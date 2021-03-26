FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Kyle Busch facing a learning experience on dirt

“You better get it on the right rear [tire] before you get there and throttle it to turn and all that. It’s an interesting way to do it, but I’ve enjoyed it. You definitely have to spend time in it to get good.”

Busch pointed to dirt racing veterans such as Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell as drivers to beat on Sunday.

“The more experience you have on dirt, the more trust you have in what the vehicle can do on dirt and what your driving style is,” Busch said. “There’s a lot of things that the dirt guys can really pick up on.

“Those guys will shine, and I think that they will be faster during points of the weekend. But it’s all going to be circumstantial on how it comes down to the end.”

Busch could use another Bristol boost. He currently ranks 12th in points with just two top-five finishes in six races.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of anything, but I will say the guys did a great job of working on a good setup last week for Atlanta,” Busch said. “We kept clawing all day long, and every time we had setbacks we’d get back towards the front. It was nice to have that speed.