Football is fun again for Bledsoe, Blue Devils

GATE CITY, Va. – It’s been a fun season for Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe.

With his talents as a passer and runner, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound junior has guided the Blue Devils to a long-awaited Region 2D playoff berth.

“It’s been electric,” Bledsoe said.

The electricity for Bledsoe has been high considering how his 2021 season was short-circuited.

Flash back to the fifth game against non-district foe Lebanon. What happened next was painful in more ways than one.

“I suffered a high-ankle sprain in my right leg,” Bledsoe said. “I had to wear a boot and watch the next three games from the sidelines. That was very frustrating.”

The frustration was compounded by the absence of running back Ethan Fleming, who was sidelined for seven weeks after breaking an ankle in the opening scrimmage.

“That was a big loss, especially coming before the season had even started,” Bledsoe said. “To make it even worse, we lost a starting linebacker (Brady Edwards) to a knee injury in the same scrimmage. A lot of kids had to step up.”

Gate City finished with a 4-6 record and failed to make the playoffs.

Thanks to the efforts of Bledsoe and Fleming, the Blue Devils (7-3) recovered this season to earn a home playoff bid. GC will face rival Union (7-3) Saturday afternoon.

Bledsoe and Fleming have combined for over 2,000 total yards.

According to Bledsoe, the tone for the turnaround was set in the first official practice in the fall.

How about a midnight marathon at Legion Field.

“I couldn’t believe we were actually going to go at midnight until Coach (Jeremy) Houseright announced it to the team,” Bledsoe said. “There were actually a lot of fans in the stands and on the hill watching. We were all ready to go.”

This was more than a midnight madness exhibition common to college basketball programs.

“We finished at 3 a.m. and I finally got home at 4:30,” Bledsoe said. “We were all pumped up. That experience will be a good memory to look back on, and I hope we do it again next season.”

Following a full round of 7 a.m. sessions, GC crafted a seven-game win streak en route to earning its first winning record since 2014.

The run began on media day when 60 players showed up.

“That was a blessing,” Bledsoe said. “We talked the program up around school and told kids how much fun we had playing. We’ve been working as a team and bonding ever since.”

Bledsoe prepared for the season by attending prospect camp at Virginia Tech where he said that he posted a time of 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.

“It took a lot of work and dedication to reach that point, but I can throw the ball too,” said Fleming, who has thrown for over 10 scores this season.

Bledsoe knows all about competition. His mother played softball at GC and Montreat College, while his father was a football player at Rye Cove.

The best sport for Luke may be baseball, where he hit .400 as a sophomore while starting at catcher.

“I will wait and see what happens in the future,” Luke said. “Right now, I just want to help lead this football team.”