Football time: High school football kicks off tonight with three local teams on the gridiron

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It is, indeed, football time in Tennessee, a phrase made famous by longtime Voice of the Tennessee Volunteers, John Ward.
That isn’t the case everywhere this time, however, including in Virginia, which will be quiet on Friday nights until at least until spring.
Three area high schools will open the high school football season tonight, including Tennessee High hosting Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan East entertaining Johnson County and Sullivan Central traveling to face Sullivan North.
It won’t be your usual Friday night. Crowds will be limited, social distancing will be encouraged with face coverings required while in the stadium.
Still, it is football, and the Tennessee will kick the season off on time.
Here is a look at each of tonight’s games:
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High
While Tennessee High has a roster of 51, sophomores through seniors, the Indians can boast a list of 99 juniors and seniors.
“It helps when you have got like 3,000 kids in school, but they can only put 11 out there at a time,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “We have just got to understand that our 11 guys that we put out there have to be in tremendous shape because they are going to have numbers on us and it is going to get late in the game…
“I feel like in the third quarter last year we were in the game and we made some mental mistakes and that costs us the game.”
Dobyns-Bennett has won the last eight games in this series, with the Vikings last winning in 2009. That includes last season when the Tennessee High trailed just 24-13 with more than 10 minutes left in the third quarter, but couldn’t get on the board again in falling 33-13.
“A lot of times when you have mental mistakes you are tired so we have got to be in great shape because those guys are going to come in and throw a bunch of numbers at us and being able to sub,” Mays said. “We have got a number of guys we can roll in at skill positions, but linemen, we are really hurting depth-wise there. The guys just have to learn to play and do their job.”
While Tennessee High has plentiful speed at skill positions and in the back seven of the defense, it is the interior lines that will be challenged by the Indians, who are led by quarterback Zane Whitson, who threw for 24 touchdowns and just one interception last season.
The Indians also return the tailback duo of Phillip Armitage and Tyler Tesnear, who combined for 1,700 yards last season. Braden Marshall returns from injury at receiver, while the offensive line returns a trio of starters that range in size from 250-270 pounds.
While throwing the ball against the talented Tennessee High secondary could prove to be the challenge, the interior line will be expected to slow down the Dobyns-Bennett ground attack.
“We are going to have to put people in the box,” said Mays, whose Vikings won’t play again until Sept. 4 against Daniel Boone. “When you have to play an eight-man box, teams are all over the place. They are going to complete some passes, especially playing Dobyns-Bennett early with an all-state quarterback and they have got a ton of talent that can catch balls.
“[Daniel] Boone has got two quarterbacks and they are both good football players so we have got to be able to get them n third and longs and that makes you have to stop the football, stop the run.
“That is the biggest emphasis on both sides of the football, the line of scrimmage, being able to stop the run and being able to run the football.”
Defensively, the Indians are equally deep, led by two-time all-region performers Jackson Martin and Nate Whitley. The young, but talented Tennessee High offensive line will be challenged from the start.
“The biggest thing for us is getting it done on the line of scrimmage right now because we know D-B is going to be good up front,” Mays said. “They always are, and they have a lot of returning starters up front so we have got our work cut out for us.”
Leading the Tennessee High offense will be Steve Johnson, making his first start at quarterback for the Vikings. Division I prospect Jaden Keller is one of several playmakers, along with Isaiah Smith and Mykal Jones, who has returned to Bristol after playing the last few seasons in Chattanooga.
“We have to be able to establish the run. Keep our [quarterback] upright [and] our playmakers need to make plays,” Mays said. “On defense, we will need to match their physicality and stop the run. Minimize mistakes and limit their big plays.”
Seating tonight at the Stone Castle will be limited to 2,000 socially-distanced and mask-wearing fans. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“D-B is going to bring out the best in us or they are going to bring out the worst in us,” Mays said. “They always do.”
Johnson County at Sullivan East
These clubs have met every season since 2001, with the Longhorns winning 13 of them, including the last three.
It will be the first game as head coach for former Emory & College football player JC Simmons, who replaced Mike Locke with the Patriots after last season.
“When it comes to it being my first game as a head coach, I’m trying not to think too much about that right now,” Simmons said. “My excitement comes from the daily progress of this team. We have asked a lot of them and have been really happy with the way they have responded. Getting to finally watch them get on the field and compete is the real excitement!”
Sullivan East has definitely had the advantage in terms of preparation, with Johnson County having to miss two weeks due to positive coronavirus tests. Longhorns’ head coach Don Kerley didn’t get the approval to play until last Friday.
He expects another tough contest from the Patriots, who dropped a hard-fought 14-13 decision last season in Mountain City.
“Sullivan East teams, under Coach Locke, were very well coached and always ready to play,” Kerley said. “All of our games with East could have gone either way so I am looking for a hard fought contest. I am sure Coach Simmons will have his team ready as well.”
