FOOD CITY THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT: Knox Bearden captures wins over East boys, girls

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Bearden made the drive to Bluff City on Saturday. They returned to Knoxville with hardware for the trophy case.
The Bearden boys, who will be making the trip back to Bristol for the Arby’s Classic next month, jumped out to a 24-5 lead and held on to defeat Sullivan East 80-74 to win the 7th annual Food City Thanksgiving Tournament championship on Saturday.
Bearden’s girls did the same, taking a 34-16 lead into the break and cruising to a 73-43 win over the Patriots, earning a tourney co-championship with Science Hill.
BOYS
Knox Bearden 80, Sullivan East 74
Tourney MVP Elijah Bredwood was one of four Bulldogs in double figures with 15 points, as Bearden used terrific ball movement for good shots, building a 19-point lead after the first quarter.
“Our halfcourt offense has been really, really good,” Bearden head coach Jeremy Parrott said. “Our ball movement, we have been sharing the ball and having a lot of assists so I am really proud of our guys.”
Sullivan East (4-1), which lost for the first time this season, went into comeback mode from that point, eventually narrowing the margin to 76-73 with 20 seconds left before the Bulldogs finished it off at the free throw line. The Patriots scored 31 points in the final period, but fell just short.
“We dug ourselves a hole. When you play against Bearden you can’t dig yourself a hole like that, but I am proud of my guys for batting back and fighting these guys,” Sullivan East head coach Dillon Faver said. “They are a great team, obviously they have a great program and we fought them.
“That is all I wanted to do. Going into whatever game we play, I don’t care who it is, we expect to win, and I think that is what we did. I am just proud of our effort and I am proud of our battling.”
Hayden Mosely led the Bulldogs (6-0) with 16 points, while Darian Bailey added 14 and Walker Kyle tossed in 12. Bearden, which is one of the top Class AAA programs in Tennessee, winning state titles in 2018-19, has won games this season by as much as 86 points, but the Patriots whittled the margin down in this one, which is a concern for Parrott, who won its previous five games by an average of 36.7 points.
“We don’t expect any of our opponents to give up,” said Parrott, who has been concerned about the Bulldogs’ tendency not to put teams away. “It has been so far this year, it has been our hallmark. It will catch them somewhere.”
It didn’t in this one, but not for lack of effort from the Patriots. Dylan Bartley led Sullivan East with 31 points, including 13 in the second quarter and 17 in the final two, including four 3-point shots. Braden Standbridge added 19 points and Masun Tate had 18 in the loss.
“I thought there after the first quarter we were tougher, we were stronger with the basketball, we started playing a little bit how we play, and we just battled to the end,” said Faver, who was also pleased with the energy Hunter Brown brought to the Patriots. “I am proud of my guys. Getting down, I think we were down 20 at one point, and we got the game to within 3 there in the fourth quarter.
“I am just proud of my guys for just battling and fighting.”
GIRLS
Knox Bearden 73, Sullivan East 43
While the Bearden boys are well known for their basketball prowess, the girls aren’t bad either, finishing with a 30-2 record last season. With size, speed and the ability to pull for baskets, Sullivan East head coach Allen Aubrey thinks the Bulldogs will be in the championship hunt again this season.
“They are top 5 team in the whole state,” said Aubrey, whose Patriots trailed just 23-16 with 2:43 to go until halftime before Emily Gonzalez sparked an 11-0 run to put the Bulldogs up 34-16 at the break. “I thought we played pretty well the first quarter and then for about five minutes in the second quarter we kind of just let them do whatever they wanted…
“They are fabulous team. We had a great tournament. We played three great games and today you take away that five minutes in the second quarter and then it is a tighter game and it looks a little better.”
Bearden (7-0) was dominant inside with 6’1 Maddie Brillhart (15) and 6’3 tourney MVP Avery Treadwell (16) leading the way, while Gonzalez connected from outside for 15. The Bulldogs, whose closest game this season has been 15 points, shared the tourney title with Science Hill, with both teams finishing 4-0 in the five-day, 32-game event.
Jenna Hare, who is now 13th on the Sullivan East (5-3) scoring list, led the Patriots with 11 points, while Riley Nelson added eight. Hayley Grubb, who is working her way back from injury, had six points to move into 11th on the all-time career scoring list.
“I am very proud of my team. We really need to practice,” said Aubrey, who’s Patriots went 3-1 in the tournament. “The one thing about this tournament is you play every day and you don’t get that repetition and we are adding Hayley back into the mix. We need to get back in there and get some repetitions.
“We are going to be a just fine, I am very proud of my team. I am pleased with where we are. We have got some improving to do, but we will do that.”
