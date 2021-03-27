FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Rain plays havoc with the dirt at BMS

The frustration was evident among drivers following the bizarre truck series heat lap.

“That was probably the most the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been in a race car,” said Kevin Harvick, who is one of seven Cup regulars entered in the Truck Race. “The conditions are really unsafe as far as vision goes.”

On Friday, Harvick expressed a much different tune after participating in the first 50-lap practice session for the trucks.

“Honestly, that’s as much fun as I’ve had in a race car in a long time,” Harvick said. “Just getting over my anxiety and being able to do something way outside my comfort zone was rewarding.”

Exploring outside the NASCAR comfort zone was a major reason why Bristol Motor Speedway officials decided to transform their iconic facility into a dirt facility. Attendance for the spring NASCAR weekends at BMS has been on a steady decline, due in part to rainy weather.

Both the Cup and Truck races at BMS attracted socially-distanced sellouts of around 30,000.

Dust and the inconsistent dirt surface were also an issue in Friday’s late practice session for the Cup series.

Even the fastest driver, Ryan Blaney, was not pleased with the track conditions.