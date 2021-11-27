FOOD CITY THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT: Knox Bearden captures wins over East boys, girls

“I thought there after the first quarter we were tougher, we were stronger with the basketball, we started playing a little bit how we play, and we just battled to the end,” said Faver, who was also pleased with the energy Hunter Brown brought to the Patriots. “I am proud of my guys. Getting down, I think we were down 20 at one point, and we got the game to within 3 there in the fourth quarter.

“I am just proud of my guys for just battling and fighting.”

GIRLS

Knox Bearden 73, Sullivan East 43

While the Bearden boys are well known for their basketball prowess, the girls aren’t bad either, finishing with a 30-2 record last season. With size, speed and the ability to pull for baskets, Sullivan East head coach Allen Aubrey thinks the Bulldogs will be in the championship hunt again this season.

“They are top 5 team in the whole state,” said Aubrey, whose Patriots trailed just 23-16 with 2:43 to go until halftime before Emily Gonzalez sparked an 11-0 run to put the Bulldogs up 34-16 at the break. “I thought we played pretty well the first quarter and then for about five minutes in the second quarter we kind of just let them do whatever they wanted…