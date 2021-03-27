FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Kyle Larson knows all about racing on dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For most NASCAR Cup Series regulars, today’s scheduled Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be a venture into the unknown.

Just don’t tell that to Kyle Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver earned 46 wins on dirt tracks last year during his break from NASCAR.

Last week at BMS, Larson posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the Super Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

Larson knows all about high expectations, especially since his recent Cup win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and near victory last Sunday at Atlanta.

“With it being a dirt track, I think people look at me with all the experience that I have on dirt as being even more of a favorite,” Larson said.

In addition to the rainy weather, there are two big variables for Larson today.

A 3,400-pound stock car handles radically different from the Sprint car, Midgets and dirt late models that Larson manhandles around tracks across the country.