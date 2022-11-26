Clements rushes for 409 yards to lead G-Men

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – The drama got a little wild Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.

Just consider the stats for Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements.

The 5-foot-8 junior rushed for 409 yards and seven scores on 29 carries as the Graham G-Men posted a 56-35 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack in the Region 2D football title game.

With his jump cuts and quick burst, Clements has confounded defenses across far Southwest Virginia all season. There was a new element to the show Saturday, as Clements took the direct snap from center in the Wildcat formation.

“I love the Wildcat,” Clements said. “I can the see the field better, follow my blocks and just take off.”

Using the running lanes created by strongmen such as Connor Roberts (6-3, 235), Cody Dolin (6-3, 230) and 280-pound sophomore Omarri Hill, Clements scored on runs of 3, 14, 61, 65, 9, 30 and 71 yards.

“It’s been a dream to have a game like this and hold a school record,” Clements said. “Football is a team sport and my linemen are always there for me.”

Graham (13-0) will host familiar playoff foe Appomattox (10-3) next Saturday in the Class 2 semifinals.

Graham also had success with the Wildcat look last season behind current Virginia Tech receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.

According to Graham head coach Tony Palmer, the G-Men staff decided to go back to the funky formation last month.

“The offense just fits us,” Palmer said. “We felt like we had an advantage up front today, so we wanted to get the ball to our playmakers and let them do something.”

The action in the first half could fill up a highlight reel for both teams.

On the game’s first play, Graham senior Braden Watkins returned an interception 27 yards to the Ridgeview 16-yard line. That set up a four-yard scoring run by senior quarterback Brayden Meadows.

Clements finished the first half with 174 yards rushing and four scores on 12 carries.

Saturday’s other marquee attraction, Ridgeview sophomore quarterback Ryan Q’Quinn, passed for 125 yards over the first two quarters while generating two scores. Speedster Brandon Beavers supplied 111 of those receiving yards

O’Quinn, who kept the Graham defense guessing with his quick-fire throws from various arm angles, forced a 21-21 tie at the 5:35 mark of the second quarter with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Hackney. O’Quinn set up that score with a deft pump fake and scramble.

“I thought Ryan played one heck of a game and threw some good passes with guys right in his face,” first-year Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley said. “We kept coming, but (Clements) is pretty good. He’s a difference maker.”

Following a pair of TD blasts from Clements, Ridgeview (11-2) closed within 35-27 with 3:24 left in the third quarter on a 35-yard pass to senior Cannon Hill.

The rest of the game was all Clements.

“Ty’Drez played his tail off, our linemen opened holes and we just had guys make plays,” Palmer said. “It was a dogfight. That’s what it’s supposed to be in a regional championship. Now, we’ve got to get better for next week.”

Graham was hit with 15 penalties for 145 yards.

Clements embraced the back-and-forth competition from O’Quinn.

“I felt more energy every time (Ridgeview) scored. We had to let them know that we weren’t backing down,” said Clements, who often bounced and spun off the initial hit.

O’Quinn completed 12 of 28 passes for 253 yards, while Hill collected more than 100 total yards. But the Wolfpack managed just 49 yards on the ground.

“We had a hard time running because Graham is so strong up front,” Stanley said.

Clements never let off the accelerator, as he ran repeatedly blasted into the line at full speed.

“My coaches tell me to empty the tank on every play, and that’s what I try to do,” said Clements, who has well over 2,000 yards rushing on the season. “It’s all about work in the lab. I never stop grinding and trying to improve.”

Scoring Summary

Ridgeview 14 7 6 8-35

Graham 21 14 0 21-56

G – Meadows 4 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 3 run (Nash kick)

R – Hill 4 run (Smith kick)

G – Clements 14 run (Nash kick)

R – 0’Quinn 5 run (Smith kick)

R – Hackney 7 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

G – Clements 61 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 65 run (Nash kick)

R – Hill 35 pass from O’Quinn (Kick failed)

G – Clements 9 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 30 run (Nash kick)

G-Clements 71 run (Nash kick)

R – Hill 15 pass from O’Quinn (Hill pass from O’Quinn)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 9, G 13; Rushes-Yards: R 31-49, G 42-474; Passing Yards: R 253, G 66; Comp-Att.-Int.: R 12-28-2, G 2-7-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-0, G 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 4-40, G 15-145; Punts-Average: R 5-30, G 2-20