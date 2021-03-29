FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Logano takes Cup Series win at BMS

Denny Hamlin, who was running second at the time, attempted to make a charge at Logano on the high side of the track. That allowed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to slip past Hamlin.

“We had a blast,” Stenhouse said. “Our car was really good on the long run, but we needed more on the restarts.”

Stenhouse said he and Kyle Larson spent time consulting with the BMS track prep crew Saturday night.

“They did a great job of getting this thing raceable with all the rain and all the challenges,” Stenhouse said. “We went back and forth overnight on what we were going to do with our car. I was terrible at the start of the race with the green track, but once the moisture blew off we got back to where we were in practice and I felt really good with it.”

According to Hamlin, his high-side gamble was based on instinct.

“I really couldn’t see a whole lot,” Hamlin said. “I thought I could run the top hard, but they didn’t prepare the track in between cautions like they did before. It was just marbles up there.

“I thought I had a shot. I just cut [Logano] too many breaks when he was cutting us off. They had a little better car in the long run. We’re third-best again.”