s what we’ve been preaching to these kids all year long,” Maroons coach Brandon Harner said. “When we’ve got these opportunities, when we’ve got somebody that’s wide open or when the hole is there we’ve got to hit those plays. And we did today. That’s how you win these big games against a very good, well-coached football team. You’ve got to take advantage of that and we did.”

The Maroons (9-3) will host Grundy in the Class 1 semifinals next week, the Maroons’ first appearance in the state semis since 2016.

Grayson County, which last week eliminated Galax after seven straight state semifinal appearances, finishes at 10-3 with two of those losses to GW.

A punt return for a score, an interception in Grayson’s red zone and a blocked punt deep in the Devils’ end helped boost George Wythe to a 21-6 lead, but it was a bold call for a fake punt that gave the Maroons a cushion they wouldn’t relinquish.

With the Maroons leading 21-14 and facing a fourth-and-22 at their own 27-yard line, Wythe punter Colton Green flipped a pass to Leyton Fowler, who completed the 31-yard catch-and-run for a fresh set of downs at the Grayson 42.

Three plays later Tandom Smith connected with Fowler, who dove just inside the pylon for a 10-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead 18 seconds before the half.

“You have to take some risks,” Harner said. “I just had a feeling that it was a good time to do it. Sometimes they work out and sometimes they don’t, but I would rather go home knowing that I took the risks that I needed to take to win it instead of losing the game and not taking the chance.”

“We didn’t line up where we were supposed to be and that kept that drive alive,” Grayson County coach Stephen James said. “Instead of us getting a chance to score and making it 21-21, it ends up 28-14 at the half.”

The Maroons then scored six plays into the second half on a Ben Jollay run of 38 yards for a 35-14 lead. Grayson County managed two more touchdowns – a 15-yard Elijah Osborne run and a 60-yard halfback pass from Eli Gillespie to quarterback Austin Dowell – but the Devils never got within 14 as the Maroons countered with a 39-yard Fowler TD run and a 12-yard Laden Houston jaunt.

It was Houston who got Wythe on the board first with his 43-yard punt return just 13 seconds before the end of the first quarter, and he intercepted Dowell at the 13 to set up a 19-yard Smith keeper midway through a busy second period. Dowell cut the gap to 14-6 when he scored on a 39-yard quarterback draw at the 5:20 mark of the second.

Green got a hand on a Grayson punt to give GW possession at the Devil 11, Houston scored on the next play, but Osborne darted in from 41 yards out as Grayson trimmed the margin to 21-14 with 1:43 left in the half.

“We had to play mistake free,” James said. “We gave up two big plays on special teams in the first half that put us behind the eight-ball. Then we gave them the short field and they scored on us right before the half… They’re a good football team. They’re here for a reason. They’re athletic, they hit us with a couple of things we hadn’t seen.”

Ben Jollay ran for 107 yards on eight attempts and Smith completed eight passes for 92 yards for Wythe, which got 49 yards on three Fowler catches. Smith and Fowler ran for 66 and 62 yards, respectively.

Osborne paced Grayson County with 60 yards on nine rushes.

Grayson County 0 14 7 7—28

George Wythe 7 21 7 13—48

GW–Houston 43 punt return (Mitchell kick)

GW–Smith 19 run (Mitchell kick)

GC–Dowell 39 run (kick failed

GW–Houston 11 run (Mitchell kick)

GC–Osborne 41 run (Gillock pass from Dowell)

GW–Fowler 9 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

GW–B.Jollay 62 run (Mitchell kick)

GC–Osborne 15 run (Reyes kick)

GW–Fowler 39 run (kick blocked)

GW–Houston 12 run (Mitchell kick)

GC–Dowell 60 pass from Gillespie (Reyes kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GC 11, GW 15; Rushes-Yards: GC 35-117, GW 36-254; Passing Yards: GC 122, GW 123; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 5-20-1, GW 9-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 3-0, GW 0-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 6-46, GW 7-71;

Punts-Average: GC 6-27.5, GW 4-42.5