Football scrimmages, benefit games, jamborees on tap tonight and Saturday

PREP SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
VHSL Scrimmages
Harlan Independent (Ky.) at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.
Grundy at Chilhowie, 6 p.m.
Gate City at Graham, 6 p.m.
Eastside at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Marion, 7 p.m.
VHSL Jamborees
Patrick Henry Jamboree
Patrick Henry vs. Hurley, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central vs. Lebanon, 6:40 p.m.
Lebanon vs. Hurley, 7:20 p.m.
Wise County Central vs. Castlewood, 8 p.m.
Castlewood vs. Patrick Henry, 8:40 p.m.
George Wythe Jamboree
4 p.m. – Grayson County vs. Holston; George Wythe vs. Mount Airy
5 p.m. – Galax vs. Ridgeview; Narrows vs. Richlands
6 p.m. – Grayson County vs. J.I. Burton; Rural Retreat vs. Holston
7 p.m. – Ridgeview vs. Mount Airy; Galax vs. Richlands
8 p.m. – Narrows vs. George Wythe; Rural Retreat vs. J.I. Burton
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmages
Northwood at Bland County
Jamborees
at Emory & Henry College
Abingdon, Virginia High, Bluefield, 9 a.m.