Simmons has been pleased with the leadership being shown by his seniors, who will definitely be tested by the Longhorns.
“I think, as far as what we need to do to be successful Friday night, it comes down to controlling what we can control, competing every snap, and executing our game plan,” Simmons said. “Johnson County is always a really tough opponent in any sport you play them, so we know we are in for a fight any time they come to town.”
Not only has Johnson County not has as much preparation time, but also have to deal with a new head coach on the other sidelines with a philosophy of his own.
“I [knew] it would be difficult,” Kerley said. “Unfortunately for us, we are not sure what changes East will make to the offense or defense, so I am sure will have to make some adjustments.”
Kickoff tonight is slated for 7:30 p.m., with room for 1,000 – observing social distancing and wearing masks - in Bluff City.
Sullivan Central at Sullivan North
This will be the final meeting between a pair of schools that will join Sullivan South to create West Ridge High School in the fall of 2021.
These clubs have met in six straight season openers, with the Raiders winning the previous five, including last year when the Cougars led by 20 at halftime and fell 36-28.
Sullivan North hasn’t had a full complement of practice time due to a positive coronavirus test, but informed the Cougars they would be ready to play.
According to Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger, this matchup will be the “ultimate clash of style in a football game.”
“They use a multiple style of ground attack to create conflicts with how you align to the box,” Steger said. “They do this with excellent execution of multiple blocking schemes on offense to attack your defense as well. We will have to hold up at the point of attack and allow our linebackers to make plays for us on defense. Offensively, they will bring pressure from a lot of places to try and confuse our blocking schemes.
Leading the way for Sullivan Central will be talented senior quarterback Will Nottingham, along with receivers Connor Wilson and Preston Staubus, with Nick Harrison running with the football behind what is expected to be a much-improved and bigger offensive line.
“To be successful, we will have to make great checks at the line of scrimmage to get into the right scheme to attack what they are giving us,” Steger said. “We have a lot of confidence that Will will do that for us. We feel our offensive skill personnel is very strong this year, including seniors Connor Wilson, Preston Staubus and Nick Harrison.
“Our offensive line is a year improved with all the experience they gained last year.”
The final rendition of this football rivalry will be held tonight at Kingsport, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
Unlike in past seasons, there have been no scrimmages against other teams to prepare for the season. It starts tonight, and it counts.
“Without any scrimmages or film, this game will really focus on execution and the little things to make sure you do not make small mistakes that create big opportunities, including the special teams areas,” Steger said.
Prep Predictions
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High
Last meeting: Dobyns-Bennett 33, Tennessee High 13 (Aug. 23, 2019)
Tennessee High is loaded with skilled athletes among the 47 players on its roster. Dobyns-Bennett has 99 in just the junior and senior classes in what will be the Indians’ 100th year of football. D-B is led on offense by quarterback Zane Whitson, who threw for 24 touchdowns and just one interception last season. Phillip Armitage and Tyler Tesnear combined for nearly 1,800 rushing yards, while Nate Whitley and Jackson Martin are both two-time all-region defensive players. Tennessee High will need big plays from Jaden Keller, Mykal Jones and Isaiah Smith on both sides of the ball. The difference, however, could come on the interior lines where the Vikings are lacking in experience. The Indians have won eight straight against the Vikings, who last won in this series in 2009.
Prediction: Dobyns-Bennett 27, Tennessee High 16.
Johnson County at Sullivan East
Last meeting: Johnson County 14, Sullivan East (Aug. 23, 2019)
While Sullivan East will play its first game under new head coach JC Simmons, the Longhorns missed out on two weeks of practice due to positive coronavirus tests, and just got the go-ahead to play late last week. These clubs have played every season since at least 2001, with the Longhorns holding a 13-6 advantage. This is the sixth year in a row it has been the season opener for both teams, with the ‘Horns winning the last three, including a one-point decision last season. Both teams will be depending on senior leadership to guide them, especially early on, with Clayton Ivester just one of several key contributors on both sides of the ball for the Patriots.
Prediction: Johnson County 16, Sullivan East 14.
Sullivan Central at Sullivan North
Last meeting: Sullivan North 36, Sullivan Central 28 (Aug. 23, 2019)
The final meeting between two schools who will join forces next season with Sullivan South to create West Ridge High School. This is the sixth year in a row these has been the season opener for both teams, with the Raiders winning the previous five. The Cougars led by 20 points at halftime last year, but let it get away. The Raiders had issues early in August with positive coronavirus tests, but were cleared to play. Sullivan Central will put the ball in the air, led by senior Will Nottingham, who will look to connect with the senior duo of Connor Wilson and Preston Staubus. The senior-laden Cougars are bigger and more experienced on the interior lines than in the past. The Raiders will try to control the ball and avoid another comeback. attempts.
Prediction: Sullivan Central 29, Sullivan North 26.
