FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Kyle Busch facing a learning experience on dirt

Moments after last Saturday’s Super Late Model feature at Bristol Motor Speedway, two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch offered his views on the new dirt surface at the .533-mile NASCAR temple.
“I was trying to get a baseline of the track, and I felt like I did learn some,” Busch said. “I just don’t know how that will translate to our big, heavy Cup cars.”
Busch finished 11th in the 40-lap headliner for the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
On Friday afternoon, Busch began another research mission around the BMS high banks during testing for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.
While Busch is an eight-time Cup winner at BMS, his only experience on dirt has been with Legend cars, modifieds and Super Late Models.
“Those cars are made for dirt,” Busch said. These [Cup] vehicles are nothing like I’ve driven on dirt. It’s just going to be a learning experience, for sure.”
Busch said he did enjoy his two days of practice, heats and features at BMS last week. He won the B-Main in Friday’s Super Late Model event before finishing 13th in the feature.
According to Busch, the key to executing consistently fast laps will be all about technique.
“Everything I’ve ever learned driving stock cars, and even when I ran some dirt stuff before, they had all the geometry like they have on the back of these things - it’s just backwards,” Busch said. “Trying to drive off and steer it in the corner, that don’t happen.
“You better get it on the right rear [tire] before you get there and throttle it to turn and all that. It’s an interesting way to do it, but I’ve enjoyed it. You definitely have to spend time in it to get good.”
Busch pointed to dirt racing veterans such as Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell as drivers to beat on Sunday.
“The more experience you have on dirt, the more trust you have in what the vehicle can do on dirt and what your driving style is,” Busch said. “There’s a lot of things that the dirt guys can really pick up on.
“Those guys will shine, and I think that they will be faster during points of the weekend. But it’s all going to be circumstantial on how it comes down to the end.”
Busch could use another Bristol boost. He currently ranks 12th in points with just two top-five finishes in six races.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of anything, but I will say the guys did a great job of working on a good setup last week for Atlanta,” Busch said. “We kept clawing all day long, and every time we had setbacks we’d get back towards the front. It was nice to have that speed.
“We’re trying to figure all of this out together right now and make sure that we can continue to improve as the year goes along in order to be the best when it matters most.”
As for Saturday’s heat races and Sunday’s main event at new-look BMS, Busch said he’s not sure what to expect.
“I don’t know if it’s really going to be much car and setup and stuff like that, as much as it’s just going to be the race car driver and trying to figure out what lines your car works best in and making the most of the opportunity,” Busch said.
There was one important lesson from the Dirt Nationals that Busch will rely on this week.
“I learned you have to let the race track widen out to put on a good show and some good racing with some multi-groove action,” Busch said.
