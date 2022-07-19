Fly, fly away: Greeneville scores at least 4 runs in 3 different innings to clobber State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – There appears to be no such thing as homefield advantage for the Bristol State Liners.

DeVault Stadium continued to be detrimental to the Appalachian League denizens of the venue as Bristol dropped a 20-12 decision to the Greeneville Flyboys on Tuesday night.

Bristol (12-27) has lost 14 of its 18 home games and has somehow recorded twice as many victories on the road.

Aaron Graeber (Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester) hit a game-tying, two-run double in the bottom of the first inning for the State Liners.

Bristol pushed across six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning with two-run singles by Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast College) and Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) leading the too-little-too-late charge.

What happened in between was pure schlock for the State Liners in a game that lasted 4-hours, 6-minutes and ended at 11:06 p.m.

There were a combined 32 runs, 33 hits, 19 strikeouts, 18 walks and five errors.

Greeneville (20-21) pushed across two runs in the first inning, five runs in the second, four in the fifth, eight in the sixth and one more in the eighth as the State Liners allowed an opponent to score double digits for the 12th time this season.

Former Greeneville High School star Avery Collins has certainly made himself right at home in the cozy confines of the facility located along Euclid Avenue.

Collins is 3-for-6 with five RBIs in two games in Bristol this season and 6-for-11 with two homers and 10 RBIs in three games overall against the State Liners in 2022.

He crushed a three-run homer in the sixth inning on Bristol reliever Jeremiah Lebron’s first pitch as a member of the State Liners.

Fifty-five different players have suited up for Bristol this summer and none of have been able to put a stop to the season-long misery.

NOTES: Blake Wood (Florida State College-Jacksonville) had three hits for Bristol. … Former Abingdon High School standout Luke Francisco went 0-for-2 with a run scored, walk and RBI for the State Liners. … West Ridge High School boys basketball coach John Dyer and Sullivan East baseball coach Mike Breuninger were among those in attendance … Bristol hosts Greeneville again today at 7 p.m.