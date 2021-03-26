 Skip to main content
FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Blaney posts fastest lap speed in practice at BMS
FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Blaney posts fastest lap speed in practice at BMS

Ryan Blaney drives through turns 1 and 2 during a practice session on Friday afternoon.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Ryan Blaney posted the fastest average lap speed of 20.172 seconds at 89.232 mph Friday evening in the second of two practice sessions for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Alex Bowman (20.194, 89.135), Denny Hamlin (20.228, 88.986), Joey Logano (20.262, 88.836) and Chase Briscoe (20.313, 88.613) were next in line. Bowman led the first practice session Friday with an average speed of 89.307.

The starting field will be set tonight through four 15-lap heat races.

In final practice for Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Ben Rhodes topped the charts with an average lap of 20.703 at 86.944 mph.

NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Newman (20.716, 86.889), Tanner Gray (20.721, 86.868), Stewart Friesen (20.784, 86.605) and Matt Crafton (20.797, 86.551) rounded out the top five.

A total of 44 drivers are entered, including seven Cup regulars.

Parker Kligerman was seventh-fastest with an average speed of 20.84 seconds for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team. Kligerman has won two races on dirt in the ARCA Series.

The starting field for the Truck race will also be set by four heat races.

