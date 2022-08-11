 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football scrimmages, benefit games, jamborees on tap tonight and Saturday

  • Updated
Battle vs VHS Football

John Battle's Braxton Emerson and the Trojans will host Eastside tonight in a VHSL benefit game. 

 Earl Neikirk

PREP SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

VHSL Scrimmages

Harlan Independent (Ky.) at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Grundy at Chilhowie, 6 p.m.

Gate City at Graham, 6 p.m.

Eastside at John Battle, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Marion, 7 p.m.

VHSL Jamborees

Patrick Henry Jamboree

Patrick Henry vs. Hurley, 6 p.m.

Wise County Central vs. Lebanon, 6:40 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Hurley, 7:20 p.m.

Wise County Central vs. Castlewood, 8 p.m.

Castlewood vs. Patrick Henry, 8:40 p.m.

George Wythe Jamboree

4 p.m. – Grayson County vs. Holston; George Wythe vs. Mount Airy

5 p.m. – Galax vs. Ridgeview; Narrows vs. Richlands

6 p.m. – Grayson County vs. J.I. Burton; Rural Retreat vs. Holston

7 p.m. – Ridgeview vs. Mount Airy; Galax vs. Richlands

8 p.m. – Narrows vs. George Wythe; Rural Retreat vs. J.I. Burton

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Scrimmages

Northwood at Bland County

Jamborees

at Emory & Henry College

Abingdon, Virginia High, Bluefield, 9 a.m.

