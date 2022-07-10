Flick last THS Viking to play in MLB

A small article appeared in the Bristol Herald Courier on a late-August day in 1932, updating readers on how the initial practices were going for head coach Harry Thayer’s Tennessee High football squad.

Among the information gleaned from the story was the conspicuous absence of one of the school’s most talented athletes.

Thayer has had about 25 men reporting for practices Friday and yesterday but tomorrow he expects the number to take a big jump. Among those yet to report is the redoubtable Lefty Flick, who has kept busy playing baseball.

Lewis Miller “Lefty” Flick would stay busy on the diamond for years to come and he remains the last individual who attended Tennessee High to appear in a Major League Baseball regular-season game as he did so for the American League’s Philadelphia Athletics over the course of the 1943 and 1944 seasons.

Flick can be spotted in the 1931, 1932 and 1933 THS yearbooks, while his track and field exploits at the school can be unearthed in newspaper archives.

Yet, baseball would make him a minor league legend and briefly a big leaguer.

While starring for Elizabethton of the Appalachian League in 1941, his .418 batting average led all of minor league baseball.

In 1945, he was the American Association’s batting champion with the Milwaukee Brewers.

A year later while starring for the Little Rock Travelers of the Southern Association, he went 9-for-10 in a 19-inning game against Memphis. He got hits in his first nine at-bats before grounding out in his final plate appearance.

“Nothing could go wrong that day,” he told Vince Staten of the Kingsport Times-News in 1976. “I got bunt hits, pop hits, bloop hits, even bad-hop hits.”

He made his MLB debut on Sept. 28, 1943 for the Athletics and went 3-for-5 and scored two runs in an 8-3 win over the St. Louis Browns.

That would be the highlight of his time in Philly as he hit just .175 with two RBIs in 20 games over the two seasons. Legendary manager Connie Mack did make quite the impression on Flick.

“I was with the Athletics for only a short time, but that was long enough for me to learn what a fine gentleman and patient manager he was,” Flick told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson in 1956. “Everyone who ever played for him, even for a little while, had the greatest respect and admiration for him.”

Flick played through the 1951 season and had a career average of .344 in more than 1,600 career minor league games. His son, Don Flick, became a successful athlete at Lynn View High School and then had lengthy coaching career that included stops at Twin Springs High School, Virginia Intermont College and Bristol University among others.

Bristol has been a good place for baseball players to live.

Virginia High graduate Justin Grimm has pitched for six MLB teams over nine seasons and helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series.

Former John Battle High School ace pitcher Jimmy Gobble’s big-league career lasted from 2003-2009 as he played for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox.

Kevin Barker, who spent his prep days at both John Battle and Virginia High, played in 126 games for the Milwaukee Brewers (1999-2000), San Diego Padres (2002), Toronto Blue Jays (2006) and Cincinnati Reds (2009) over the course of his pro career.

Another big moment for Bristol’s baseball history will occur July 17 when former Tennessee High star Gavin Cross of Virginia Tech is chosen in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and his professional baseball journey begins.